White House Correspondents' Dinner 2016
Join Reuters Live for coverage of President Obama's last White House Correspondents' Dinner.
-
Has @BarackObama aged in the past eight years? You decide #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVh-kFU8AEwtNH.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 2:10:43 AM
-
Biggest laugh of the night so far: @jaketapper left journalism to join @CNN , says @BarackObama #WHCDby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 2:13:44 AM
-
-
No one can explain my rising poll numbers, jokes @BarackObama at #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVjGTyU0AQKVgl.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 2:15:40 AM
-
"I love Joe Biden"
"I just want to thank him for being a great friend"
"For not shooting anybody in the face" —@POTUS #WHCDby The White House via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 5/1/2016 2:16:37 AM
-
.@BarackObama says I'm not sure what @KendallJenner actually does, but I'm sure my @twitter mentions are about to go through the roof. #WHCDby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 2:19:15 AM
-
-
Check out @michaeljkellyjr playing with @samsung_dev Beyond virtually reality right here bit.ly/1Y0fG2w http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVkufpWwAA_Kft.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 2:22:50 AM
-
-
-
At #WHCD , @BarackObama says YOU KNOW I'M GOING TO TALK ABOUT TRUMPby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 2:25:07 AM
-
-
Is @realDonaldTrump at home, eating a Trump steak? - @BarackObama #WHCDby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 2:26:11 AM
-
-
Trump knows a thing or two about running waterfront properties...into the ground - @BarackObama at #WHCDby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 2:27:22 AM
-
Michelle is making plans to visit her carrots at the @WhiteHouse garden every day after @BarackObama leaves office, @Potus jokes #WHCDby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 2:29:01 AM
-
Chris Sacca of Google/Twitter/Uber & Instagram fame tries on my Reuters / Samsung VR goggles to escape the #WHCD twitter.com/sacca/status/7…by jimbourg via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 5/1/2016 2:29:19 AM
-
Big @soulcycle shoutout from @FLOTUS at #WHCDby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 2:30:59 AM
-
Gotta love @TheOnion humor! Party of @JoeBiden tonight? #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChDli5fU8AAlHQP.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 2:33:10 AM
-
-
#WHCD @carolelee introduces Larry Wilmore http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVorVcVEAA5a3h.jpgby Caren Bohan via twitter 5/1/2016 2:39:59 AM
-
This was some of the pre-party... Want to hear what's next for post-dinner? #WHCD hb @thomsonreuters http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVl9-bWIAA_L8Q.jpgby whoisbenchang via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 5/1/2016 2:40:40 AM
-
by lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 2:40:42 AM
-
Obama takes a more serious tone, recognizing journalism at #WHCDby lauren.young via twitter retweeted by carenbohan 5/1/2016 2:40:43 AM
-
Gotta love @TheOnion humor! Party of @JoeBiden tonight? #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChDli5fU8AAlHQP.jpgby lauren.young via twitter retweeted by carenbohan 5/1/2016 2:40:54 AM
-
The #Prince tribute continues at #WHCD2016 #WHCD @thomsonreuters http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVoK7xWwAEXjr6.jpgby whoisbenchang via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 5/1/2016 2:41:55 AM
-
Awesome how @AdrianaLima @steveaoki AND @madeleine were at @thomsonreuters #WHCD party! Hope they liked the tunes! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVkD4LWMAAiOMS.jpgby whoisbenchang via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 5/1/2016 2:42:42 AM
-
Crowd not loving @larrywilmore as much thus far - @BarackObama is a tough act to follow at #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVpkbpUkAAH5MG.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 2:43:54 AM
-
The party continues... @thomsonreuters @BravoTopChef #WHCD brunch at @HayAdamsHotel with @chefspike @ChefJenCarroll & @ChefKwameby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 2:45:07 AM
-
-
-
-
Serial killers always work alone, which is why @tedcruz should be president, says @larrywilmore #WHCDby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 2:57:20 AM
-
Biggest applause for @larrywilmore : When a black man can lead the free world, words alone cannot do justice. #WHCDby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 3:00:32 AM
-
by lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 3:06:09 AM
-
My @MedillSchool classmate: @isomani of @HowardU at #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVvdwMWwAI2-bK.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 3:09:41 AM
-
Karlie Kloss is super nice #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVviOvXEAAbk2t.jpgby Emily Stephenson via twitter 5/1/2016 3:10:01 AM
-
by Dan Colarusso via twitter 5/1/2016 3:11:49 AM
-
Ready for #whcd 2017: the next @whca president, @jeffmason1 of @Reuters http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVxEgtWkAAQ2z5.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 3:16:44 AM
-
by lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 3:28:04 AM
-
A mini @wsj reunion @monicalangley with @stephenjadler #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVztvMWMAAWVng.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 3:28:13 AM
-
It's @verbdc at the #WHCD party! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVzvCVXEAAIK0j.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 3:28:20 AM
-
The gorgeous @santitaj & @angelamcglowan at #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVzwvnWUAE7Z6I.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 3:28:24 AM
-
It's Mandy Grunwald and @stephenjadler with @thomsonreuters at #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChV0TwXWwAADIUQ.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 3:30:48 AM
-
by lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 3:37:46 AM
-
Getting the scoop from @heathercarpenter79 and @stephenjadler at the @thomsonreuters #WHCD party! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChV2O9KW4AAwC9d.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 3:39:11 AM
-
The #WHCD fun with @ConstanceZimmer of @HouseofCards & @rob1cox at @thomsonreuters #WHCD party! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChV3ipxWgAEXetI.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 3:44:54 AM
-
by lauren.young via twitter retweeted by steveholland1 5/1/2016 3:45:06 AM
-
Someone had a little too much fun at #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChV4rYyUgAA8nUH.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 3:50:39 AM
-
Life is just a party, and parties were meant to last - @prince rocks #WHCD & @thomsonreuters t.coby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 3:54:15 AM
-
Sorry about my Mom. twitter.com/LaurenYoung/st…by ledbetreuters via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 5/1/2016 3:54:53 AM
-
Mirror mirror on this Twitter handle mirror thing. At the @thomsonreuters #whcd party! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVCya3WkAA1etd.jpgby Chad Hodge via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 5/1/2016 3:59:27 AM
-
-
Awesome for Tyler! twitter.com/laurenyoung/st…by Scott Dochterman via twitter retweeted by LaurenYoung 5/1/2016 4:16:21 AM
-
Still rocking with @whoisbenchang at the @thomsonreuters #WHCD party 🎶🎶🎶 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChV_bSJU8AAhFWv.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 4:19:21 AM
-
Even though I make him nuts, @Colarusso42 still loves me #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChV_bYEU4AASH83.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 4:19:25 AM
-
Setting #WHCD on fire with @jonathanspicer t.coby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 4:21:18 AM
-
Winner of #WHCD : my new @katespadeny shoes which have allowed me to stand for hours http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChWB3hZWUAAAGfw.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 4:30:08 AM
-
U.N vote on Israeli settlement postponed, 'potentially indefinitely': source
WASHINGTON A United Nations Security Council vote on a draft resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements has been postponed, "potentially indefinitely", a western diplomatic source said on Thursday.