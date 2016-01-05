White House Correspondents' Dinner 2016
Join Reuters Live for coverage of President Obama's last White House Correspondents' Dinner.
How Barack Obama and his 'anger translator' finally got on stage together bit.ly/21fgL8D Flashback to #WHCD 2015by lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 12:25:08 AM
When @KeyAndPeele joined @BarackObama at #WHCD 2015 wapo.st/1b6U0Ppby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 12:27:09 AM
What's in store for #WHCD ? Host @larrywilmore at 2011 Congressional Correspondents Dinner bit.ly/1rBFGY8 via @YouTubeby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 12:30:09 AM
Proceeds from #WHCD go toward @whca scholarships/awards to support aspiring journalists + recognize excellence bit.ly/21fdNRzby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 12:35:06 AM
Spotted: Jeff Goldblum #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVMa34WIAAbabJ.jpgby Emily Stephenson via twitter 5/1/2016 12:36:30 AM
.@larrywilmore plans to dissect “the unblackening of the White House” at #WHCD bit.ly/1rBG7BT bit.ly/1rBG9cSby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 12:37:07 AM
Congrats to the @WHCA scholarship winners, including two @MedillSchool students bit.ly/1SMDAxk #WHCDby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 12:38:12 AM
A look back at @BarackObama 's best #WHCD moments wapo.st/1YQjzXY via @washingtonpostby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 12:42:07 AM
Forget celebrity fashion: Here's how normal guests dressed for #WHCD 2015 wapo.st/1HJZwG3?tid=ss… via @washingtonpostby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 12:45:11 AM
The @whca sells the 2,600 seats in the ballroom of the @HiltonWash only to their members wapo.st/1VCkRIi #WHCDby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 12:50:06 AM
Refugees and the White House Correspondents' Dinner huff.to/1SMCQbp via @HuffPostImpactby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 12:55:06 AM
President Obama's 10 most hilarious lines from White House correspondents' dinners bit.ly/21fgmD8 @emilyaheil on @whca #WHCDby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:00:18 AM
What It’s Like to Write Jokes for President Obama nyti.ms/1TacwFb #WHCDby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:05:06 AM
Congrats to the winners of the @whca Journalism Awards, including @MedillSchool alum @NorahODonnell : bit.ly/1SMDAxk #WHCDby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:05:07 AM
When @GLEEonFOX met @DowntonAbbey : @DarrenCriss & Michelle Dockery at #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVS-b7WMAATfoy.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:05:11 AM
I sat next to Donald Trump at the infamous 2011 White House correspondents’ dinner wapo.st/1XWum2N?tid=ss… via @washingtonpostby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:10:08 AM
Just hanging with @Lagarde of IMF at #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVUr7OWkAAdMG5.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:12:42 AM
Lots of laughs at the @CNBC #WHCD table with @carlquintanilla @jimcramer & co http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVVAvCXEAI1acE.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:14:07 AM
Barack Obama's last laugh at the correspondents' dinner @AJEnglish bit.ly/1SUE7jSby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:15:09 AM
Jamming it up with @broadcity 's @abbijacobson @ilazer at the @thomsonreuters table #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVViTsXEAAf84K.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:16:23 AM
Hamming it up with @broadcity 's @abbijacobson @ilazer at the @thomsonreuters table #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVVw7jWUAAid5Q.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:17:25 AM
U.S. President Barack Obama stands between WHCA President Carol Lee and Jerry Seib of The Wall Street Journal during a presentation of colors at the White House Correspondents Association's annual dinner in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Everything You Need to Know About the White House Correspondents' Dinner bit.ly/249rRBr #WHCDby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:20:10 AM
Kerry Washington teases President Obama's funny side ahead of his last #WHCD bit.ly/249rs1Kby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:29:10 AM
Delighted to meet @CornellWBrooks of @NAACP , here with @thomsonreuters general counsel DeirdreStanley #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVYk2IWkAAP4je.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:29:47 AM
Fed heads: @elerianm of @Allianz with @jonathanspicer at #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVYy5KW4AEAEUB.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:30:37 AM
Two men I admire: @elerianm & @stephenjadler at #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVY9pqWUAAySGM.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:31:22 AM
Happening now: @POTUS back in the @HiltonWash ballroom at #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVZiiuWkAAOxhL.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:33:51 AM
Now @JoeBiden is in the #WHCD house. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVaejzWwAAbUBP.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:37:58 AM
by Emily Stephenson via twitter 5/1/2016 1:40:04 AM
HAPPENING NOW: @FLOTUS taking the #WHCD stage http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVbBpuXEAAlvSO.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:40:20 AM
My wifi connection isn't great but I'll do my best to tweet #WHCD zingers tonight http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVcjyIW4AAGLkK.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:47:04 AM
Our president’s got jokes. #whcd #whcd2016 bit.ly/1VClktW via @WaPoExpressby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:47:09 AM
The @twitter mirror is a huge hit with @elerianm and Loretta Mester, president of @ClevelandFed #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVduEuU8AAZ2-7.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:52:14 AM
FUN FACT: This is the first time @JoeBiden is attending #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVeL92UoAAQXRJ.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 1:54:17 AM
A reel of @BarackObama gaffes CLEARLY has the room laughing... #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVfxl2UUAE2lkV.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 2:01:08 AM
Can @BarackObama shake off some of his fashion choices? #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVgUGzW0AEzxOJ.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 2:03:27 AM
Obama takes the stage to the Cups song: "You're gonna miss me when I'm gone." #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVgz0OUYAATVxo.jpgby Emily Stephenson via twitter 5/1/2016 2:05:40 AM
The only toast of the evening for @BarackObama #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVgykxUoAAHRhL.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 2:05:42 AM
Someone else will be on stage next year and "it's anyone's guess who she will be." The Hillary campaign official at my table liked that one.by Emily Stephenson via twitter 5/1/2016 2:08:40 AM
