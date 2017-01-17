World Economic Forum 2017
UBS CEO says bank has flexibility over passporting rights post-BrexitUBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.
Trump's trade stance to have limited impact on Brazil: MeirellesPresident-elect Donald Trump's protectionist stance and promises to curb immigration will have limited impact on the Brazilian economy, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.
Shakira urges Davos elite to nurture future leadersMusic star Shakira urged world and business leaders at the opening ceremony of the World Economic Forum on Monday to support efforts to feed, educate and care for underprivileged children.
Trade tensions, dollar danger cloud economic optimism in DavosA trade war between the United States and China and a strengthening dollar are among the biggest threats to a brightening global economic outlook, according to leading economists at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Chinese president to defend globalization in DavosChinese President Xi Jinping will defend globalization in the face of mounting public hostility in the West on Tuesday in a speech at the World Economic Forum that will underline Beijing's growing global role.
Davos CEOs more bullish in short-term, politics clouds futureGlobal chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
Green campaigners were always worried what a Trump administration would mean for global warming. After watching his cabinet picks, that alarm has only deepened. Greenpeace International Executive Director Jennifer Morgan talks to Reuters reporter Julian Satterthwaite at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Future of finance panel at Davos #wef17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2W3k4eWIAArGZS.jpgby Carmel Crimmins via twitter 1/17/2017 8:02:57 AM
The @thomsonreuters CEO Jim Smith with Vindi Banga of Clayton Dubilier & Rice at #WEF17 . http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2W7vYnXUAA3P2q.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/17/2017 8:12:49 AM
DAVOS - DALIAN WANDA'S WANG on @ReutersGMF SAYS HAS FIXED AMOUNT OF $5-$10 BLN FOR OUTBOUND INVESTMENT EACH YEAR -… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…by Global Markets Forum via twitter 1/17/2017 8:25:41 AM
WANG:
OUTBOUND INVESTMENT WILL FOCUS ON #ENTERTAINMENT, #SPORTS
TOP PRIORITY FOR #INVESTMENT IS #US, THEN #EUROPE 1… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…by Global Markets Forum via twitter 1/17/2017 8:25:43 AM
WANG:
BELIEVES #US WILL KEEP DOOR OPEN FOR #INVESTMENT
CONSIDERING VERY LARGE #TOURISM PROJECT IN #AUSTRALIA… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…by Global Markets Forum via twitter 1/17/2017 8:25:48 AM
China's president will defend globalization in his #WEF17 speech today. Follow our LIVE coverage from #Daovs … twitter.com/i/web/status/8…by Reuters Davos via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 1/17/2017 8:30:28 AM
Would love to see this on a per capita basis... twitter.com/bill_gross/sta…by Simon Robinson via twitter 1/17/2017 8:33:54 AM
Trump adviser @Scaramucci on Davos panel on central banking shortly. Interesting to see whether other panelists take digs #wef17by Noah Barkin via twitter 1/17/2017 8:53:56 AM
HAPPENING NOW @stephenjadler interviews @MIT 's Rafael Reif for #DavosToday . Tune in Wednesday at 7 a.m. CET reut.rs/2jEpQIX #WEF17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2XFsqTXgAE-ffM.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/17/2017 8:56:12 AM
Very honored to receive the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum tonight! #wef17 https://t.co/q3wVcCN7lp6:17 PM - 16 Jan 2017
With fellow SDG advocate @ForestWhitaker at the world economic forum (@wef) -education for peace! Shak https://t.co/3fiorucE9xRetweeted by ForestWhitaker9:43 PM - 16 Jan 2017
"Just this year, we crossed the point where more than 50% of the "things" connected to the Internet were not tablet… https://t.co/IiU40YoiVt8:55 AM - 17 Jan 2017
The protests have started at #wef17 . http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2XSfC8XgAEM906.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/17/2017 9:52:05 AM
The strengthening dollar is the most serious problem facing the global economy in 2017, says David Rubenstein of the Carlyle Group #wef179:33 AM - 17 Jan 2017
Axel Weber from UBS thinks the strong US dollar will experience a natural correction over next 18 months #wef179:50 AM - 17 Jan 2017
On his way to #wef17 : @Columbia 'a @JosephEStiglitz http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2XTbANW8AAKKfV.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/17/2017 9:56:09 AM
#Davos speech of President Xi closed due to overcrowding #state_of_the_world http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2XWMwlWgAA-eJB.jpgby katinka barysch via twitter 1/17/2017 10:10:36 AM
These are the most inclusive economies in the world https://t.co/LTWwojXAqV #igd17 https://t.co/YSnTkDkvvI10:08 AM - 17 Jan 2017
Big message from central banks panel @Davos - there is a lot of concern about a further strengthening of dollar #wef17 @Reuters_Davosby Noah Barkin via twitter 1/17/2017 10:13:33 AM
We should also realize that economic globalization is a doubled-edged sword. When the global economy is on a downward pressure, it is hard for us to make the cake of global economy bigger.
The voices against globalization have laid bare the pitfalls in the process of economic globalization, and we need to take that seriously.
-
2017 is the year healthcare goes sci-fi https://t.co/DCkL2KMwEH @Philips #wef17 https://t.co/STNopICSuq10:29 AM - 17 Jan 2017
As expected, Xi Jinping puts up a spirited defense of globalization. The right strategic choice for China. #wef17 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2Xbdr7WIAEuFhj.jpgby Carl Bildt via twitter 1/17/2017 10:33:21 AM
HAPPENING NOW: @ClaireBoo of @YGLvoices on technology in education at #wef17 . "It enables every person to have their own learning journey." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2XcGP0UAAAGeBZ.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 1/17/2017 10:34:07 AM
Globalization not to blame for world's ills: China's XiReutersEconomic globalization has become a "Pandora's Box" for many, but global problems are not caused by it, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
Chinese President Xi, speaking at Davos, gives impassioned speech in favor of globalization.by alessandra galloni via twitter 1/17/2017 10:41:26 AM
