World Economic Forum 2017
-
Coming up on #DavosToday : @whsaito , special adviser to the Japanese government #WEF17 reut.rs/2iNPw7E http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2bsot3XcAQ-1Qa.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 6:24:48 AM
-
.@trfoundation breakfast at #wef17 . Human rights is the focus. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2btkkVW8AAQ7a1.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 1/18/2017 6:28:54 AM
-
Are you watching #DavosToday ? Tune in right here reut.rs/2iNPw7E #WEF17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2buBwGWIAEs2Hb.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 6:31:03 AM
-
Why @GemmaMortensen of @Change is in Davos. #WEF17by lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 6:34:22 AM
-
.@GillianA at @TR_Foundation breakfast: 'Slavery will never without corporate action.' http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2bwBWQXgAADs1T.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 1/18/2017 6:39:35 AM
-
Xi says world needs China, U.S. to have stable relationshipReutersThe world needs China and the United States to have a stable and cooperative relationship, Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, just days before new uncertainty looms with Donald Trump taking office as president.
-
Pin-spotting at #WEF17 (@ Reuters Davos HQ) swarmapp.com/c/aMaNHizDnLD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2byU-zXUAMaADO.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 6:49:42 AM
-
#DavosToday with @axelthrelfall is almost over, but you catch the entire show here reut.rs/2iNPw7E #WEF17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2b0cPIWQAEyFHZ.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 6:58:57 AM
-
.@GillianA at @TR_Foundation breakfast: 'Slavery will never end without corporate action.' #wef17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2b0iy9WQAEeZoL.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 1/18/2017 6:59:22 AM
-
For the big stories at #WEF17 and beyond, watch #DavosToday at 7 a.m. CET with @axelthrelfall reut.rs/2iNPw7E http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2b3G9cWgAA7JB3.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 7:10:37 AM
-
Why does @LauraLiswood return to Davos year-after-year? #WEF17by lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 7:23:20 AM
-
'Do you know you own 14% of the biggest sex trafficking site in the world?' - @NickKristof on calling out Goldman Sachs about #Backpage .by Cassandra Garrison via twitter 1/18/2017 7:32:21 AM
-
Chinese airline HNA buys SkyBridge to White House by grabbing Trump adviser Scaramucci's fund of funds business. breakingviews.com/considered-vie…by Rob Cox via twitter 1/18/2017 7:39:42 AM
-
-
-
-
-
-
HSBC CEO says to move staff with aim of 20 percent of trading revenue in ParisReutersHSBC will move staff generating around 20 percent of its trading revenue to Paris following Britain's exit from the European Union, Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
-
-
-
This is @AliNahar 's 22nd year at the World Economic Forum. He works for Lebanon's @Annahar . "It used to be smaller - but longer." #WEF17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2cWcJ0WIAEJ2vR.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 9:27:30 AM
-
-
"My name is @JoeBiden - and I'll be vice president of the United States for the next 48 hours. And then I can say what I think..." #WEF17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2cZPEIXUAAvjAm.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 9:39:54 AM
-
-
"A job is about more than your paycheck...an awful lot of people who thought that a decade ago aren't so sure," says @JoeBiden #WEF2017 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2carQAWgAEkaca.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 9:45:58 AM
-
-
-
-
.@JoeBiden says he is strong supporter of globalization but it has deepened rift between those at top and those in middle #wef17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2cau_WXUAETQp6.jpgby Cassandra Garrison via twitter 1/18/2017 9:52:56 AM
-
Lots of talk about the impact of student debt, continuing education, technology and productivity from @JoeBiden at #WEF2017 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2ccizMXUAEe1d8.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 9:54:10 AM
-
-
Al Gore was just introduced as 'the former president of the United States' room laughed. Gore: 'close' #davos2017 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2cclhNWgAAfXZQ.jpgby you_ris via twitter 1/18/2017 9:56:32 AM
-
On xenophobia and populism, @JoeBiden says: "This is a moment to lead boldly." #WEF2017 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2cdEs4WQAAqmT1.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 9:56:35 AM
-
At #WEF17 , @JoeBiden is not mincing words. On Russia, he says: "It's no way for nations to act in the 21st century." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2cd4RIXcAAJF64.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 10:00:00 AM
-
-
-
-
The lights at #wef17 briefly went out on @JoeBiden - a metaphor for the departing @VP ? http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2cfng6XUAA0AP5.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 10:07:36 AM
-
Some lighting tech is probably not getting asked back for #wef18 . twitter.com/laurenyoung/st…by Cassandra Garrison via twitter 1/18/2017 10:08:22 AM
-
-
Spotted at #WEF17 , @jeffjarvis who says @JoeBiden 's final speech is an homage to liberalism. "I'm too sad to talk about it." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2ck7OmW8AAEoSV.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/18/2017 10:30:46 AM
-
-
Thank you for having me on this morning! Japan has come a long ways but still much to do. #DavosToday @Reuters with… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…by whsaito via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 1/18/2017 11:33:38 AM
-
At former jihadist training camp, Iraqi police face drones, crack snipers
MOSUL As a walkie-talkie carried word of another casualty from an Islamic State mortar attack, an Iraqi policeman peered through leaves at enemy positions just across the Tigris River. He kept his head low to avoid snipers but also had an eye on the sky.