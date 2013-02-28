On Valentine's Day in Japan and South Korea, men will get a free pass on giving gifts. Today, it's up to the women to shower the men in their lives with chocolate. The tables will turn next month on March 14, "White Day," when men are expected to buy a white gift (marshmallows or lingerie, for example).

Next is Black Day on April 14, when downbeat singles who didn't receive any goodies head to local Chinese restaurants to commiserate over their loneliness while eating jjajyangmyeon, or "black noodles."



Surprisingly, one of the most popular gift-giving days of the year is November 11, or Pepero Day, so named in honor of a favorite Korean stick-shaped snack.

Chocolate has been available in Japan since at least 1797, when it was given to prostitutes by Dutch traders -- the only Europeans allowed a foothold in an otherwise closed country where travelling abroad was punishable by death.