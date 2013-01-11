Readers, I expect the press briefing to begin at any moment. Thanks for your patience.

U.S. News
News about the United States by Reuters.
Reuters Cynthia Johnson reports two witness statements on Friday:
Robert Perez told a local CBS affiliate that airport security agents had come through the terminal shouting that a man had a gun. “I heard popping and everybody dropped to the ground,” Perez said.
Alex Neumann told cable network CNN that he was in an area inside the airport past a security checkpoint when he heard loud noises and screaming and saw people running in a scene that amounted to mayhem. “We were at the food court and all of a sudden I hear a big commotion and people started running. People were running and people [were] getting knocked down,” Neumann said, adding that he heard screams. “Mayhem is the best way of describing it.”
An airport police officer cordons off terminals 2 and 3 after a shooting at Los Angeles airport (LAX), California November 1, 2013. A suspect in a multiple-victim shooting incident at Los Angeles International Airport has been taken into custody and is the only suspect in the incident, a Los Angeles police spokeswoman said on Friday. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Here's KTLA, local broadcast, with live video from Los Angeles on passengers at LAX on Friday: ktla.com
A police spokeswoman has said that the suspect in the LAX shooting is in custody and is believed to be the only suspect at this time (Reuters Wire). This is an update from Reuters that is similar to previous local media reports of a suspect in custody (see earlier blog posts).
The White House says President Obama has been briefed on the LAX incident and the White House is in touch with law enforcement officials on the ground. The live press briefing is going on now; you can watch it here.
"About 9:30 this morning, there were some shots fired on or near Terminal 3, obviously some people were injured, two possibly three .. and we may have a suspect in custody,” LAPD spokesman Gus Villanueva told KTLA television, Reuters Cynthia Johnston reports.
Resources: KABC Live Video and KTLA Live Videoabout Los Angeles International Airport incident
Readers, I try to steer clear of providing rumors, but I will share with you one piece of information that is not yet confirmed but has been reported by multiple sources. Local media reports are that a TSA employee was shot, and that a suspect is in custody. I will update you when I have a report from a national source on these two points.
We welcome you to submit comments, questions, or news you hear as a comment.
LAX shooting: Mayor @ericgarcetti has arrived at the scene.by L.A. Times: L.A. Now via twitter 11/1/2013 5:44:15 PM
Airline passengers are evacuated to the tarmac in this picture courtesy of Natalie Morin at the Los Angeles International Airport November 1, 2013. The Los Angeles International Airport said on Friday that police were responding to an incident at the airport and California media reported that a gunman with a high powered rifle was shot by law enforcement. REUTERS/Natalie Morin/Handout via Reuters
As soon as law enforcement allows, broadcast equipped vans will be allowed to park between terminals 1 and 2 upper/departures levelby LAX Airport via twitter 11/1/2013 5:37:28 PM
The latest from Reuters: Authorities are responding to a "multi-patient incident" at the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday and California media reported that a gunman with a high-powered rifle was shot by law enforcement.
The airport said on social media that there was "an incident underway at LAX." A local CBS affiliate reported that a gunman had been shot and secured by law enforcement, and that some passengers were being evacuated from a terminal.
Passenger Robert Perez told the CBS affiliate that airport security agents had come through the terminal shouting that a man had a gun. “I heard popping and everybody dropped to the ground,” Perez said.
The Los Angeles Fire Department described the situation as a "multi-patient incident," and said it was assisting law enforcement at the scene, according to its website.
Television images on cable network CNN showed at least one person being loaded into one of several ambulances at the scene, and passengers were seen being evacuated from the area.
Footage showed emergency responders setting up what appeared to be a triage area outside an airport terminal.
Airport police and airport officials would not offer any additional information.
(Writing by Cynthia Johnston; editing by Gunna Dickson)
All upper/departures level roadways are temporarily blocked by law enforcement. General public are being held back at law enforcement blockby LAX Airport via twitter 11/1/2013 5:30:47 PM
Outgoing flights are halted at LAX:
Outgoing flights have been halted at the Los Angeles International Airport following a security incident there on Friday, an airport spokeswoman said: "The general public is being held back at law enforcement bock. Other than arriving flights, flight operations have been temporary held," airport spokeswoman Katherine Alvarado said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Ron Grover and Sharon Bernstein; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Scott Malone)
#LAPD on scene of major incident at #LAX . #poltwt ift.tt/1iAH9lq http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BYAJu0aIgAAl7_q.jpgby 911LAPD via twitter 11/1/2013 5:27:19 PM
The Los Angeles Fire Department described the situation unfolding at the Los Angeles International Airport on Friday as a "multi-patient incident," and said it was assisting law enforcement at the scene, according to its website.
