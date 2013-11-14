Summary of comments from press briefing on Friday:



- The shooting incident at LAX began at 9:20am PT. The shooter, who is believes by authorities to have been working alone took an "assault rifle" out of a bag and began to fire; he went past TSA screeners and into the airport.



- LA Police officers responded to the calls and tracked and engaged suspect in gunfire and took him in custody.



LAX is still taking about less than half of incoming flights in the south of the air field.



- Treating 7 patients; 6 are at area hospitals, and no mention of the status or identity of the 7th.



- Local officials declining to give information on any fatalities in LAX shooting or comment on the suspect's connection to TSA, both topics of which have been the focus of conflicting information in media reports as of late.