The photo referenced earlier in a tweet from Patrick Witty, part of a larger Reuters Photographer's blog by Jorge Silva on Hugo Chavez, chronicling one of the final days Hugo Chavez would spend among a mass audience of Venezuelans.by anthony.derosa via Blogs.reuters 3/5/2013 11:40:39 PM
Video: Venezuela's VP Maduro announces death of Hugo Chavez
Chavez supporters react to his death in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Outstanding photo of Chavez in the rain by @reuters Jorge Silva. Reminiscent of Winters/Kraft Obama photo. reut.rs/RSCkYV— Patrick Witty (@patrickwitty) March 5, 2013
Interactive timeline: Chavez's fight against cancer (click here for interactive)
Some of Chavez's best-known quotes
ON BUSH'S DEFENSE SECRETARY, DONALD RUMSFELD, 2006
"The lord of war is Donald Rumsfeld, one of the dogs of the devil."
ON ISRAEL, DURING A VISIT TO IRAN, 2006
"Israel criticizes Hitler a lot, so do we, but they've done something very similar, even worse, than what the Nazis did."
AT A SOUTH AMERICAN NATIONS' SUMMIT, 2006
"I think we are suffering from political impotence. We need political Viagra."
ON THEN-BRITISH PRIME MINISTER TONY BLAIR, 2006
"You are an imperialist pawn. ... Go straight to hell."
Read the full Reuters article for more.
READER COMMENT: A worthless, plundering, megalomaniacal idiot is gone. The poor may have loved him, but only because they can't comprehend how thoroughly he ravaged their country.
President Obama has released a statement on the death of Hugo Chavez:
"At this challenging time of President Hugo Chavez’s passing, the United States reaffirms its support for the Venezuelan people and its interest in developing a constructive relationship with the Venezuelan government. As Venezuela begins a new chapter in its history, the United States remains committed to policies that promote democratic principles, the rule of law, and respect for human rights."
A Chavez supporter reacts to his death in Caracas. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The region will be less colorful without @chavezcandanga, but #Venezuela now has a chance to reemerge as a constructive hemispheric actor.by PJCrowley via twitter 3/5/2013 11:22:36 PM
Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee:
Americans should stand with freedom loving ppl of Venezuela as they hope for peaceful transition to true democracy— Reince Priebus (@Reince) March 5, 2013
-
Rep Cotton (R-AR): "After the welcome news of Chavez’s death, I hope that the oppressed people of Venezuela will be able to live in freedom"by Frank Thorp V via twitter 3/5/2013 11:21:40 PM
-
Hugo Chavez was a leader that understood the needs of the poor. He was committed to empowering the powerless. R.I.P. Mr. President.by RepJoseSerrano via twitter 3/5/2013 11:21:26 PM
Moisés Naím, a former minister of trade and industry for Venezuela and a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, outlines the good, the bad, and the ugly of Chavez's rule in a piece for Businessweek:
The Venezuelan people gave Chávez a political blank check and thanks to the prolonged boom in oil prices he also had a financial blank check. Few other heads of state had the combination of vast popular support and immense financial resources enjoyed by Chávez for 14 years.Read the full story here.
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper's statement on the passing of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez:
"I would like to offer my condolences to the people of Venezuela on the passing of President Chávez.
Canada looks forward to working with his successor and other leaders in the region to build a hemisphere that is more prosperous, secure and democratic.
At this key juncture, I hope the people of Venezuela can now build for themselves a better, brighter future based on the principles of freedom, democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights."
Former Mitt Romney spokesman Ryan Williams on the death of Hugo Chavez:
Think you spelled "murderous dictator" wrong RT @repjoseserrano: Hugo Chavez was a leader that understood the needs of the poor. He was....— Ryan Williams (@RyanGOP) March 5, 2013
George Galloway, British Member of Parliament offered his condolences shortly after Chavez’s death was announced:
Farewell Comandante Hugo Chavez champion of the poor the oppressed everywhere. Modern day Spartacus. Rest in Peace.— George Galloway (@georgegalloway) March 5, 2013
Henrique Capriles, the losing candidate in the 2012 Presidential elections, offered his condolences to the friends and family of Chavez:
Mi solidaridad a toda la familia y seguidores del Presidente Hugo Chávez,abogamos por la unidad de los venezolanos en este momento— Henrique Capriles R. (@hcapriles) March 5, 2013
Translates to: "My sympathy to all the family and supporters of President Hugo Chavez, advocate for the unity of Venezuelans now"
Chavez supporters react to his death in Caracas. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Ban Ki-moon conveys "deepest condolences" to people and government of #Venezuela on death of Hugo #Chavez.by denisfitz via twitter 3/5/2013 11:15:47 PM
Statement from Ed Royce, chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs:
Hugo Chavez was a tyrant who forced the people of Venezuela to live in fear. His death dents the alliance of anti-U.S. leftist leaders in South America. Good riddance to this dictator.
Venezuela once had a strong democratic tradition and was close to the United States. Chavez’s death sets the stage for fresh elections. While not guaranteed, closer U.S. relations with his key country in our Hemisphere are now possible.
READER COMMENT: a terrible day for Venezuela. Thankfully the Bolivarian revolution has forever changed Venezuela for the better. Even the right-wing politicians now acknowledge the poor. Extreme poverty has never been lower. Literacy is 100%, health care and education are finally available for all.
