World Wrap: The euro zone’s jobless rate reaches an all-time high, the Dutch queen abdicates, and aid workers struggle to get food to Syria. Read more here.
World Wrap: Rebels strike Assad’s prime minister, Bangladesh building owner brought to court, and explosion in Prague injures forty. Read more on today's top stories here.
World Wrap: A deadly blaze engulfs a Russian hospital, South Korea removes workers from joint industrial park, and survivors are pulled from rubble in Bangladesh as number of dead death toll rises. Read more here.
World Wrap: Death toll rises in Bangladesh as factory safety decried, Spain’s unemployment hits record high, and Iran’s unlikely al Qaeda ties explained. Read more on today's top stories here.
Israel shoots down drone from Lebanon: Israeli military
An Israeli fighter plane shot down a drone from Lebanon over the Mediterranean sea on Thursday as it was approaching the Israeli coast, the military said.
World Wrap: An eight-story building crumbles in Bangladesh, Obama’s red line wriggles on Syria, and China condemns attack as terrorism. Read more on today's top stories here.
A garment factory building collapsed in Bangladesh, killing almost 100 people.People rescue garment workers trapped under rubble at the Rana Plaza building after it collapsed, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Birajby Clare Richardsonon Apr 24, 2013 at 2:22 PM
Fire fighters and army personnel worked frantically through the day at the Rana Plaza building in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka, to rescue people trapped in the rubble. Television showed young women workers, some apparently semi-conscious, being pulled from the debris.
One fireman told Reuters that about 2,000 people were in the building when the upper floors jolted down on top of each other.
A report by Human Rights Watch released today finds Russia has unleashed the worst human rights crackdown since Soviet times.
The authorities have introduced a series of restrictive laws, begun a nationwide campaign of invasive inspections of nongovernmental organizations, harassed, intimidated, and in a number of cases imprisonedpolitical activists, and sought to cast government critics as clandestine enemies. The report analyzes the new laws, including the so-called “foreign agents” law, the treason law, and the assembly law, and documents how they have been used.
It all started with a wild boar hunt.
Shooting tragedy triggers Moldova crisis
Analysis by Alexander Tanas:
It all started when Moldova's top judiciary and businessmen gathered in a snow-laden forest called Tsar's Wood to mark the year's end by stalking wild boar. In the course of the hunt, a shot rang out and a man fell fatally wounded.
Someone in the 32-strong private party of VIP amateur hunters had accidentally discharged his rifle. The 41-year-old businessman died the next day but the shot has echoed through Moldovan politics, felling prime minister Vlad Filat and threatening the ex-Soviet state's drive for a place in the European mainstream.
World Wrap: Gun battle breaks out in Iraq, Canadian police arrest terror plot suspects, and a car bomb rocks the French embassy in Libya. Read more on today's top stories here.
World Wrap: A wealthy businessman wins the presidency in Paraguay, victims mobilize after deadly China quake, and Indians rage as another suspect is arrested in relation to a young girl’s rape. Read more here.
World Wrap: Bahrain arrests opposition activists before big race, university snubs the Dalai Lama, and Pakistan’s former president makes a run for it. Read more on today's top stories here.
World Wrap: Britain bids adieu to the Iron Lady, anti-Putin blogger stands trial, and New Zealand legalizes gay marriage. Read more here.
World Wrap: Dispute over Venezuela’s election turns violent, huge earthquake rocks Iran and Pakistan, and officials investigate Boston Marathon bombings. Read more on today's top stories here.
World Wrap: Maduro ekes out a win during Venezuela’s weekend election, Bahrain’s Shi’ites use the Grand Prix to protest against government, and North Korea’s celebration is surprisingly mellow. Read more here.
World Wrap: Sudan’s president pledges peace with South Sudan, Pentagon report suggests North Korea can fire nuclear missile, and Putin warns U.S. ahead of damning report. Read more here.
World Wrap: Venezuela’s presidential candidates prepare for weekend elections, North Korea tones down the bluster, and Syria is reluctant to permit chemical weapons probe. Read more on today's top stories here.
Libya will give Egypt a $2 billion five-year, interest-free loan under an agreement signed on Wednesday, the Egyptian state news agency MENA reported.
It quoted a finance ministry official as saying the loan would have a three-year grace period and was intended "to support the Egyptian economy and the state budget and foreign currency reserves".
(Reporting by Tom Perry; Writing by Paul Taylor)
World wrap: Jihadists face the test of government in Syrian city, Iran picks shaky spot for a nuclear reactor, and Brazilian Indians face off with agricultural interests. More on today's top stories here.
-
World Wrap: North Korea warns visitors to leave South Korea, Kenya’s new president creates conundrum for West, and the Iron Lady leaves complex legacy. Read more here.
World Wrap: Britain’s ‘Iron Lady’ dies following a stroke, North Korea irks world leaders by closing industrial park, and extremist Buddhist Monks in Myanmar incite violence against Muslims. Read more on today's top stories here.
-
World powers believe talks with Iran over its contentious nuclear program have been substantial enough for diplomacy to continue, a senior Western diplomat said on Monday, days after a meeting in Kazakhstan failed to yield a breakthrough.
