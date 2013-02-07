World News liveblog
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi wave flags on a bridge during a protest demanding that Mursi resign in Cairo, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Mursi role at Syria rally seen as tipping point for Egypt army
Army concern about the way President Mohamed Mursi was governing Egypt reached tipping point when the head of state attended a rally packed with hardline fellow Islamists calling for holy war in Syria, military sources said.
Read the full story by Yasmine Saleh and Tom Perry here.
READER QUESTION: What implications for conflict in Syria could be expected after presumed Morsi retreat?
Readers: right now we are watching Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt. It is now after sunset. We may change the video stream -- we have multiple videos to record demonstrations.
The demonstrations at Tahrir Square (as of this moment) are of an anti-Mursi sentiment.
@Samu: we aren't sure where his family is at this time, and I gather that the government will likely be unwilling to state where they are due to security concerns. What I can share with you is that Mursi has five children. First Lady Naglaa Ali Mahmoud is presumably in Egypt, but I cannot confirm this. Here is a profile of Mursi's family from 2012: www.nytimes.com
READER QUESTION: Where is Morsi's family, in Egypt?
The sun sets as protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gather at a bridge during a protest demanding that Mursi resign in Cairo, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
U.S. says Egypt's leaders must listen to its people
WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Egypt's leaders must respect the views of the Egyptian people, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in a call with Egypt's foreign minister on Tuesday, according to a State Department spokeswoman.
During the call, Kerry told Mohamed Kamel Amr: "It is important to listen to the Egyptian people," State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters in a briefing. "Democracy is about more than just elections. It's about ensuring that people can have their voices heard peacefully," Psaki added.
The call was made amid reports that Egypt's foreign minister had resigned. President Mohamed Mursi, Egypt's first freely elected leader, was clinging to power with tens of thousands of people on the streets of his country from rival factions.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Laura MacInnis; Editing by Will Dunham)
READER COMMENT: I hope the people are not harmed.
@Ken: the green lights are powerful lasers. You can check out a video I shared below to see how the lasers were used on helicopters yesterday (Monday July 1).
READER QUESTION: Where are the lights coming from?
@Phydeux: our video switches back and forth, but I appreciate the recommendation. We are unable to place a graphic over the video at this time.
@Alex: the military did not disclose the consequences if Morsi does not step down peacefully. This is a very interesting ultimatum made by Egypt's army. We have yet to fully understand what their plan is if Mursi does not agree.
READER QUESTION: Did the military disclose what would happen to Morsi if he doesn't step down peacefully/doesn't welcome the National Salvation Front in the Presidential administration?
READER COMMENT: Could you add a graphic to indicate which crowd is pro-Morsi, and which is anti-Morsi?
Readers, do you have questions about what's happening in Egypt? Please feel free to share using the options above.
READER COMMENT: Thank you. This is amazing to see and hear. I'm in Indiana, in the U.S. Did not know this live video was available.
The ever-present movement of flags here at Tahrir Square, which is what the video you see above showing now, makes the crowd look like a constantly moving wave. You can also see the occasional fireworks explosion over the crowd.
Green lasers shot at helicopter above Tahrir Square -- read more here: theaviationist.com
@Gerald: the green flashes are powerful lasers. I have no sense of what the popping sounds are, but there have been small fireworks seen at Tahrir Square. Sometimes the green lasers are pointed at cameras or, in this video, at helicopters that fly over the crowds: www.youtube.com
READER QUESTION: What are the green flashes and the popping sounds?
Updated: nine bomb blasts in Baghdad, including two car bombs, have killed at least 35 people in Iraq reut.rs
Our live video feed is going back and forth between showing pro-Mursi and anti-Mursi protests.
Readers, thank you for joining the Reuters live blog about world events. We are focusing on the events in Egypt this week, but you can bookmark this page and visit this live blog anytime.
Do you have a question I can help answer? Feel free to submit a question (or comment) using the options above.
Updated exclusive: #Egypt army plan would scrap constitution, parliament -military sources reut.rs/13oGyRr via @reutersby clarerrrr via twitter 7/2/2013 4:23:44 PM
UPDATED: Exclusive: Draft Egypt army roadmap to change constitution, scrap parliament
Military helicopters fly above Tahrir Square while protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans against him and Brotherhood members during a protest in Cairo July 1, 2013.Credit: Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
By Yasmine Saleh and Asma Alsharif
CAIRO, July 2 (Reuters) - Egypt's armed forces would suspend the constitution and dissolve an Islamist-dominated parliament under a draft political roadmap to be pursued if Islamist President Mohamed Mursi and his opponents fail to reach a power-sharing agreement by Wednesday, military sources said.