-
READER COMMENT: I think that he loved his country as well as the Venezuelan. He tried to do his best for his country. He hated the imperialism. He was very brave.
-
Mexico's former president Felipe Calderon writes that his condolences are with Chavez's family and followers and with Venezuelans, as well as expresses his hope that Venezuela will choose a democratic path.
Mis condolencias a la familia y seguidores de Hugo Chávez y con los venezolanos. Que Venezuela defina su camino por la vía democrática.— Felipe Calderón (@FelipeCalderon) March 5, 2013
Reuters: Venezuela's opposition leader Henrique Capriles calls for unity, offers condolences to Chavez's family and supporters
Dilma Rousseff laments #Chavez's death, even though she says #Brazil didn't always "agree entirely" with his policies— Brian Winter (@BrazilBrian) March 5, 2013
-
Chavez supporters react to the announcement of his death in Caracas. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Chilean President Piñera expresses condolences following the death of Venezuela's Hugo Chavez - @fab_reuters
READER COMMENT: Nuestro señor a llamado a su seno a un ser humano que vino a hacer y dejar un legado en un país como Venezuela, ahora solo el tiempo dirá que tan profundo fue y que tan bueno pero hay personas que no han digerido los cambios profundos que Chavez sembró en nuestro país y el apoyo que la gran mayoría de los Venezolanos le dimos a nuestro presidente, ahora en medio de este duelo que nos abrumas debemos de tomar calma y cordura para asumir esta nueva etapa en nuestro país.
Video: Venezuela's Hugo Chavez dead at 58
Chavez supporters react to the announcement of his death in Caracas. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
READER COMMENT: As a Canadian living here, I can tell you with 100% certainty that this country is a hot mess. Yes, there are social programs, but ones that will not withstand the test of time. The media only ever shows the Chavistas, never the people that don't support his "revolution".
Our reporters in Venezuela say Chavez supporters are pouring onto the streets, people are stopping and staring in disbelief, horns blaring. Photos and video to come.
READER COMMENT: Chavez had an extremely strong personal marking in his rule and this extended to the way the country was ran. His successor has a very delicate task in hands: he must keep the Chavez basis of support if he wants to avoid losing power but, at the same time, also has to recognize that the Chavez-style of rule, including his international projects, are not really feasible. Whatever Venezuela does next, the country would have a lot to gain if it reduced its hostility against the United States.
READER COMMENT (via Reuters on Google+): "Hugo has always been critical of the US. The next leadership could perhaps bring a more friendly Venezuela to the US' foreign policy." Read more from our Google+ community here: plus.google.com
READER COMMENT: I am interested to read an article about consequences of Hugo Chavez`s died in Bolivia, Ecuador & Argentina
READER COMMENT: Hugo lived a life he believed in. People like him are very, very much to replace!For a fact , the man Chavez would be missed and he remains even more controvercial in death. I believe even your foes would be mourning right now.
READER COMMENT (via Reuters Facebook): "Chavez managed to maintain a level of uncertainty and disdain for capitalism, criticizing it harshly due to his populist approach. However, one should not forget the fact that Venezuela has been one of the most important oil sources for the US. It will be interesting to see whether Maduro or whoever will come next will keep this balance. I think that Cuba will play a major role." You can read more comments from our Facebook community here: www.facebook.com
READER COMMENT: This man caused a lot of destruction and pain to this country
READER COMMENT: Rip Chavez. But why don't you take that camera somewhere else where there are the ones that do not agree with this revolution? You are giving only one side of the coin, as usual. Not the total truth, only what you want the world to see? It is a shame.
READER COMMENT: Presidential elections will be held in 90 days or so. Henrique Capriles will lock horns with Nicolas Maduro. The former will win, therefore beating the third former vice president in a row!
Hugo Chavez: socialist showman who transformed Venezuela
At two defining moments of his rule, Venezuela's theatrical leader Hugo Chavez took a small silver crucifix from his pocket and held it above his head.
Both marked a quasi-religious "return" for the socialist ex-soldier whom supporters loved with messianic fervor - first from a 2002 coup that saw him jailed on a tiny Caribbean island, and then from cancer surgery in Cuba in June 2011.
As he held aloft the crucifix from a balcony of his Miraflores Palace after returning from surgery, the maverick president of South America's biggest oil exporter said he was putting his fate in the hands of God and the Virgin Mary.
"Today, the revolution is more alive than ever. I feel it, I live it, I touch it ... If Christ is with us, who can be against us? If the people are with us, who can be against us?" he said, working his supporters into a frenzy.
"But no one should think my presence here means the battle is won. No," he cautioned, turning the screams of joy at his homecoming to tears at the fragile state of his health.
Chavez died in hospital on Tuesday, finally succumbing to the cancer after four operations in Cuba. His death ended 14 years of charismatic, volatile rule that turned him into a major world figure.
Read the rest of the obituary here
Hugo Chavez died at a military hospital in Caracas at 4:25 p.m. local time - @ReutersVzla
-
READER COMMENT: I felt a sinking in my heart over this. It leads the way for Zionist backed Capriles to come in and take over. Chavez was the only one holding South America together...RIP
