Live Events

See live photo coverage from the red carpet as award season gets underway with the 74th Golden Globes.

Latest updates as UK Chancellor Philip Hammond gives his first Autumn Statement

Latest updates from Des Moines, Iowa, after two police officers were shot in 'ambush-style' killings as they sat in their patrol cars.

Eurosystem in a post-Brexit world.

Hurricane Matthew is the fiercest Caribbean storm in nearly a decade. Hundreds were killed in Haiti and thousands displaced, before the storm headed for the southeastern United States. Follow rolling updates here.

Pope Francis proclaimed Mother Teresa of Calcutta a saint of the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday, 19 years after her death.

Latest updates on the shooting of an Imam in Queens

Senator Ted Cruz was loudly booed when he refused to endorse Donald Trump on Wednesday and his wife was escorted out for her own safety. But the drama didn't stop Trump's running mate Mike Pence from receiving a big welcome as he accepted the VP nomination.

Thirteen months after launching an improbable bid for the White House, Donald Trump has captured his party's nomination, having seen off 16 party rivals and provoked controversy at every turn.

The Republican National Convention briefly erupted in chaos on Monday when anti-Trump forces stormed out of the room after attempting to force a vote opposing his candidacy. Later, it was Trump's wife Melania who took the spotlight.

A sniper who killed five Dallas police officers on Thursday has been identified as Micah Johnson, a member of the U.S. Army Reserve. He wanted to kill white people, especially white officers, the Dallas police chief said.

Five Dallas police killed by at least one sniper in one of the worst mass police shootings in recent U.S. history.

The UK has voted to leave the European Union in an historic referendum. Now the aftermath of that vote is reflected in the global financial reaction, statements from world leaders and analysis of what should happen next.

A man armed with an assault rifle and a handgun stormed a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and killed 49 people in the worst U.S. mass shooting in history.

Images and graphics of the stats from the Euro 2016 football tournament.

Results from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

Celebrity wrestler Hulk Hogan takes on the Gawker news outlet in a $100 million privacy invasion case that has drawn attention as a digital-age test of a celebrity's privacy rights and freedom of the press under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Join Reuters Live for coverage of President Obama's last White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler will engage Bill Gates in a discussion about U.S. innovation, particularly in research and development.

Some of the world's biggest central banks have cut rates into negative territory, hoping to boost growth and lift anemic inflation. Here's what they've done and the results they've seen.

A U.S. appeals court ruling for a Virginia student on transgender bathroom access is just one of the latest developments in a battle between LGBT supporters and their socially conservative opponents over the rights of states to enforce anti-discrimination policy.

The iPhone 7 is expected to make its global debut on Wednesday, but many consumers and investors are already setting their sights on Apple's 2017 version.

George Osborne, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, presents his budget plan.

Seven years ago, Barbie turned 50 and rapper Flo Rida's single "Right Round" topped the pop charts. But for investors, the biggest news on March 2009 - though they didn't know it at the time - was the bottoming out of stocks and the beginning of the third-longest bull market in U.S. history.

Live coverage of an interview with ECB Vice President and Member of the Executive Board Vítor Constâncio by Reuters Editor-in-Chief Steve Adler.

India unveiled a budget for the poor on Monday, announcing new rural aid schemes and skimping on a bank bailout, in a strategy shift that seeks to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party in coming state elections.

A timeline of Google's parent company Alphabet's vaunted "moonshot" investments - those high-tech items that get lots of headlines but have nothing to do with its main search business and contribute little to its bottom line.

As a British inquiry concludes that President Vladimir Putin 'probably' approved the 2006 murder of ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko, we take a look back at the events surrounding the poisoning.

From nominations, through fashion, social reaction and of course the big night itself. #Oscars2016

2016 World Economic Forum Live coverage of the 2016 WEF in Davos, Switzerland.

General Motors goes to trial in lawsuits over its 2014 recall of millions of vehicles for a faulty ignition switch linked to nearly 400 injuries and deaths.

December Jobs Report Live coverage and analysis as the December jobs report hits.

France this week commemorates the victims of last year's Islamist militant attacks on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket with eulogies, memorial plaques and another cartoon lampooning religion.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic relations with Iran on Sunday over the storming of the Saudi embassy in Tehran, in a deepening crisis following the kingdom's execution of a prominent Shi'ite Muslim cleric. We take a look at some ups and downs of the last 20 years.

As an armed militia occupies an Oregon wildlife refuge, our timeline takes a look at major armed standoffs in modern U.S. history.

A powerful earthquake struck South Asia before dawn on Monday, The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake of magnitude 6.8 was 57 km (35 miles) deep and struck 29 km (18 miles) west of Imphal, the capital of Manipur, bordering Myanmar.

Watch live coverage of fireworks and celebrations from across the globe, as the world welcomes 2016.

Live Reuters video of news events from around the world.

This is what followed the death of black detainee Freddie Gray, who suffered severe injuries in Baltimore police custody.

From the Swiss franc's record rise in January to the near certainty of a historic U.S. interest rate hike in December, 2015 was a far more volatile year for financial markets than most predicted 12 months ago.

South African Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius has been sent back to prison for six years for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, ending years of legal twists and turns.

The heaviest rainfall in over a century caused widespread flooding across the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, driving thousands of people from their homes, shutting down factories and paralysing the airport in state capital Chennai.

Visual pinboard of the pope's first African tour

A galaxy of entertainment coverage

Live news and updates from the Conference of Parties - #COP21 The 2015 Paris Climate Conference

French police raid an apartment in Saint Denis following attacks that killed 129 people in Paris last week. Live updates from Paris and around the world.

LIVE updates as results are announced for the Bihar assembly election, in a vote being viewed as a referendum on Narendra Modi's premiership in India.

Live coverage as the October jobs report numbers are released.

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck northeastern Afghanistan on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, shaking the capital Kabul and sending shockwaves that were felt in north India and Pakistan.

Live coverage as the September jobs report numbers are released.

Live coverage of Oregon community college shooting.

Reuters Editor in Chief Steve Adler and President Santos will discuss economic growth in Colombia, ending civil conflict, foreign investment and foreign relations. Join us to see the discussion LIVE. The interview will be conducted in English, with Spanish translation below the video. Join the conversation on Twitter via #ReutersLive

Live coverage as Pope Francis makes his first visit to the United States.

Live coverage of the Apple event on September 9, 2015

Follow our live coverage as the August 2015 jobs report is released. We'll break down the numbers here.

Live coverage as the slump in Chinese stocks affects world markets.

Secretary Kerry and Reuters Editor-at-Large Sir Harold Evans will discuss the Iran nuclear agreement, which has polarized many U.S. lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Follow live updates and watch the video feed.

Live coverage of the events surrounding the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and other U.S. political news

Live coverage as the jobs report for July hits.

New York City celebrates the World Cup champs with a ticker-tape parade through Manhattan's famed Canyon of Heroes.

Our best photos from the Haute Couture Fall Winter 2015/2016 fashion shows in Paris.

June Jobs Report Live coverage as the June Jobs Report is released.

Live updates on attacks in France, Tunisia and Kuwait.

Live updates on the debt crisis in Greece.

SCOTUS ruling on gay marriage

May Jobs Report Live coverage as the jobs report for May 2015 is released.

April Jobs Report Live coverage as the employment numbers for April 2015 are released.

Live coverage of the 2015 White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC.