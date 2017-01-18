World Economic Forum 2017
"We’ve taken the decision to leave the EU. We extend the arm of friendship to our European friends.. it’s going to be very interesting to see whether the response is 'we must punish the Brits' or actually whether the positive politics [De Croo] espouses will come to fruition.”- Brexit campaigner Dominic Raab during an exchange at WEF with Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo.“We will not punish the Brits just to start off with. We will just make a fair deal, nothing more than that.”- Belgium Deputy Prime Minister Alexander De Croo in response to Brexit campaigner Dominic Raab(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper)
If you missed our chat with @SerbiaPM , the story is up: Serbia to discuss new deal with #IMF , PM says: reut.rs/2iAtfvx #wef17by Global Markets Forum via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 1/18/2017 11:57:40 AM
Happening now: Paul Sheard of @SPGlobal joins @ReutersGMF to discuss the dollar, the markets and more. #WEF17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2c5_UEXUAAUcNj.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 12:02:48 PM
Getting a tour of the Facebook pop-up HQ (@ Davos in Davos, Switzerland, GR) swarmapp.com/c/dLVz2ylvb9R http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2dDBvdWIAA0znA.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 12:42:17 PM
Lots of corporate branding on the main drag in Davos for #WEF17 week. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2dEF_YVEAAHmCP.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 12:47:04 PM
Testing out @oculus VR in Davos. #WEF17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2dG6I0UcAAypcc.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 12:59:17 PM
This might be coolest thing I've done all week. Thanks, @oculus #wef17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2dJMUOUUAAi1MZ.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 1:09:24 PM
Here's Noah Barkin's write up of U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's speech from earlier today.
Biden calls Russia biggest threat to international orderU.S. Vice President Joe Biden, in his last major speech before leaving office, described Russia on Wednesday as the biggest threat to the international liberal order and said Washington must work with Europe to stand up to Vladimir Putin.
The #CaspianWeek giveaway riffs on @realDonaldTrump 's campaign slogan. #WEF17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2dXYqSUQAEiSSU.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 2:11:17 PM
Xi says world needs China, U.S. to have stable relationshipThe world needs China and the United States to have a stable and cooperative relationship, Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, just days before new uncertainty looms with Donald Trump taking office as president.
HSBC to shift some staff to Paris after Brexit in blow to LondonHSBC became the first major bank to detail plans to move jobs out of London after Brexit, saying it will relocate staff responsible for generating around a fifth of its UK-based trading revenue to Paris after Britain leaves the EU.
This #WEF17 attendee found some time to shop today. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2drUgKWgAEnwrr.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 3:38:20 PM
My interview with @princeton 's Emily Carter on #climatechange , innovation & women. Watch bit.ly/2jzk8KO WEF17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2d3lmJWEAAdj_5.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 4:32:06 PM
What women engineers need to know via @princeton 's Emily Carter at #WEF17by lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 4:44:30 PM
Great start to #WEF17 ! Our interviews with @ForestWhitaker , Matt Damon and lots more: reut.rs/2jz8AXQ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2d86lqXgAAtZUx.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 4:55:53 PM
⚡️ “Davos Days: China, globalism and Trump all hot topics at #WEF17 ” by @Reuters_Davos
twitter.com/i/moments/8213…by Cassandra Garrison via twitter 1/18/2017 5:09:20 PM
Keep an eye on reuters.com/Davos this week for @axelthrelfall 's interview with @davidwicraig at #WEF17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2eAlQFWQAEwL-V.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 5:11:26 PM
Happening now: @sherylsandberg addressing the crowd at @facebook event in Davos. #WEF17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2eHK9eUAAAUKvD.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 5:40:46 PM
At the #WEF17 @facebook fete, @jacobwe of @Slate and @hblodget of @businessinsider http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2eJLrHUQAA90-R.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 5:48:52 PM
My #FacebookLive with @Princeton 's Emily Carter on #climatechange , innovation & women. Watch bit.ly/2jzk8KO #WEF17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2d4ZyCWQAALmLI.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 8:55:16 PM
Coming up on #DavosToday with @axelthrelfall : @AARP 's Joann Jenkins and @Harvard 's @krogoff at 7 a.m. CET. WATCH bit.ly/1i1FZUu http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2gtOT1UQAAJxWa.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/19/2017 5:45:42 AM
What's ahead for the U.K.? Join @PHammondMP with @stephenjadler on #DavosToday . WATCH bit.ly/1i1FZUu #Brexit #wef17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2gvjL1WIAANBaQ.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/19/2017 5:55:56 AM
Good morning, Davos! @MauricioCard is here to talk about Latin America & more WATCH bit.ly/1i1FZUu #wef17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2gyCbVXAAAyy0t.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/19/2017 6:06:33 AM
Our #DavosToday cohost is @AirAsia 's @tonyfernandes . WATCH bit.ly/1i1FZUu #wef17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2gy_kyXAAAh1bk.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/19/2017 6:10:46 AM
HAPPENING NOW. on #DavosToday : @axelthrelfall , @tonyfernandes of @AirAsia and Colombia's @MauricioCard WATCH bit.ly/1i1FZUu #wef17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2g1CZgWEAAYuTb.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/19/2017 6:19:37 AM
Morgen, Davos! @krogoff of @Harvard is getting ready to appear on #DavosToday with @axelthrelfall . WATCH bit.ly/1i1FZUu #wef17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2g2q-VWEAAuB6w.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/19/2017 6:26:49 AM
Behind the scenes at #DavosToday : More than 30 people make our daily @reuters_davos show happen for #wef17 . WATCH bit.ly/1i1FZUu http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2g4N5lWEAADZdY.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2g4N5lW8AEQJhn.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2g4N5jWQAACMT0.jpg
Good morning, Davos. (@ Reuters Davos HQ) swarmapp.com/c/6W7g6q4faTi http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2g5Z4BXEAAc47W.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/19/2017 6:38:41 AM
Coming up on #DavosToday : @PHammondMP joins @stephenjadler to discuss #brexit and more at #WEF17 WATCH bit.ly/1i1FZUu http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2g6gzWWIAA-aT3.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/19/2017 6:43:47 AM
