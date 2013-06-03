World News liveblog
Chavez's work program did everything but work
Even with all the benefits of rising oil prices, the average Venezuelan’s standard of living increased by only 9 percent over Chavez’s tenure. Furthermore, the economy became more dependent on oil, which accounted for 96 percent of exports in 2012 compared with 76 percent in 1999.
Chavez’s aggressive economic populism seemed new, but at heart it was little more than a Bolivarian twist on the 1940s policies of Argentina’s President Juan Peron. Thanks to the world’s continuing thirst for oil Chavez’s irresponsible economic policies may, like Peron’s, retain popular appeal long after his death.
In January, Javier Corrales looked at Chavismo after Chavez over at Foreign Affairs.
Eager to emulate him, the revolution's caretakers will follow his lead. Since there are limits to the Chinese market for Venezuelan oil, preserving access to the U.S. oil market will thus remain the unstated goal of the Chavista revolution. Anti-imperialism will live long in Venezuela, but only if it stays true to the conservative variety that Chávez invented.Read the rest here.
The BBC has collected some of Hugo Chavez's most memorable moments
In a dramatic speech to the UN in September 2006, Mr Chavez famously described then US President George W Bush as the "Devil."Read more from the BBC.
"The Devil is right at home. The Devil, the Devil himself, is right in the house.
"And the Devil came here yesterday. Yesterday the Devil came here. Right here. [crosses himself] And it smells of sulphur still today.
"Yesterday, ladies and gentlemen, from this rostrum, the president of the United States, the gentleman to whom I refer as the Devil, came here, talking as if he owned the world. Truly. As the owner of the world."
Chinese are concerned about Venezuela relations post-Chavez. Fear they don't have the level of state engagement as they do across Africa.by ian bremmer via twitter 3/6/2013 10:07:29 AM
Syria's government-owned SANA news agency praises Chavez:
"Chavez stood by the Arab legitimate rights, including his honorable stance towards the conspiracy against Syria as he announced repeatedly his solidarity with the Syrian leadership and people in the face of the heinous imperialistic campaign hatched against it."
Iran declares day of mourning for anti-U.S. ally Chavez
DUBAI 0 Iran declared a day of national mourning on Wednesday after the death of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, who shared the Islamic Republic's loathing for U.S. "imperialism".
Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who had forged a public friendship with Chavez characterized by lavish mutual praise, hugs and light-hearted moments, may attend Chavez's funeral on Friday, state news agency IRNA reported.
Read more from Marcus George here.
On the BBC, the secretary General of the South African Communist Party expresses condolences and solidarity for the Venezuelan people:
Over at the Guardian, Rory Carroll, the author of a new biography of Hugo Chavez, remembers his life and considers the Venezuela he left behind. Watch the video here.
Here's our latest wrap-up, looking forward to Hugo Chavez's funeral and the forthcoming presidential election that will put Chavez's VP Nicholas Maduro against opposition leader Henrique Capriles
Venezuelans mourn Chavez as focus turns to funeral, then election
Venezuelans mourned the death of Hugo Chavez and prepared on Wednesday for his body to lie in state as attention turns to a new election to succeed the socialist leader after 14 years of tumultuous and divisive rule.
Read more from Daniel Wallis and Andrew Cawthorne here.
Death of Chavez leaves leftist void in Latin America
Allies such as Bolivian President Evo Morales vowed to carry on Chavez's dream of "Bolivarian" unity in the hemisphere, but in Cuba, heavily dependent on Venezuelan aid and oil, people fought back tears when they heard he had lost his battle with cancer.
His influence was felt throughout the region from small Caribbean islands to impoverished Nicaragua in Central America, and larger, emerging energy economies such as Ecuador and Bolivia and even South America's heavyweights Brazil and Argentina, where he found favor with left-leaning governments.
Without his ideological presence, Venezuela's influence is likely to wane and the pure financial weight of the Brazilian juggernaut could fill the gap in the region's diplomatic realignment.
Read more from Jeff Franks here.
Despite new hopes, U.S. treads cautiously after death of Chavez
For Washington, a major test will be whether Venezuela follows its own constitution - which has been widely interpreted to require a special election to pick Chavez's successor - and if such a vote is conducted in a free and fair way in "accordance with hemispheric norms," the official said.
"We're not interested in having a confrontational relationship with Venezuela," a senior U.S. official told Reuters. "We're going to have to see how things evolve. It's a dynamic period."
Washington's challenge will be to figure out how far to go in seizing the opening to engage with Venezuelan leaders as well as its political opposition without giving the impression of U.S. meddling following the socialist president's death after a two-year battle with cancer.
