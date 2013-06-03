The BBC has collected some of Hugo Chavez's most memorable moments

In a dramatic speech to the UN in September 2006, Mr Chavez famously described then US President George W Bush as the "Devil."

"The Devil is right at home.

The Devil, the Devil himself, is right in the house.

"And the Devil came here yesterday.

Yesterday the Devil came here.

Right here.

[crosses himself] And it smells of sulphur still today.

"Yesterday, ladies and gentlemen, from this rostrum, the president of the United States, the gentleman to whom I refer as the Devil, came here, talking as if he owned the world.

Truly.

As the owner of the world.

"