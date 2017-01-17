A Donald Trump-shaped void has enabled Xi Jinping to cosy up to Davos Man. Addressing the World Economic Forum for the first time, China's president defended globalisation and cooperation. Such calls are two-a-penny at the annual talking shop for the global elite, but this was a strikingly international and inclusive vision for a Chinese leader. If the United States turns inward under its new president, Beijing could wield more clout in everything from climate change to regional security.