The sources told Reuters the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF) was still discussing details of the plan, intended to resolve a political crisis that has brought millions of protesters into the streets. The roadmap could be changed based on political developments and consultations.
Chief-of-staff General Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called in a statement on Monday for Mursi to agree within 48 hours on power-sharing with other political forces, saying the military would otherwise set out its own roadmap for the country's future.
The view from above today:Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take part in a protest demanding that Mursi resign at Tahrir Square in Cairo, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salemby Clare Richardson on Jul 2, 2013 at 3:35 PM
-
The Committee to Protect Journalists, an NYC-based nonprofit that promotes press freedom, issued a statement on Monday expressing "grave concern" over journalists' security in Egypt:
"Mohamed Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood have fostered an atmosphere where journalists are attacked with impunity," said Sherif Mansour, CPJ's Middle East and North Africa coordinator. "We call on all sides to respect the safety of the media and urge journalists to take precautions for their security in this dangerous climate."The statement points to the death of a 37-year-old reporter for an independent news website on Saturday and the rape of a 22-year-old Dutch television reporter on Friday, among other reports, as examples of the dangerous environment. Read the full text here.
-
Egyptian troops train in streets of Suez
CAIRO - Egyptian troops chanted, marched and trained for unarmed combat in the streets of the Red Sea city of Suez at the mouth of the Suez Canal on Tuesday, images from Al Jazeera's Egypt news channel satellite showed.
A day earlier, as the armed forces issued an ultimatum to the Islamist president and his opponents to resolve a political deadlock, rival factions exchanged fire in the city, witnesses said.
Security sources in Suez said that forces from the locally based Third Field Army strengthened their presence in the city overnight after the clashes. Armed vehicles were also sent on patrol, the sources told Reuters.
Egyptian officials have said security on the Suez Canal, the vital world waterway, had not been affected by unrest. Cities on the canal have seen major anti-government protests during and since the revolution of 2011.
Military sources said on Tuesday that troops were preparing to deploy on the streets of Cairo and other cities if necessary to prevent clashes between rival political factions.
(Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
Former presidential candidate Amr Moussa says the army has given Egyptians an opportunity to resolve the political deadlock. Deborah Lutterbeck reports.
Egyptian military helicopters trailing national flags circled over Cairo on Monday after the armed forces gave politicians 48 hours to resolve a crisis over calls for the resignation of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
A protester, opposing Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi, sits next to graffiti depicting Mursi on a wall of the Presidential Palace in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
-
-
Mursi meets army chief for second day
CAIRO - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi met the head of the armed forces on Tuesday for the second day, along with the prime minister, the president's office said in a statement.
It gave no details of the talks. They came a day after the military chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, gave Mursi and his opponents until Wednesday to resolve a political deadlock or face a solution imposed by the armed forces.
Prime Minister Hisham Kandil was also present at the meetings with Mursi and Sisi on Monday and Tuesday.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
-
Egypt army ready to deploy in cities - sources
CAIRO - Egyptian troops are preparing to deploy on the streets of Cairo and other cities if necessary to prevent clashes between rival political factions, military sources said on Tuesday.
General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the head of the armed forces, gave the Islamist President Mohamed Mursi 48 hours on Monday to end a crisis or face a solution imposed by the military. He said he was responding to demands from millions of protesters who want Mursi to resign.
The sources told Reuters that rapid reaction forces had been ready since last Friday to move quickly to protect demonstrators from attack.
They were wary of militant elements among both Islamists and their opponents, including remnants of the internal security apparatus of Mursi's ousted predecessor Hosni Mubarak.
U.S.-built Apache helicopter gunships circled over downtown Cairo on Tuesday afternoon, where thousands of anti-Mursi protesters were gathered on Tahrir Square.
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Alastair Macdonald)
-
-
Egypt benchmark share index closes 4.9% higher after military ultimatum
CAIRO - Egyptian shares closed 4.9 percent higher on Tuesday on optimism that army intervention in Egypt's political crisis could help put an end to 30 months of instability.
Nationwide protests against President Mohamed Mursi prompted the army to tell feuding politicians on Monday they had 48 hours to compromise or it would impose its own road map for the country.
The benchmark index closed at 4,987 points, its highest since June 9. Markets were closed on Monday to mark the first day of the new fiscal year.
(Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
-
A vendor sells flags and anti-Mursi signs during protest demanding that Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi resign at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
-
Protesters opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take part in protest, demanding that he resign, at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
-
A protester, opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, holds up Egypt's flag during a protest demanding that Mursi resign at Tahrir Square in Cairo July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
-
