Readers, I expect the press briefing to begin at any moment. Thanks for your patience.

"Yesterday, the Inspector General forwarded a copy of their report on access to Naval Installations to the Armed Services Committee.

The report details critical flaws in the practice of contracting access control for military installations to non-governmental personnel.

While the timing of the delivery of this report was coincidental, I believe it to be relevant to physical security on military installations and to the committee's hearing tomorrow on the impact of defense cuts.

As such, I am making the full report immediately available to committee members.

In its current form, the report could expose vulnerabilities at military installations and it would be improper to release it publicly.

I believe that it is in the public's best interest for the IG to publicly release a redacted version of their report within the next few hours.

"