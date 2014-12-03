Reuters' correspondent Barbara L. Goldberg reports on the community of Fort Lee, and the story of an elderly woman who died waiting for emergency help that was delayed by the George Washington Bridge lane closures:





Back in September, as a result of the lane closures, emergency responders were delayed in attending to four medical situations, including one involving an unconscious 91-year-old woman who later died of cardiac arrest. That woman, Florence Genova, lived in a middle class neighborhood in Fort Lee on a street of nearly identical two story brick houses.

Her home is now empty. Neighbors say her children collected her belongings months ago.

Neighbor Gus Jentile said Genova moved to the neighborhood in 1957. Neighbors say her two children moved out of state and she lived alone.

He said news that a top Christie aide orchestrated the traffic jam was stunning.

"I can't believe a guy of that statue would ever consider doing that," said Jentile, 81, whose kids grew up playing with Genova's children in Fort Lee. "I looked up to the guy, I thought he did great for the state. I just hope it's not so."

The downtown street is lined with mom and pop shops, barbers, and several Korean restaurants. Christmas lights and wreaths still hang from antique lamps.

Once predominantly a community of Greek and Italian immigrants after it was founded in 1904, Fort Lee today is largely a Korean enclave whose picture perfect downtown is filled with boutiques and Korean restaurants. Its proximity to New York City has boosted property values of its single family homes and condominium buildings and a 47-story luxury residential skyscraper currently under construction will be the tallest structure in surrounding Bergen County.

The grey, industrial towers of the George Washington Bridge loom over Main Street in Fort Lee.

The George Washington Bridge, which opened in 1931, looms large over the municipality of 35,000 residents and actually bisects the community. About one-third of Fort Lee is north of the bridge and the remainder is south of the bridge. Three major roadways converge in Fort Lee on their approach to the span over the Hudson River that connects New Jersey to New York City.