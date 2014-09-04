Neighbors said they thought an earthquake was shaking them from their beds and breakfast tables. The explosion, which could be heard from blocks away, shattered windows around the neighborhood."All of a sudden the whole building shook. We had no idea what was going on," said Robert Pauline, 56, a Columbia University data processor whose apartment six blocks away was rocked by the explosion.The force of the blast blew Joseph Concepcion, 30, who lives less than a block away, at least an inch off his couch."I literally got lifted off my couch, the boom was so strong," Concepcion said.