"There is enough substance for these negotiations to continue," the diplomat told reporters. "I would not expect a breakdown."
The six powers - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - want Iran to scale back its nuclear program because of concerns it aims to give the Islamic Republic the capability of making an atom bomb. Iran denies that.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Adrian Croft)
World Wrap: North Korea reportedly deploys two missiles, Africa improves at democracy, and Spain’s royal family scrambles to save face. Read more on today's top stories here.
-
World Wrap: North Korea and U.S. make missile moves, Syria hits up Iran for training, and deadly flash floods ravage Argentina. Read more on today's top stories here.
Iran's chief nuclear negotiator vows stronger defense of nuclear policy
Saeed Jalili sounded a defiant note ahead of a new round of talks with world powers in Kazakhstan, saying on Thursday they had to recognize Iran's right to a nuclear program to see any breakthrough.
Jalili also said the Islamic Republic would defend its right to enrich uranium with "more rigor" after its presidential election in June.
World Wrap: A new wave of Syrians escape violence in Damascus, North Korea bars entry to joint factory zone, and rockets fly over Israeli-Gaza border. Read more on today's top stories here.
World Wrap: North Korea plans to revive a defunct nuclear plant, a blaze kills 13 children in Myanmar, and Cyprus’ foreign minister steps down. Read more on today's top stories here.
A video posted to YouTube appears to show Syrian President Bashar Assad's wife, Asma Assad, addressing women on Mother's Day. In the footage, she is seen dining and thanking women for their sons' service:
World Wrap: India’s Supreme Court makes an historic patent ruling, Cyprus puts forth a plan, and South Korea vows a counter-strike should the North attack. Read more on today's top stories here.
-
As the industrial zone jointly run by the two Koreas continues to operate, South Korean President Park Geun-hye pledges a strong and swift military response to any North Korean provocation. Sarah Toms reports.
World Wrap: Cypriots remain orderly as banks finally reopen, the U.S. warns Kim Jong-un by flying Stealth bombers over South Korea, and an investigation into Russian oligarch’s mysterious death opens. Read more on today's top stories here.
Turkey deports 600 Syrian refugees over camp unrest, official says
ISTANBUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkey has deported at least 600 Syrians staying at a refugee camp near the border after clashes with Turkish military police in a protest over living conditions, a Turkish official said on Thursday.
"These people were involved in yesterday's violence, they were seen by the security cameras in the camp," an official in the camp told Reuters by telephone. "Between 600 and 700 have been deported. The security forces are still looking at the footage, and if they see more they will deport them."
(Reporting by Hamdi Istanbullu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Louise Ireland)
-
-
World Wrap: Resigned opposition leader takes Syria’s seat at Arab Summit, North Korea boasts battle readiness, and Thailand’s government agrees to meet jihadist group. Read more on today's top stories here.
The Syrian opposition flag is seen in front of the seat of the Syrian delegation at the opening the Arab League summit in Doha March 26, 2013. A summit of Arab heads of state opened in the Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday expected to focus on the war in Syria as well as on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
-
Taliban suicide bombers kill five Afghan police as Kerry visits KabulPeople gather near pieces of broken glass at the site of a suicide attack in Jalalabad March 26, 2013. Taliban suicide bombers killed at least five policemen in Afghanistan's restive east on Tuesday, officials said, in a three-hour attack that coincided with a visit to the country by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. REUTERS/Parwizby Clare Richardsonon Mar 26, 2013 at 1:37 PM
World Wrap: Cyprus and the EU strike bailout deal hours before deadline, John Kerry makes surprise visit, and the Free Syrian Army founder loses his leg in a blast. Read more on today's top stories here.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd R) steps off a helicopter as he prepares to board an aircraft to leave Iraq at Baghdad International Airport March 24, 2013. Kerry made an unannounced visit to Iraq on Sunday and said he told Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki of his concern about Iranian flights over Iraq carrying arms to Syria. REUTERS/Jason Reed
-
-
-
Chemical weapons regulator to help probe Syria attack allegations
AMSTERDAM, March 21 (Reuters) - The Hague-based chemical weapons regulator has been asked to assist the United Nations in an investigation into a possible attack in Syria, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said the allegations were serious and it would comply with the request.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb)
IRAQ WAR TENTH ANNIVERSARY:
David Rohde: The Iraq war's most damaging legacy
Clare Richardson: How we left Iraq
Photographer's notebook: Iconic images of the war from Reuters
This picture is a composite showing air pollution levels in the sky over Tiananmen Square in Beijing March 7-14 2013. REUTERS/Wei Yaoby Clare Richardsonon Mar 20, 2013 at 4:35 PM
World Wrap: Cyprus stands on shaky ground after rejecting the European Union’s bailout conditions, al Qaeda claims responsibility for bomb attacks in Baghdad, and South Korea suspects the North of involvement in a widespread hacking attack. Read more on today's top stories here.
U.S. President Barack Obama walks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and President Shimon Peres upon his arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv March 20, 2013. Obama said at the start of his first official visit to Israel on Wednesday that the U.S. commitment to the security of the Jewish state was rock solid and that peace must come to the Holy Land. REUTERS/Jason Reed
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video