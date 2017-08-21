Live: Solar Eclipse 2017
Live video and photos of the 2017 solar eclipse.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Michelle Campano (right) and her sisters Jennifer (middle) and Lauren Campano, all of Rockville, Maryland, check on the position of the sun using homemade solar viewers from the flight deck of the Naval museum ship U.S.S. Yorktown in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
-
From Reuters correspondent Steve Holland at the White House:Photographers captured images of Trump squinting at the eclipse without glasses for a split second.At approximately 2:39, the President initially gesticulated to the crowd below and pointed at the sky. As he did so, one of the White House aides standing beneath the Blue Room Balcony shouted "don't look."
-
-
-
-
-
Americans cheer as rare total solar eclipse marches across countryThe moon blacked out the sun on Monday as the first total solar eclipse in a century marched from the U.S. Pacific Northwest to the Atlantic Coast, while millions of Americans looked skyward in wonder through protective glasses, telescopes and cameras.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
From White House reporter Steve Holland:At the White House, Trump and Melania and teen age son Barron donned protective glasses and looked up at the eclipse from the Truman Balcony. Daughter Ivanka was there too as well as Jeff Sessions and Wilbur Ross. Below on the ground dozens of white house staffers also looked skyward with the glasses on. Trump, asked how's the view, gave a thumbs up. When peak viewing time was over, everyone went back inside.
-
-
-
-
