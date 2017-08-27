Harvey: The Texas Storm
Harvey continues to weaken inland, but catastrophic flooding is still expected in parts of Texas. Key Messages as of 10pm CDT: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DINFi8sWAAAb39r.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 3:03:35 AM
.@COHoustonFire conducting high water rescues at this moment. DO NOT TRAVEL. Don't put your life and those of first responders in jeopardyby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 3:03:39 AM
.@RedCrossHouston is closing shelter at Chinese Community Center at 9800 Town Park due to high water. Shelter was empty at the timeby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 3:11:50 AM
FLOOD WARNING: Brickhouse Gulley at Costa Rice in Northwest Houston. inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=1538… #houwxby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 3:14:41 AM
FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Houston until 12:15. DO NOT TRAVEL. We have numerous rescues occurring. #houwx inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=1538…by Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 3:22:40 AM
UPDATE: American Red Cross Closes Chinese Community Center Shelter - mailchi.mp/houstontx/amer… #Harvey #HouNewsby houstontxdotgov via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 3:33:14 AM
#Harvey update: TMC campus status posted on tmc.edu/emergency-upda…. Check @ReadyHarris & @HoustonOEM for official… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by Texas Medical Center via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 4:01:29 AM
AlertHouston - Flash Flood EMERGENCY issued for Houston until 12:15am mailchi.mp/houstonoem/clg… #houwx #txwxby AlertHouston via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 4:09:29 AM
Please don't Travel - seeing multiple vehicles flooded twitter.com/AlertHouston/s…by Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 4:11:10 AM
METRO suspending ALL bus/rail service. Buses in service will continue to end of line, then return to garage. Turn around, don't drown. -Mby METROHouston via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 4:14:17 AM
Estamos en vivo por @NoticiasHouston hablando sobre la respuesta de la Ciudad a las inundaciones repentinas. #houwxby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 4:23:38 AM
City of Houston EOC is activated, helping coordinate the multiple emergency operations occurring this evening. #hounews #houwx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DINhAsrUMAA9-DW.jpgby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 5:01:54 AM
Folks @houstonpolice North Command are methodically and safely evacuating two apartment complexes. Monitoring all threats. #harveyhurricaneby Chief Art Acevedo via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 5:24:48 AM
Chief @ArtAcevedo livestreaming riding (not driving) in the Greenspoint area twitter.com/ArtAcevedo/sta…by Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 5:30:05 AM
Tropical Storm #Harvey Advisory 27A: Harvey Slowly Weakening as it Moves Little. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 5:44:14 AM
Cannot emphasize enough how much flooding there is on roadways you are endangering yourself and our first responders by being out stay put.by Chief Art Acevedo via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 5:45:14 AM
Most areas of the city are being impacted by this flood waters, do not think it's safe to be driving anywhere in the city.by Chief Art Acevedo via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 5:45:18 AM
Please remember that 911 is for life-threatening emergencies only. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DINxdwUVwAAmnHq.jpgby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 6:14:07 AM
Houston Texas pscp.tv/w/bHEGGzYxMzIx…by Chief Art Acevedo via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 6:19:27 AM
by Chief Art Acevedo via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 6:19:29 AM
Tropical Storm #Harvey Advisory 28: Harvey Causing Catastrophic Flooding in Southeastern Texas. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 8:40:14 AM
Houston 911 operators working diligently to answer calls as quickly as they can. #hounews https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIOUSrbV4AEuje0.jpgby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 8:45:58 AM
have reports of people getting into attic to escape floodwater do not do so unless you have an ax or means to break through onto your roofby Chief Art Acevedo via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 8:53:25 AM
TS #Harvey is producing catastrophic flooding in SE Texas. Nearly 20 in of rain has already been reported in the Houston area. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIOdBICXoAAXyyH.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 9:26:05 AM
911 services at capacity. If u can shelter in place do so, a few inches in your home is not imminent danger. Only call if in imminent dangerby houstontxdotgov via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 9:44:42 AM
Catastrophic flooding underway across the middle/upper Texas coast from #Harvey . Follow @NWSHouston @NWSCorpus @NWSWPC for more information https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIO3SywWsAEdmri.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 11:18:59 AM
Life-threatening catastrophic flooding ongoing in the greater #Houston metro area #Harvey twitter.com/nwshouston/sta…by Natl Hurricane Ctr via twitter 8/27/2017 11:30:56 AM
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT HAS REQUESTED: IF HIGHEST FLOOR OF YOUR HOME BECOMES DANGEROUS...GET ON THE ROOF. #houwx … twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
***TS #Harvey Update***
1. Major flooding ongoing in Bastrop/Caldwell Co.
2. Harvey barely moving.
-
Tropical Storm #Harvey Advisory 28A: Harvey Producing Catastrophic and Life-Threatening Flooding. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 11:52:14 AM
Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding in the Houston metropolitan area is expected to worsen. #Harvey wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/metwatch/metwa… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIPIpNdXUAARvLB.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 12:38:03 PM
300,000+ customers still w/out power in ERCOT region. More impact toward the Houston area due to heavy rains & flooding. #HurricaneHarvey https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIPJUThVoAEIBG6.jpgby ERCOT_ISO via twitter 8/27/2017 12:39:20 PM
Daylight reveals the extent of flooding in Houston #hurricane #harvey #Houston buffalobayoupark #flood #flooding #…… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
"CATASTROPHIC FLOODING IN THE HOUSTON METROPOLITAN AREA
IS EXPECTED TO WORSEN AND COULD BECOME HISTORIC" ow.ly/7JEF30eHOrd #houwx
-
Additional catastrophic, unprecedented, and life threatening flooding continues today and into next week #houwx … twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Please only use 911 for life-threatening emergencies. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIPQ882UwAIuQWV.jpgby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 1:11:53 PM
The latest:
Harvey claims second fatality as floodwaters rise in TexasU.S.Rescue crews raced against rising floodwaters to pull hundreds of stranded residents from their homes and cars in southeast Texas as Harvey, the most powerful storm to hit the state in more than 50 years, roared inland.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Sunday that he had asked President Trump to add Harris County, where Houston is located, to the disaster declaration Trump made about Hurricane Harvey, which unlocked federal aid for recovery efforts.Abbott said on CNN’s “State of the Union” program that he expected the request to be granted. “We are getting absolutely everything that we need” from the White House, Abbott said.(Reporting by Julia Harte)
