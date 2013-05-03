Joining the Bradley Manning trial in progress. Some background: Manning, the U. S. Army private at the center of the Wikileaks case, admitted guilt to charges of misusing classified material and several others. Manning refuted the most serious charge of "aiding the enemy. "

Journalists in a room where a video feed of the hearing is being provided tweet that Manning reached out to several news organizations before turning to Wikileaks to release material. "I believe that if the general public. . . had access to the information. . . this could spark a domestic debate as to the role of the military and foreign policy in general," Manning said in court.