Egypt and the whole world witnessed protests yesterday by the great Egyptian people, expressing their view and their will in a peaceful, civil and unprecedented manner. Everyone saw the movement of the Egyptian people and heard their voice with respect and interest. It is inevitable that the people get a response to their action and their demands from all parties that bear some measure of responsibility in these dangerous circumstances surrounding the nation.The Egyptian Armed Forces, as a main part of the future equation, and from its national and historic responsibility to protect the security and welfare of this nation, confirms the following:- The Armed Forces will not be part of the political circle or rule, and does not accept surpassing the designated role drawn for it in real democratic thought stemming from the will of the people.- National security of the nation is facing real danger with the recent developments in the country, which throws responsibilities on all of us, each according to their positions and what needs to be done in order to fend off these risks.- The Armed Forces felt early on the danger of the current situation as well as the demands of the great Egyptian people. That is why it had set a one-week ultimatum for all political forces to reach consensus and come out of the crisis but the week has passed without any initiative or act. This is what led the people to persistently and autonomously take to the streets in an impressive way, which has raised admiration and attention domestically, regionally and internationally.- Wasting more time will only lead to more divisions and strife, of which we have been warning and continue to warn.- The people have suffered and have not found anyone to give them care and kindness, and this presents a moral and psychological burden for the Armed Forces, which finds it necessary for all to stop anything other than embracing the proud people, who have proven their readiness to do the impossible if they feel loyalty and dedication toward them.- The Armed Forces repeats its call to respond to the people's demands and gives everyone a 48-hour deadline to carry the burden of these historic circumstances that the nation is going through. [The nation] will not forgive or tolerate any shortcomings in bearing their responsibilities.- The Armed Forces warns everyone that if the demands of the people are not met during the set time period, it will be obligated, due to its national and historical duties, out of respect for the demands of the great Egyptian people, to announce a road map and measures for the future that it would oversee in collaboration with all the loyal national factions and currents, including the youth who were and remain the spark of the glorious revolution, and without sidelining anyone.- A salute of appreciation and fondness to the faithful and loyal men of the Armed Forces who bore and continue to bear their national responsibility toward the great Egyptian people with all determination, persistence and pride.God protect Egypt and its great, proud people.