READER COMMENT: I'm just sick, because I trusted the Governor until now. Now it seems like it's a modified mafia-run state. This is just an inverse "pay-to-play" deal; you didn't endorse, your town & traffic "swims with the fishes".
Christie turning Q from his leadership/staffing style to how awesome he is. "I am not a focus-group-tested, blow-dried candidate."by daveweigel via twitter 1/9/2014 4:26:27 PM
Ellen Wulfhorst reports: New Jersey Governor Chris Christie apologized on Thursday for a traffic jam scandal involving his staff, saying he was embarrassed and humiliated, and fired a top aide "because she lied to me." Christie said he was blindsided but ultimately responsible for staff actions "under my watch."
READER QUESTION: If I can prove that the traffic jam caused my relative's death by delaying an ambulance he was in on its way to the hospital when he was having a heart attack, who could I hold accountable? Is it possible to sue for abuse of power and public trust?
Aruna Viswanatha reports: The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey has opened an inquiry into claims that public officials orchestrated a massive traffic snarl on the busy George Washington Bridge, a spokeswoman for the office said on Thursday.
"The Port Authority Office of Inspector General has referred the matter to us, and our office is reviewing it to determine whether a federal law was implicated," Rebekah Carmichael said in a statement.
One character from the Garden State (may he rest in peace) knows all about how to handle allegations of corruption. Read the full story: 10 lessons from 'The Sopranos' for Chris Christie
Christie fires deputy chief of staff following bridge scandal: NY Post
Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday fired the top aide who brazenly plotted the crippling lane closures on the George Washington Bridge, multiple sources told The Post.
Read the full story here.
The U.S. attorney in New Jersey will open an inquiry into recent controversial bridge lane closures, which critics say were engineered by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's staff for political retribution, the New York Times reported on Thursday. The Times gave no further details in its report, which came just minutes before Christie, a possible contender for the 2016 White House race, was due to give a news conference about the scandal.
Can Chris Christie possibly clean up this mess? capi.tl/1aiE0a3 (with @stevekornacki )by capitalnewyork via twitter 1/9/2014 3:48:40 PM
From the archives: Why New Jersey and Virginia matter to the GOP — and its future with black voters blogs.reuters.com
New Jersey governor, enmeshed in scandal, to meet with press
Reuters' Ellen Wulfhorst reports:
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a possible Republican White House contender enmeshed in a scandal over his staff's role in shutting down lanes onto the busy George Washington Bridge, will meet with reporters Thursday, his office said.
Christie's office said he would hold a news conference at his office in the state capital of Trenton at 11:00 a.m. EST (1600 GMT).
The controversy erupted with the public release of incriminating emails showing a top Christie aide played a key role in closing some lanes leading to the bridge in a ploy to punish the Democratic mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey, who didn't endorse Christie for re-election. The George Washington Bridge connects Manhattan in New York City to Fort Lee.
The incident now threatens to tarnish Christie's image and national standing as he weighs a bid for the White House in 2016.
The blunt, tough-talking governor has enjoyed immense popularity at home, particularly after his handling of recovery and rebuilding efforts following Superstorm Sandy, and he was re-elected in a landslide in November.
Local tabloid newspapers jumped on the latest developments, with the New York Post running the headline "Chris in a jam" on its front page. New York's Daily News, taking a poke at Christie's heft as well as his political aspirations, wrote "Fat chance now, Chris."
After the emails were released to the media, Christie said in a written statement that he had been misled by his staff and knew nothing of the lane closings before they occurred.
He said he was "outraged" by the "completely inappropriate and unsanctioned conduct."
The abrupt lane closures, which lasted four days in September, caused hours-long traffic jams in the borough of Fort Lee, at the New Jersey end of the bridge that carries some 300,000 vehicles on a typical day. It is one of the world's busiest spans.
A local New Jersey paper reported that, as a result of the lane closures, emergency responders were delayed in attending to four medical situations. One involved an unconscious 91-year-old woman who later died of cardiac arrest and another, a car accident, in which four people were injured.
Christie has touted his ability to work with political opponents - most notably President Barack Obama after the devastating 2012 storm - as a mark of his skill at overcoming partisan divisions and forging alliances to get things done.
But he is known for engaging in shouting matches, hurling insults and belittling challengers, and news that his staff exacted retribution from a small-town mayor by causing headline-making traffic jams undermine his efforts to present himself as tough, but not a bully, experts said.
"These emails destroy all of that effort in a single day," Matthew Hale, an associate professor of political science at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, said on Wednesday.
In the most damning email, Christie aide Bridget Anne Kelly, wrote to a Port Authority executive in August, saying: "Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee."
The executive, David Wildstein, replied: "Got it."
In another message sent amid the gridlock, an unidentified author wrote: "Is it wrong that I'm smiling," and Wildstein responded: "No."
