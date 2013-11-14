U.S. News
#MilfordExplosion : smoke can be seen 40 miles away. Plan is to let fire burn itself. @NBCDFWby Ray Villeda via twitter 11/14/2013 5:11:25 PM
Rural Texas town evacuated after gas pipeline explosion
A pipeline exploded in rural Milford, Texas, on Thursday and police have asked residents of nearby areas to evacuate, the town's mayor's office said.
There were no injuries following the incident, local media cited a fire chief as saying. Milford is some 50 miles south of Dallas and has a population of about 700 people, according to its website.
A local CBS-TV affiliate was broadcasting live from the scene and showed heavy flames rising from an open field where there appeared to be a drilling rig and several vehicles.
#Breaking emergency crews on the ground in #milfordexplosion Live continuing coverage: bit.ly/1bqTUuY http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BZC-bMCIMAAcSh6.jpgby NBC DFW via twitter 11/14/2013 5:08:41 PM
READER COMMENT: From photos it appears a drill rig is engulfed in flames at the site. See read.bi
Sabina Zawadzki reports for Reuters: A natural gas pipeline exploded in Milford, Texas, on Thursday and police have asked people to evacuate nearby areas, the town's mayor office said. The town, about 50 miles south of Dallas, has a population of just over 700 people. Fox 4 News said flames were rising from an open field and a large plume of black smoke was visible.
From the NBC affiliate in Dallas, Forth Worth (unconfirmed content by Reuters):
"According to county officials, a 10-inch pipeline east of U.S. Highway 77 and Farm-to-Market Road 308 was being worked on when it exploded... Students in the Milford Independent School District are being evacuated as a precuation and taken to nearby Italy. According to Fire Chief Mark Jackson, there have been no injuries reported. Milford is a small town along Interstate 35E, northeast of Hillsboro in southern Ellis County."
Fire still burning. FOX4 reports all Milford ISD students evacuated to Italy ISD. No reports of injuries right now http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BZC5xRGCMAAoP7q.jpgby AnnWyattL via twitter 11/14/2013 4:37:52 PM
Pipleline explodes in Milford, TX. This pic from our NBC affiliate in Dallas. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BZC3uIWCEAAJ-rM.pngby Megan Morris via twitter 11/14/2013 4:33:21 PM
Iraq, Afghanistan change the face of Veterans Day
"The challenges of how to serve a generation of veterans after the nation’s freshest wars are facing Congress and the Department of Veterans Affairs simultaneously: As a changing of the guard unfolds in the population of former service members, how should Washington serve the needs of the veterans of past conflicts with an eye toward the future?"
Read more at Politico
It's a safe bet that President Barack Obama's remarks at the Arlington National Cemetery are the most high-profile of the nation's Veterans Day events, but other memorials are occurring across the country. ABC News has a selection of scheduled events here, including a medal ceremony for two Tuskegee Airmen in Washington, D.C.
U.S. Army serviceman Jason Richmond, of Batavia, Illinois, walks through some of the two thousand and thirteen United States flags that are part of the Aurora Healing Fields, to honor veterans, during Veterans Day weekend in Aurora, Illinois November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
This is a copy of the official Veterans Day Proclamation from 1954:
Here's a bit of background about Veterans Day, via the Department of Veterans Affairs: World War I – known at the time as “The Great War” - officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, in the Palace of Versailles outside the town of Versailles, France. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, November 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars.”
Farm helps traumatized veterans re-enter civilian life [Al Jazeera America]
Summary: Shooting at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday:
- One person, a transportation employee, killed in shooting
- Seven people wounded, "multiple" TSA employees short
- At least three of the shot are men; six taken to local hospitals
- A male suspect was shot by police and is believed to be only shooter; taken into custody
- Began approximately around 9:20 AM Pacific Time at, near, or around Terminal 3
- Officials say suspect had a high-powered rifle
- Airport under the process of evacuation and investigation
- Outgoing flights have been halted, arriving flights have not been halted
Readers, our live coverage of the LAX shooting will resume again during breaking news events, but I encourage you to visit the Reuters U.S. news page for more.
