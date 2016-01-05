White House Correspondents' Dinner 2016
Join Reuters Live for coverage of President Obama's last White House Correspondents' Dinner.
When DC fantasty meet reality: @michaeljkellyjr of @houseofcards at @thomsonreuters #WHCD party! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChU5Z0CUoAAm9jq.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:13:28 PM
WATCH: Sights and scenes from The Hill's #WHCD party #TheHillWHCD bit.ly/1SF5EAyby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:16:06 PM
#WHCD madness: @moremoemoe t.coby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:16:46 PM
The cool @thomsonreuters crew at the #WHCD party! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChU65DyWIAE-Itf.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:19:57 PM
At the @thomsonreuters #WHCD party: @asifalam and Neil http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChU7MAEWIAA6vls.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:21:15 PM
Lead writer for @barackobama 's #WHCD speech is Tyler Lechtenberg, ex-sportswriter who joined campaign in 2007 cnn.it/1SF5toDby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:22:10 PM
At the #whcd with @KellyO @kwelkernbc Lucie Holland and Mr and Mrs @EricTrump http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChU7ieHWYAAYwer.jpgby Steve Holland via twitter 4/30/2016 11:22:45 PM
by Steve Holland via twitter 4/30/2016 11:22:51 PM
At the @thomsonreuters #WHCD party @politiCOHEN_ @_devinlee & gang http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChU7uFgXEAEJR1-.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:23:34 PM
Only about 5% of speechwriters' #WHCD jokes make it past the President's exacting gauge of what is appropriate cnn.it/1SF5toDby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:27:12 PM
Digging @tbenaiges 'stashe #WHCD t.coby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:28:31 PM
#WEARE @penn_state : me & @jpballoujourn1 at the @thomsonreuters #WHCD party! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChU9HGuU8AAvD5c.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:29:38 PM
Woo hoo @monkeyonarock13 and @advertisinglt at the @thomsonreuters #WHCD party! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChU9f8JUoAISOKH.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:31:29 PM
I found @sarahnlynch at the @thomsonreuters fete t.coby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:34:57 PM
Star Power Dwindles at White House Correspondents' Dinner bit.ly/21fdxCb via @thrby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:35:09 PM
The #WHCD Cure: @whoisbenchang t.coby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:36:59 PM
.@ColetteLuke chats with Susan Rice #WHCDby Emily Stephenson via twitter 4/30/2016 11:37:40 PM
Highlights from #WHCD 2015: @barackobama pokes fun at political friends and foes reut.rs/1IYEEYO http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CggoXuEUYAAxksk.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:38:10 PM
.@ColetteLuke chats with Susan Rice http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChU_EYcW4AUYHY0.jpgby Emily Stephenson via twitter 4/30/2016 11:38:12 PM
When @AlexSteigrad found @colarusso42 at the @thomsonreuters #WHCD party 🙈 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChU_6V7WkAEMPrN.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:41:53 PM
Obama vs. Trump the sequel? @CNNPolitics cnn.it/1rHwr8R Lots of great #WHCD details from @StCollinsonby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:43:07 PM
Mostly @thedailybeast @reason Tweeps: @swin24 & crew with @thomsonreuters t.coby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:44:03 PM
Flashback to #WHCD 2015 via @cspan cs.pn/21fe4UGby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:48:05 PM
#WHCD host @LarryWilmore of @nightlyshow : Trump is a 'shallow fool' politi.co/21ffn64 via @politicoby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:50:08 PM
Our man @jonah_green with Doug Stamper at #WHCD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVCTbfWIAIH_rd.jpgby Dan Colarusso via twitter 4/30/2016 11:52:16 PM
FLASHBACK: When worlds collided at 2015 #WHCD . WATCH reut.rs/1TjDjSk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CggqYmxVIAA9RJq.jpgby lauren.young via twitter 4/30/2016 11:55:11 PM
#WHCD host @LarryWilmore teases @BarackObama 's roast usat.ly/26pD6El via @USATODAYby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 12:00:19 AM
#WHCD host @LarryWilmore Promises To Skewer @realDonaldTrump In Absentia at @whca dinner tonight bit.ly/21ff7E5 via @deadlineby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 12:05:08 AM
Got to welcome @abbijacobson & @ilazer when they rolled into town for #WHCD today. (Happy to hear they think @Reuters is "legit.")by lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 12:10:10 AM
Ms Mester and Mr Muhamed at the #WHCD @ClevelandFed http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVGpz3WMAAStJm.jpgby Jonathan Spicer via twitter 5/1/2016 12:12:37 AM
here's @juliemason and Patrick Ferrise at #whcd http://pbs.twimg.com/media/ChVHmkZU0AE8QmU.jpgby Steve Holland via twitter 5/1/2016 12:15:30 AM
.@BarackObama might not be first post-racial president, but he is arguably first postmodern humorist to hold office wapo.st/21fg2o0by lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 12:17:05 AM
#WHCD host @LarryWilmore of @nightlyshow is relishing his role of underdog cbsn.ws/21feIkZ via @CBSThisMorningby lauren.young via twitter 5/1/2016 12:21:10 AM
