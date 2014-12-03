U.S. News
News about the United States by Reuters.
Gas leak blamed for deadly New York building collapse: mayor
NEW YORK - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said a major building explosion that killed at least two women in Upper Manhattan appeared to be caused by a gas leak and more people were still missing.
"This is a tragedy because there was no time to warn people ahead of time," de Blasio told a news conference at the scene. “We are expending every effort to locate each and every loved one.”
(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Barbara Goldberg)
Call 311 to inquire about the safety of loved ones regarding the #eastharlemexplosion .by NYPD NEWS via twitter 3/12/2014 4:35:55 PM
"There will be a search through the building's rubble as soon as the fire is put out to look for those missing." #eastharlemexplosionby NYC Mayor's Office via twitter 3/12/2014 4:34:58 PM
"This is a tragedy of the worst kind. There was no indication in time to save people. We've lost 2 people already." #eastharlemexplosionby NYC Mayor's Office via twitter 3/12/2014 4:34:48 PM
"@ConEdison in process of shutting down all gas lanes going into this building." -Mayor @BilldeBlasio on scene at the #eastharlemexplosion .by NYC Mayor's Office via twitter 3/12/2014 4:34:39 PM
Metro-North train service in and out of Grand Central Terminal has ground to a halt, according to CBS Local, following an explosion and building collapse in Harlem.
For continued updates on the #eastharlemexplosion , follow @NotifyNYC , @nycoem , @FDNY , @nyc311 and @NYCMayorsOffice .by City of New York via twitter 3/12/2014 4:27:59 PM
There are a number of missing people following Manhattan building collapse, NYC Mayor @BilldeBlasio saysby NBC Nightly News via twitter 3/12/2014 4:26:46 PM
Latest updates:
- At least two killed, 17 injured in Harlem building explosion
- Con Ed confirms call about gas leak
wapo.st/1iAKdUgby TheMarkBerman via twitter 3/12/2014 4:06:04 PM
Now: #FDNY operating at 1644/1646 Park Avenue, #Manhattan . There are 44 units/198 members responding. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BiicwW5CAAAWsvs.jpgby FDNY via twitter 3/12/2014 3:57:10 PM
New Haven Line service remains suspended into/out of GCT until further notice due to an explosion in a building adjacent to our tracks.by Metro-North Railroad via twitter 3/12/2014 3:52:50 PM
Collapsed building resident: "Last night it smelled like gas but then the smell vanished and we all went to sleep." nyti.ms/1kiw7nYby NYTMetro via twitter 3/12/2014 3:51:58 PM
NYC mayor Bill de Blasio will give a briefing on the building collapse at noonby Edith Honan via twitter 3/12/2014 3:48:34 PM
“There was a complete collapse; the fire is still going so we can’t make a search. There will be fatalities.” nytimes.com/2014/03/13/nyr…by Lydia Polgreen via twitter 3/12/2014 3:47:12 PM
RAW VIDEO: Aftermath of explosion in Harlem that leveled one building and heavily damaged a 2nd, killing 1 person: apne.ws/1kiukzoby The Associated Press via twitter 3/12/2014 3:46:14 PM
UPDATE: Mayor @BilldeBlasio
is now on scene at #EastHarlemExplosion to assess damage and get updates from 1st responders.by NYC Mayor's Office via twitter 3/12/2014 3:41:55 PM
.@MetroNorth service remains suspended into and out of Grand Central b/c of building explosion at 116th Street in E. Harlem.by MTA via twitter 3/12/2014 3:41:10 PM
A victim is evacuated by emergency personnel near an apparent building explosion fire and collapse in the Harlem section of New York City, March 12, 2014. A building collapsed in Upper Manhattan on Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring more than a dozen, setting off a search for anyone trapped in the debris, officials said. REUTERS/Mike Segar
ConEd spokesman Bob McGee confirms neighbor called ConEd to report smelling gas at 9:13am, 17 mins before explosion cir.ca/news/east-harl…
White House official: Pres. Obama has been briefed on the Manhattan building explosion and collapse - @marykbruceby Micah Grimes via twitter 3/12/2014 3:29:31 PM
Continuing to monitor the horrible building collapse in Harlem. Hope everyone is okay and neighbors are staying safe.by Chuck Schumer via twitter 3/12/2014 3:24:34 PM
Photo: Fire trucks at the scene of a building collapse in East Harlem, New York nyti.ms/1kircUjby The New York Times via twitter 3/12/2014 3:23:27 PM
Search under way at NYC building collapse, one dead
A building collapsed in Upper Manhattan on Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring more than a dozen, setting off a search for anyone trapped in the debris, officials said.
Massive clouds of smoke billowed from the charred rubble of the structure on the largely residential block at East 116th Street and Park Avenue in East Harlem, which reportedly collapsed sometime after 9 a.m.
Residents said the collapse was accompanied by a loud boom that could be heard from blocks away and shattered windows around the neighborhood.
Search under way at New York building collapse, trains halted
A building collapsed in a largely residential block of Upper Manhattan on Wednesday and the New York City Fire Department was searching for anyone trapped in the debris, officials said.
FDNY responding to 5-alarm fire and building collapse in Harlem. wny.cc/OlIqVl (Andrew Burton/Getty Images) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BiiRZIAIcAAwKfU.jpgby WNYC via twitter 3/12/2014 3:08:13 PM