Read more from Matt Spetalnick here.
Stunned Cuba ponders future without Chavez
Chavez's resolute ideological embrace of Cuba helped propel the once isolated communist island back into the center of regional politics, and oil-rich Venezuela's largesse under Chavez proved a life saver for the embargoed and near bankrupt Caribbean island after the collapse of its longtime benefactor, the Soviet Union.
Read more from Marc Frank here.
Cuban state media organization Agencia Cubana de Noticias (ACN) released a statement on behalf of the Cuban government on the death of Hugo Chavez. It reads, in part (translated via Google):
"We express sincere condolences to his parents, brothers, daughters and son and all his family members who are ours, as Chavez is also the son of Cuba and Latin America and the Caribbean, and the world.
In this time of deep sadness, we share the most intimate feelings of solidarity with the fraternal Venezuelan people who accompany you in all circumstances."
Video: Hugo Chavez's death brings uncertainty to Latin America (Al Jazeera)
-
This video appears to show Carmen Andrea Rengifo, Colombian RCN Channel correspondent, attacked by a group waiting in front of the Military Hospital. Reuters cannot yet independently verify the content of this video.
Hugo Chavez did not live to see his weird mobile-phone venture take over the world http://go.bloomberg.com/tech-blog/2013-03-05-hugo-chavez-known-for-mobilizing-country-but-not-his-mobile-phone/by markmilian via twitter 3/6/2013 1:50:36 AM
Statement from French President Francois Hollande on the death of Hugo Chavez:
The President of the Republic, Mr François HOLLAND, address its deepest condolences to the Venezuelan people after the death of Mr. Hugo Rafael CHAVEZ FRIAS, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the head of state since 1999, will profoundly marked the history of his country.
The late President spoke beyond his temperament and guidance that all did not share an undeniable will to fight for justice and development.
I am convinced that Venezuela will overcome this test in democracy and peace.
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela to hold elections in 30 days, Maduro to take presidency temporarily - Venezuela's foreign minister, Elias Jaua
READER COMMENT: Where is the live video from? Can you please tell us the location? Caracas? A certain square? Where?
ANTHONY DE ROSA: Yes, this is a live video from Caracas.
Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
-
READER COMMENT: Wow...Really amazing photos..They describe how people of Venezuela feel at the moment about losing their leader..
Oil analysts' reaction to death of Venezuela's Chavez
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez died on Tuesday after 14 years in power, during which he remodeled the OPEC country's oil sector and nationalized foreign-run oil fields.
Oil production fell sharply during his era, dropping from some 3.5 million barrels per day when he was elected. After years of decline, Venezuela pumped just 2.34 million barrels per day last month, according to a Reuters survey of analysts who track OPEC output levels.
Read more from Reuters reporters Joshua Schneyer, Cezary Podkul, Erwin Seba, Matthew Robinson and David Sheppard
A woman folds laundry as she watches TV after the announcement of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's death, in Managua March 5, 2013. REUTER/Inti Ocon
-
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner will travel to Venezuela tomorrow, according to daily newspaper The Buenos Aires Herald. Fernandez and her late husband, the former president of Argentina, both enjoyed a strong relationship with Chavez.Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez (L) speaks with his Argentine counterpart Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner during a meeting to sign agreements between Venezuela and Argentina, at the Argentine Embassy in Brasilia, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelinoby Clare Richardsonon Mar 6, 2013 at 1:00 AM
Reuters: Venezuela declares seven days of mourning for late President Hugo Chavez: Foreign Minister Elias Jaua
A Chavez supporter reacts to his death in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
-
Reuters: Late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's funeral scheduled for Friday, foreign minister says
VIDEO: Dilma laments death of Chávez, "friend of Brazil" w/ whom Brazil didn't "agree entirely" on many occasions bit.ly/14qCify— Simon Romero (@viaSimonRomero) March 6, 2013
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter released this statement on the death of Hugo Chavez:
Rosalynn and I extend our condolences to the family of Hugo Chávez Frías. We met Hugo Chávez when he was campaigning for president in 1998 and The Carter Center was invited to observe elections for the first time in Venezuela. We returned often, for the 2000 elections, and then to facilitate dialogue during the political conflict of 2002-2004. We came to know a man who expressed a vision to bring profound changes to his country to benefit especially those people who had felt neglected and marginalized. Although we have not agreed with all of the methods followed by his government, we have never doubted Hugo Chávez's commitment to improving the lives of millions of his fellow countrymen.