The emails do not give a specific reason for the closings, which kicked off on the first day of school in Fort Lee. Among those trapped for hours in traffic were children on school buses.
The emails were supplied to the media by Wildstein, the Port Authority executive, in response to a subpoena issued by a panel of state lawmakers.
A long-time Christie ally, Wildstein admitted ordering the lane closures and resigned in December. He was due to testify before the panel on Thursday.
The latest on the Arapahoe High School shooting in Colorado:
- The now-deceased shooter was a male student at Arapahoe High School. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
- Officials said the gunman made a reference about a specific teacher
- Teacher immediately left school premises in order to follow best practices to defuse event
- There were no gunshots exchanged between between authorities and the shooter
- One student was shot and injured; student was transported to local hospital in "serious" condition
- A second student has suffered a "minor" gunshot wound
There's "no indication at all that this is tied to Sandy Hook" anniversary, the Arapahoe sheriff says.by USA TODAY via twitter 12/13/2013 10:16:26 PM
Colorado has passed gun-control measures, but since then gun-rights activists have used recall elections to oust two state senators who had backed them.
Statement by Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper:
“This is an unspeakable horror and something no child, no family should have to endure. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Arapahoe High School community and those affected by this senseless act of violence. We thank law enforcement and first responders for their swift work. All of Colorado is with you.”
Students at Arap H.S. are being reunited with parents after answering a few questions for LEA officials as part of the initial investigationby CSP Public Affairs via twitter 12/13/2013 9:48:07 PM
Many are discussing the shooting at Arapahoe in conjunction with two specific locations of shootings nearby in Colorado. I want to clarify where these locations are in relation to each other:Arapahoe is in Centennial, a suburban community south of Denver and not far from the unincorporated community in Jefferson County that is home to Columbine High School, where two students killed 13 students and staff there before shooting themselves to death in 1999.Arapahoe High School is about a 15-minute drive from Columbine High School, according to Google Maps:
Arapahoe High School is about 30 minutes away from a movie theater in Aurora, where 12 were shot and killed on July 20 2012. Dozens more were injured during a midnight screening of the Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises." James Holmes, 25, is charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.Finally, a far distance away, many who reacted and monitored today's events in Arapahoe have remarked on the proximity of Friday's events to the anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. The one-year mark of the Newtown school shooting is December 14, 2013. 20 children and six adults were killed that day in 2012.It's important to remember that each of these public shootings occurred with shooters who had different relationships to the locations they choose to commit shootings as well as the people they attacked.Today's school shooting in Colorado will likely return the consideration of gun ownership access and rights to the forefront of Americans' minds.Many more school shootings and violence involving children has occurred in 2013 alone in the U.S., too many to mention here on the blog.
#ArapahoeHigh student: "I'm just glad to be here with my mom." kdvr.com/live http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BbZRWpXCAAAcOqv.jpgby FOX31 Denver KDVR via twitter 12/13/2013 9:18:15 PM
Hundreds of parents at Shepard of the Hills church looking for their student. Many tears, hugs. Many still in shock http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BbZQGJ7CYAAC3kn.jpgby Meagan Fitzgerald via twitter 12/13/2013 9:14:35 PM
Praying for peace.by SenNewell via twitter 12/13/2013 9:11:23 PM
Avoid the area of University and Dry Creek due to active shooter incident at Arapahoe High School.by CSP Public Affairs via twitter 12/13/2013 8:52:02 PM
Over the scene of a school shooting at Arapahoe High School. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BbZKSe9CQAA_MKs.jpgby Cody Crouch via twitter 12/13/2013 8:47:19 PM
Thoughts and prayers with Arapahoe High School.by speakercarroll via twitter 12/13/2013 8:45:26 PM
Reuters Dan Whitcomb reports:
Police were responding to reports of a shooting at a Colorado high school on Friday in which two people may have been wounded, local media reported.
The Denver Post newspaper reported there had been a shooting and a fire at Arapahoe High School in Centennial, Colorado, citing a dispatcher with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
Arapahoe County Sheriff Grayson Robinson told the local ABC affiliate that he believed there were two victims and that the shooter was still inside the school but gave no further details.
Local KDVR television reported two people had been injured.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's office confirmed to Reuters that officers were at the school but declined to give further details.
Centennial is a suburban community south of Denver.
Dallas transcends its image to host thousands and honor JFK legacy reut.rs/1bG5pPyby Reuters US News via twitter 11/21/2013 8:40:38 PM
More Americans believe in taking all measures to save life: poll reut.rs/1ayjLEPby Reuters US News via twitter 11/21/2013 8:40:26 PM
The smoke plume from the #milfordexplosion goes for miles. @nbcdfw http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BZDHf_oCEAA7CTE.jpgby Keaton Fox via twitter 11/14/2013 5:37:05 PM
