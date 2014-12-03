U.S. News
Christie wants to jail people accused of violent crimes quicker. "Courts should have the right to keep dangerous criminals off the streets"by Edith Honan via twitter 1/14/2014 8:46:21 PM
Christie wants to lengthen the school day and the school yearby Edith Honan via twitter 1/14/2014 8:41:25 PM
Great new poll by Reuters/Ipsos: More than 30 percent of Americans believe New Jersey Governor Chris Christie knew that his staff intentionally created traffic jams by partially blocking access to the George Washington Bridge, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.
Christie, considered a leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, has denied any advance knowledge of the blockage, but only 28 percent of those surveyed believed him. The survey found 31 percent did not believe Christie and 41 percent said they did not know.
Read our new poll findings: www.reuters.com
Christie, talking about education, says only three students graduated “college ready" in Camden NJ last yearby Edith Honan via twitter 1/14/2014 8:39:44 PM
More than 30 percent of Americans don't believe Christie on #bridgegate reut.rs/1hUoqpz http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bd97O88CYAAlnmv.jpgby Reuters US News via twitter 1/14/2014 8:38:48 PM
A couple yrs after taking on pension benefits for state workers, Christie now wants to take on abuse of paid sick leave and disabilityby Edith Honan via twitter 1/14/2014 8:32:44 PM
"No state has shown more bipartisan cooperation over the last 4 years than New Jersey. And our people are proud of it." - Christieby Edith Honan via twitter 1/14/2014 8:25:38 PM
After a few brief remarks about the scandal swirling through Trenton, Christie gets back to touting record, how well he gets along w Demsby Edith Honan via twitter 1/14/2014 8:23:19 PM
"The state of our state is good. It's getting better." - Christieby Edith Honan via twitter 1/14/2014 8:21:07 PM
"This Administration and this Leg will not allow the work that needs to be done to improve the people’s lives in NJ to be delayed"-Christieby Edith Honan via twitter 1/14/2014 8:20:45 PM
"The last week has certainly tested this Administration. Mistakes were clearly made... I know our citizens deserve better" -Christieby Edith Honan via twitter 1/14/2014 8:19:17 PM
"Passed with bipartisan support" - a refrain in Christie's speech today, acc to preview quotes sent out by his officeby Edith Honan via twitter 1/14/2014 8:16:15 PM
Reuters' Edith Honan writes: New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, facing investigations over a traffic snarl-up and the use of federal money for an ad campaign, will likely try to shift attention back to his second-term agenda when he gives a key speech on Tuesday.
Christie, a charismatic conservative and an early favorite in the upcoming Republican race for the White House in 2016, was re-elected in a landslide victory last November. But a pair of scandals coming in the first weeks of the year have put him on the defensive.
Two sets of emails last week appeared to show that Christie's aides had orchestrated lane closures last September in a stretch of highway leading to the George Washington Bridge, which spans New Jersey and Manhattan, and lied about it.
Christie has denied any knowledge of a scheme to snarl traffic to wreak political payback against the Democratic mayor of the city of Fort Lee, New Jersey, and said there is nothing in the emails to suggest he had any direct knowledge of it.
While Christie is likely to use his State of the State speech to address these challenges, he is also expected to tout his accomplishments and set out priorities for the year.
Those could include an across-the-board tax cut, an idea he proposed in 2012, which has been delayed as revenue has fallen below expectations, as well as ways to generate more job growth.
The state's economy has seen signs of improvement over the last several months. Its unemployment rate experienced its largest monthly drop on record in November, dropping by 0.6 percentage point to 7.8 percent, according to the state labor department.
Revenue has also been recovering steadily. In the first five months of fiscal 2014, which began on July 1, New Jersey took in 7.9 percent more revenue - from income, sales, corporate and other taxes - than for the same period the year before. But that's still 1.2 percent, or $98 million, under budget.
Continue reading: www.reuters.com
Deputy chief of staff to Governor Christie, Bridget Anne Kelly, wrote an email to a Port Authority executive in August 2013: "Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee." The executive, David Wildstein, replied: "Got it." Wildstein has since appeared and refused to give testimony in front of a state assembly hearing on the matter.
by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) via YouTube 1/9/2014 7:28:11 PM
What's next? Well, a couple of things: Governor Christie has promised to visit Fort Lee to apologize to the mayor. We expect that to occur this afternoon. In addition, officials have opened an investigation into the bridge closures, so we expect to hear more about that -- though that may take days or months to complete, if not years.
-
Full transcript of Christie's press conference: wapo.st/1e7Kiu7by Aaron Blake via twitter 1/9/2014 6:29:54 PM
Video from Governor Chris Christie's press conference on Thursday, January 9, 2014.by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) via YouTube 1/9/2014 6:28:59 PM
-
There is a question as to whether Fort Lee Mayor Sokolich wants Governor Christie to personally apologize to him for the bridge lane closures. Multiple outlets are reporting conflicting information regarding Sokolich's interest in receiving a visit today.
