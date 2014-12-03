A building collapsed in Upper Manhattan on Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring more than a dozen, setting off a search for anyone trapped in the debris, officials said.Massive clouds of smoke billowed from the charred rubble of the structure on the largely residential block at East 116th Street and Park Avenue in East Harlem, which reportedly collapsed sometime after 9 a.m.Residents said the collapse was accompanied by a loud boom that could be heard from blocks away and shattered windows around the neighborhood.