-
Read: Statement by Acting Secretary Rand Beers on the LAX shooting alj.am/HwIZsJ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BYBA3SsIIAErw8z.pngby AJAM Live via twitter 11/1/2013 9:28:23 PM
Terminal 2 has now been cleared by law enforcement but not cleared to start operations. We're working on getting employees back to terminalby LAX Airport via twitter 11/1/2013 8:57:35 PM
The man suspected of opening fire at the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, killing a security agent and wounding several others, has been identified as 23-year-old Paul Ciancia, a U.S. Congresswoman told CNN.
"He is an L.A. area resident," Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez told CNN. Sanchez, a Democrat, is a U.S. Representative from California who is also a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security. (Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Scott Malone)
-
Thousands of passengers stranded at LAX asking for water! No one has given them any info about flights. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BYAxPggCIAAuTfb.jpgby kaceymontoya via twitter 11/1/2013 8:44:19 PM
President Barack Obama said on Friday that he is concerned about a shooting at the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday that killed one person and wounded at least six other people.
"We're concerned about it, but I'll let law enforcement folks talk about it directly," Obama told reporters in the Oval Office after meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; editing by Jackie Frank)
Washington Post reporting a TSA statement: "Earlier this morning, a shooting occurred at Terminal 3 at Los Angeles International Airport. Multiple Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) were shot, one fatally. Additional details will be addressed by the FBI and local law enforcement who are investigating the shooting.”
Reuters: One person, a man approximately 40 years old, has been confirmed killed in the shooting at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Coroner said.
It was not immediately clear if that person was the gunman or a victim of the shooting. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
The latest from Reuters:
A U.S. Transportation Security Administration spokesperson said in a tweet that one of its agents had been killed in the shooting and another was wounded. The tweet was later deleted.
The Los Angeles Times and ABC News reported an agent had been killed, citing law enforcement.
Three male victims hurt in the incident were taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where one was listed in critical condition and two others in fair condition, said Mark Wheeler, a spokesman for the hospital.
Reuters: U.S. Transportation Security Administration employee was shot and killed and another was injured in a shooting at the Los Angeles International Airport, a TSA spokesperson said on Twitter. "TSA confirms one male employee shot and killed, one injured," the spokesperson said on the social media site, adding that the gunman in the incident was not a TSA employee.
Update: The Washington Post reports these tweets have been deleted: www.washingtonpost.com
Reuters is currently looking to confirm the nature of these tweets.
Three rumors that are not confirmed by Reuters to have factual basis, but have been cited by multiple news media organizations: A TSA employee has been reported killed and the shooter, who may or may not also have been a former TSA employee has also died. We are looking to confirm this information, but during Friday's press briefing, local authorities and FBI officials said they would not comment on "any fatalities" or the "suspect's identity," giving a clear indication that these reports will remain unconfirmed until official sources release more information.
Summary of comments from press briefing on Friday:
- The shooting incident at LAX began at 9:20am PT. The shooter, who is believes by authorities to have been working alone took an "assault rifle" out of a bag and began to fire; he went past TSA screeners and into the airport.
- LA Police officers responded to the calls and tracked and engaged suspect in gunfire and took him in custody.
LAX is still taking about less than half of incoming flights in the south of the air field.
- Treating 7 patients; 6 are at area hospitals, and no mention of the status or identity of the 7th.
- Local officials declining to give information on any fatalities in LAX shooting or comment on the suspect's connection to TSA, both topics of which have been the focus of conflicting information in media reports as of late.
-
A suspect in the shooting at Los Angeles International Airport has been shot by police and taken into custody, a Los Angeles police spokesman said. Los Angeles Police spokesman Commander Andy Smith said the suspect had been carrying a high-powered rifle.
The AP, CNN, and NBC are reporting that the TSA agent who was reported shot has died.
-
