BRUSSELS - It's been called a tightrope walk, an attempt to thread a needle in the dark and like sailing between Scylla and Charybdis. The classical allusion may be a stretch, but one way or the other, Britain's David Cameron faces a tough ask on Europe.When he stands up to speak at 10 a.m. on Friday, the prime minister will confront a highly expectant audience, not just in the room before him in Amsterdam, but on TV across Europe and particularly on the other side of the Channel at home.In Brussels, diplomats confess to a mixture of apprehension and hopefulness - they don't expect Cameron to turn his back on Europe, but how firmly will he make the case for British involvement in the EU? And how much criticism will he have to heap on Brussels to placate a deeply skeptical electorate?