Here's what we expect on Thursday:
- First, New Jersey's state assembly holds a committee meeting on the decision to reduce the number of access lanes to the George Washington Bridge in September 2013.
- Second, Governor Chris Christie will visit Fort Lee to personally apologize to the mayor who was targeted by his aides. We will have video.
- Third, we may receive more information about the U.S. Attorney's office in NJ regarding their investigation into this scandal.
Below on the blog, you will find quotations, reports, and more.
Background information on the New Jersey State Assembly Committee on Transportation, Public Works and Independent Authorities:
Chair: Assemblyman John S. Wisniewski
Vice Chair: Assemblywoman Linda Stender
The committee subpoenaed David Wildstein, the former Director of Interstate Capital Projects for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, concerning the decision by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to reduce, without prior public notice, the number of access lanes to the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, New Jersey from September 9, 2013 through September 13, 2013.
source: www.njleg.state.nj.us
Reuters' correspondent Barbara L. Goldberg reports on the community of Fort Lee, and the story of an elderly woman who died waiting for emergency help that was delayed by the George Washington Bridge lane closures:
Back in September, as a result of the lane closures, emergency responders were delayed in attending to four medical situations, including one involving an unconscious 91-year-old woman who later died of cardiac arrest. That woman, Florence Genova, lived in a middle class neighborhood in Fort Lee on a street of nearly identical two story brick houses.
Her home is now empty. Neighbors say her children collected her belongings months ago.
Neighbor Gus Jentile said Genova moved to the neighborhood in 1957. Neighbors say her two children moved out of state and she lived alone.
He said news that a top Christie aide orchestrated the traffic jam was stunning.
"I can't believe a guy of that statue would ever consider doing that," said Jentile, 81, whose kids grew up playing with Genova's children in Fort Lee. "I looked up to the guy, I thought he did great for the state. I just hope it's not so."
The downtown street is lined with mom and pop shops, barbers, and several Korean restaurants. Christmas lights and wreaths still hang from antique lamps.
Once predominantly a community of Greek and Italian immigrants after it was founded in 1904, Fort Lee today is largely a Korean enclave whose picture perfect downtown is filled with boutiques and Korean restaurants. Its proximity to New York City has boosted property values of its single family homes and condominium buildings and a 47-story luxury residential skyscraper currently under construction will be the tallest structure in surrounding Bergen County.
The grey, industrial towers of the George Washington Bridge loom over Main Street in Fort Lee.
The George Washington Bridge, which opened in 1931, looms large over the municipality of 35,000 residents and actually bisects the community. About one-third of Fort Lee is north of the bridge and the remainder is south of the bridge. Three major roadways converge in Fort Lee on their approach to the span over the Hudson River that connects New Jersey to New York City.
-
For those of you unfamiliar with the governor's style of holding press conferences, Christie is known for taking most or all questions, and for having an informal manner of responding to questions. It is not the usual approach by governors, especially not those who are also seen as contenders for the White House. This press conference has now gone on for 60 minutes.
So, Christie fired Bridget Kelly but hasn't talked to her since the emails came out? What?by Katie Pavlich via twitter 1/9/2014 4:44:13 PM
-
Reuters' Edith Honan gives us a bit of background to this scandal: The George Washington Bridge, one of the busiest spans in the world, connects New York City to Fort Lee. The abrupt four-day lane closures in September caused hours-long traffic jams and held up the passage of school buses and ambulances.
The controversy erupted with the public release of incriminating emails showing that a top aide to Christie played a key role in closing some lanes to the bridge, in a ploy to punish the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey.
In the most damning email, Christie aide Bridget Anne Kelly, wrote to a Port Authority executive in August, saying: "Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee."
The executive, David Wildstein, replied: "Got it."
In another message sent amid the gridlock, an unidentified author wrote: "Is it wrong that I'm smiling," and Wildstein responded: "No."
A question that comes to this editor's mind: How much delegation has Christie done about his own campaign for support, both within the state and as a possible candidate for the White House, to his aides?
We have just witnessed a rarely-seen explanation of political strategy here by one of the country's most visible politicians: Christie, exposing the process of seeking support from local officials, says that he did not know his aides were targeting a local mayor. However, given his previous statement that he gave his aides "enormous authority" -- I wonder if the governor expected his aides to tell him in the first place?
What are your two cents?
-
Governor Christie notes his delegation of "enormous authority" to his aides, and that he had "no knowledge" of his aides' correspondence regarding bridge lane closures for political retribution purposes, assuming it was a "traffic study" as it had been explained to him.