President Chávez will be remembered for his bold assertion of autonomy and independence for Latin American governments and for his formidable communication skills and personal connection with supporters in his country and abroad to whom he gave hope and empowerment. During his 14-year tenure, Chávez joined other leaders in Latin America and the Caribbean to create new forms of integration. Venezuelan poverty rates were cut in half, and millions received identification documents for the first time allowing them to participate more effectively in their country's economic and political life.
At the same time, we recognize the divisions created in the drive towards change in Venezuela and the need for national healing. We hope that as Venezuelans mourn the passing of President Chávez and recall his positive legacies — especially the gains made for the poor and vulnerable — the political leaders will move the country forward by building a new consensus that ensures equal opportunities for all Venezuelans to participate in every aspect of national life.
Jon Lee Anderson in the New Yorker on how Chavez's relationship with the United States further soured in 2002:
An attempted coup d’etat by a cabal of right-wing politicians, businessman, and military men in 2002 saw Chávez briefly and humiliatingly detained, before he was freed and allowed to resume office. The coup against Chávez had failed, but not before the plotters had apparently received a wink and a nod from the Bush Administration. Chávez never forgave the Americans. Thereafter, his anti-American rhetoric became more heated, and whenever possible he sought to discomfit Washington.
Read the full piece here.
Audio: A look at the life of Hugo Chavez (BBC World Service)
Police guard the outside of the hospital where Chavez was being treated in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
-
British Foreign Secretary William Hague released the following statement on the death of Hugo Chavez:
"I was saddened to learn of the death of President Hugo Chavez today. As President of Venezuela for 14 years he has left a lasting impression on the country and more widely. I would like to offer my condolences to his family and to the Venezuelan people at this time."
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos offers his condolences in a statement posted on Twitter, calling Chavez's death a great loss to both Venezuela and the region. "Everyone knows we had many differences," Santos writes, explaining that he and Chavez agreed to put these differences aside to begin improving relations between Colombia and Venezuela. "The obsession that united us and that was the foundation of our relationship was peace in Colombia and the region."
-
British Ambassador to Venezuela Catherine Nettleton released this statement on the death of President Hugo Chavez:
"I was saddened to hear that President Hugo Chavez passed away on Tueday 5 March, having led his country for over 14 years. On behalf of the British Embassy and the British Government, I would like to pass on our condolences to his family and to the people of Venezuela.
I was able to meet President Chavez during his time in office. He welcomed me to an event in Los Proceres, a site with great historical symbolism which celebrates the founders of the country and the role played in its independence by foreign supporters, including many British people. We also met at the departure ceremony for the Venezuelan Olympic team to the London Olympics. On both these occasions President Chavez warmly remembered his visits to the UK.
President Chavez was passionate about his country and his passing will be widely felt in Venezuela. We will continue to work with the Venezuelan government to build our cooperation in areas of mutual interest."
Video: Venezuelans react following death of Hugo Chavez
Chavez supporters react to his death in Caracas. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
READER COMMENT: Hasta la victoria siempre, Comandante Chavez. (Onward to victory, Commander Chavez)
-
READER COMMENT: May he rest In peace, he was a great man and tried his best to do his best for his people. I just wish we had a leader like Chavez in Ireland R.I.P Chavez
-
Actor and humanitarian activist Sean Penn, who over the years has expressed a fondness for Hugo Chavez, had this statement upon hearing of his passing:
Venezuela and its revolution will endure under the proven leadership of Vice President Maduro. Today the United States lost a friend it never knew it had. And poor people around the world lost a champion. I lost a friend I was blessed to have. My thoughts are with the family of President Chavez and the people of Venezuela.
An article published today by Human Rights Watch says Chavez's tenure was marked by an "open disregard for basic human rights guarantees."
By his second full term in office, the concentration of power and erosion of human rights protections had given the government free rein to intimidate, censor, and prosecute Venezuelans who criticized the president or thwarted his political agenda.
Read the full report here.
Who is Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles?
* A law graduate, Capriles became Venezuela's youngest legislator at the age of 26, then won the mayorship of a Caracas municipality before beating a die-hard Chavez loyalist, Diosdado Cabello, to the Miranda governor's office in 2008.
* Despite his Jewish roots, Capriles is a devout Catholic, who says his faith deepened in jail. He wears a rosary and likes to visit a shrine on Margarita island each year.
* The governor is single. He receives a torrent of marriage offers via Twitter and Facebook. He says he will find his wife and start a family in his own good time.
* Though describing himself as center-left, Capriles belongs to the more conservative Primero Justicia (First Justice) party which he helped found in 2000. Foes say he is really an "ultra-right" politician, in the pay of Venezuela's pro-U.S. traditional elite, but masquerading as a progressive.
Read more from this December 2012 article.