The airport has said that police were responding to an incident at the airport, and California media reported that a gunman with a high-powered rifle was shot by law enforcement. (Reporting by Tim Reid; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Scott Malone)
MAP: Aerial map of LAX abc7.com/live http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BYAG3o_CEAAmqJ_.jpgby ABC7 Eyewitness News via twitter 11/1/2013 5:21:06 PM
The Los Angeles International Airport said on Friday that police were responding to an incident at the airport, and California media reported that a gunman with a high-powered rifle was shot by law enforcement.
The airport said on social media that there was "an incident underway at LAX." A local CBS affiliate reported that a gunman had been shot and secured by law enforcement, and that some passengers were being evacuated from a terminal.
Ground stop now in effect for traffic arriving at Los Angeles Int'l Airport, FAA saysby NBC Nightly News via twitter 11/1/2013 5:09:29 PM
Airport officials confirm police incident began at 9:30 a.m. @ Terminal 3 at LAX. More info to come.by LAX Airport via twitter 11/1/2013 5:05:24 PM
There is an incident underway at LAX. Law enforcement is on scene. More information to follow.by LAX Airport via twitter 11/1/2013 5:05:21 PM
The #NSA collected over 60 million phone calls in Spain over the course of a single month: propub.ca/191OMjIby ProPublica via twitter 10/28/2013 12:42:59 PM
Top News from Reuters:
- At least 13 dead in shooting at Navy Yard in Washington D.C.
- U.S. Navy shooting suspect honorably discharged from Reserve despite misconduct
- Reuters Topics: Navy Yard shooting
Transcript: Statement of FBI Assistant Director in Charge Valerie Parlave:
"I would first like to commend and thank the agencies you see here with me today, as well as many others. We continue to actively work together, and the partnerships and cooperation among us are vital to the progress of this investigation.
"As briefed last night, we believe at this time that the deceased shooter, Aaron Alexis, acted alone. As such, with no other suspects at large, the investigation has moved into a phase of evidence recovery and information gathering. We have 13 confirmed fatalities, to include the shooter, all of whom have been positively identified.
"Our Evidence Response Teams remain at the Navy Yard and continue to process the scenes. As I mentioned last night, this is a methodical and time-intensive process that includes bullet trajectory analysis and crime scene mapping, and, with the assistance of Evidence Response personnel from our Baltimore and Richmond Field Offices, we will remain there for as long as necessary to carefully process each shooting site."
Continue reading: www.fbi.gov
The FBI says that Alexis lawfully had a shotgun, purchased in Virginia. He may have gained access to a handgun. No word on if he had an AR-15.
Alexis' employer says a service was hired to do two background checks on him, and confirmed his secret clearance level with the U.S. Defense Department. The checks "revealed no issues other than one minor traffic violation," the employer told Reuters.
President Obama will be briefed on Tuesday on the Washington Navy Yard shootings by his national security aides, Attorney General Eric Holder and FBI Director James Comey, White House spokesman Jay Carney said.
Nevada Senator Harry Reid spoke on the Senate floor on Tuesday on the mass shooting at the Washington Navy Yard:
"No words of condolence could possibly ease the pain of a dozen families who lost loved ones in yesterday’s Navy Yard shooting rampage. But I hope it is some small comfort that a city and a nation mourn alongside them.
"There is still no explanation for the terrible violence that occurred yesterday. My thoughts are with those who were injured. I wish them a speedy recovery. And my heart goes out to all of the 16,000 military and civilian employees who work in the Navy Yard complex, as well as their friends and family members, who were affected by this tragedy.
"Just a few days ago, members of Congress marked the anniversary of September 11, 2001 during a ceremony on the steps of the United States Capitol. Yesterday’s shootings are the worst loss of life in the Capitol region since the Sept. 11 attack on the Pentagon. Both last week’s significant anniversary and yesterday’s terrible violence are a reminder that life is fragile and precious. And they are a reminder of the debt we owe to those who protect our freedom and our safety – whether they serve in the military or as first responders.
My thanks go to all those who put their lives on the line to prevent greater loss of life Monday, including the entire Washington, D.C. law enforcement community. I thank Senate Sergeant at Arms Terry Gainer, who is responsible for our safety here in the Capitol. And in particular, this city owes a debt of gratitude to Metropolitan Police officer Scott Williams, a K-9 officer and 24-year veteran of the force, who was hurt very badly. I wish Officer Williams a full recovery and thank him for his selflessness."
McKeon Statement on Defense Department Inspector General Report on Contractor Access to Naval Installations Washington, D.C.Rep. Howard P. "Buck" McKeon (R-CA) Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, made the following statement regarding the release of a Department of Defense Inspector General report on contractor access to Naval installations:
"Yesterday, the Inspector General forwarded a copy of their report on access to Naval Installations to the Armed Services Committee. The report details critical flaws in the practice of contracting access control for military installations to non-governmental personnel. While the timing of the delivery of this report was coincidental, I believe it to be relevant to physical security on military installations and to the committee's hearing tomorrow on the impact of defense cuts. As such, I am making the full report immediately available to committee members. In its current form, the report could expose vulnerabilities at military installations and it would be improper to release it publicly. I believe that it is in the public's best interest for the IG to publicly release a redacted version of their report within the next few hours."
Phil Stewart reports: Aaron Alexis began work at the Navy Yard in some capacity last week, although it is unclear whether he still may have been in training, his employer told Reuters on Tuesday. Aaron worked for the same information technology firm, The Experts, at six or more U.S. military installations in July and August with no reported incidents or personal problems, Thomas Hoshko said in a telephone interview.
What drove Alexis, who the FBI believes was responsible for killing at least 12 people in Washington, DC on Monday, to open fire from a fourth-floor balcony overlooking a busy cafeteria? reut.rs
Reuters' Chris Francescani reports on Tuesday that signs of a violent streak surfaced at least as far back as 2004. His father said he believed his son suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, triggered by his involvement in rescue efforts during the tragic events of September 11, 2001.
Seattle police said in a report the son told them he was deeply disturbed by the experience. Investigators are still looking to find our more about Alexis' past.
Photo: Aaron Alexis in a Fort Worth Police Department handout.
Washington mayor also said no indication of a 2nd shooter in Navy Yards massacre, but it hasn't been ruled outby Edith Honan via twitter 9/17/2013 2:17:39 AM
-
Washington mayor said 8 were injured, including 3 shot, in navy yard shooting. Shooter was among 13 dead.by Edith Honan via twitter 9/17/2013 2:17:17 AM
-
Suspected U.S. shooter had 'secret' clearance, employer says
WASHINGTON - Aaron Alexis, the 34-year-old suspect in Monday's shooting rampage at the Washington Navy Yard, had "secret" clearance and was assigned to start working there as a civilian contractor with a military-issued ID card, his firm's CEO told Reuters.
"He did have a secret clearance. And he did have a CAC (common access card)," said Thomas Hoshko, CEO of "The Experts," which was helping service the Navy, Marine Corps intranet as a subcontractor for a Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Services contract.
Asked when he was supposed to start work, Hoshko said in a telephone interview: "That’s what I got to find out, if he was supposed to start today ... It’s not clear to me."
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by David Brunnstrom)
U.S. shooting suspect worked at Hewlett-Packard subcontractor -HP says
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Aaron Alexis, the 34-year-old suspect in Monday's shooting rampage at the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington, was an employee of a company called "The Experts," a subcontractor for an HP Enterprise Services military contract, Hewlett-Packard said.
HP said the contract was "to refresh equipment used on the Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI) network."
"HP is cooperating fully with law enforcement as requested," Michael Thacker, director of corporate media relations for Hewlett-Packard HPQ.N, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Susan Cornwell; Editing by David Brunnstrom)
Navy Yard suspect is ex-military man, once worked in Thai restaurant
A man suspected of the shooting at the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. on Monday was described as a former military serviceman known to have at one time worshipped at a Buddhist temple and worked in a Thai restaurant.
The FBI identified Aaron Alexis, 34, as a suspect who was among at least 13 people killed in the shooting not far from the U.S. Capitol and the White House. It was unclear whether Alexis was working at the U.S. Navy Yard in a civilian capacity at the time of the shooting, an official said.
Public records indicated that since 1998, Alexis lived in New York, Texas and Washington states. In September 2010 in Fort Worth, Texas, he was arrested for illegally discharging a firearm, but the case was not pursued, a county prosecutor's spokeswoman said.
Alexis had served in the military but most recently was furthering his education while holding down a job in the private sector, his father Algernon Alexis, said in a telephone interview.
"This comes as a complete shock," the elder Alexis said when he was told his son was identified as a suspect in the shooting.
His father said he was currently "in school and working at a job" at a private company in a "computer-related" position outside of his birthplace, New York.
Alexis worked at the "Thai Bowl" restaurant in 2008, said Tiki Confer, 64, the owner of the Bangkok House Thai restaurant in White Settlement, Texas. She said he spoke Thai and worshipped at a Buddhist temple.
"He was a very nice boy. When I saw his picture on the news, I was shocked," Confer said.
A U.S. Navy official said that Alexis served full time in the U.S. Navy's Reserve from May 2007 to January 2011. He reached the rank of Aviation Electrician's Mate 3rd Class.
He received two awards that are common for military personnel, the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
Alexis was arrested on September 4, 2010 in Fort Worth on a misdemeanor charge for firing a gun, said Melody McDonald, spokeswoman for the Tarrant County District Attorney's office.
"It was determined that Alexis was cleaning a gun in his apartment when it accidentally went off," McDonald said in a statement. "A bullet entered an apartment upstairs. No one was injured."
(Reporting by Chris Francescani, Phillip Stewart, Karen Brooks, Marice Richter, Susan Cornwell and Mark Hosenball; Writing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Grant McCool)
