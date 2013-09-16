U.S. News
News about the United States by Reuters.
White House uniformed agents tell bystanders on White House grounds to go inside building after report of shots are heard. U.S. Secret Service says a male threw firecrackers over White House's north fence line, and says shots were not fired. (Reuters Wire)
Flag at WH lowered to half-staff just a minute ago #NavyYardShooting #fnpolitics http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BUUKo35IgAAu87d.jpgby Ed Henry via twitter 9/16/2013 10:39:57 PM
Reuters' Phil Stewart reports: Aaron Alexis, the 34-year-old suspected shooter behind Monday's rampage at the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington, received a general discharge from the Navy Reserve in 2011 after a series of misconduct issues, a Navy official said. The official, when asked by Reuters, declined to detail the types of misconduct in Alexis' record. The official spoke on condition of anonymity.
Aaron Alexis, the 34-year-old suspected shooter behind Monday's rampage at the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington, was at some point a civilian contractor for the U.S. Navy in the information technology area, Navy Secretary Ray Mabus said. "At one point, he was a Navy contractor. Whether he was today, I don't know," Mabus told CNN.
FBI's call for tips on Aaron Alexis: www.fbi.govby Todd J. Gillman via twitter edited by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) 9/16/2013 8:56:07 PM
Reuters Picture: Navy Yard workers evacuated after the shooting are reunited with loved ones at a makeshift Red Cross shelter at the Nationals Park baseball stadium near the affected naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Recent updates on the Navy Yard investigation:
- DC's Mayor Gray says there is no reason to suspect terrorism but the motive for the shooting remains unknown.
- 13 people are reported dead in the Navy Yard shooting, including the shooter: Gray
- Aaron Alexis, a suspected shooter on Monday, served in the U.S. Navy Reserve from May 2007 to January 2011: U.S. official (Reuters Wire)
Aunt of alleged Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis believes he was doing some kind of computer work wapo.st/1gpyvoOby Washington Post via twitter 9/16/2013 8:09:21 PM
The Senate is locked down, but the House and Capitol Visitor Center are not. Here are many tourists. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BUTzGB-IcAAEozO.jpgby Patricia Zengerle via twitter 9/16/2013 8:03:21 PM
Statement from Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel on the Incident at Washington Navy Yard
"I have been receiving regular updates on the shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, and continue to monitor the situation closely. This is a tragic day for the Department of Defense, the national capital area, and the nation. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this outrageous act of violence, their families, and all those affected by today's events. I am grateful for the swift response of federal and local law enforcement, and for the professionalism of DoD personnel at the Navy Yard complex. The Department of Defense will continue to offer its full assistance in the investigation of this terrible and senseless violence."
On Monday, September 16, 2013, Alexandria Mayor William D. Euille released the following statement: "My heart goes out to all affected by today’s tragic event at the Navy Yard. It is my hope that this horrific incident comes to a swift ending."
Provided by Reuters' correspondent Timothy Ryan.
The latest from Reuters' Mark Hosenball and Chris Francescani:
Three federal law enforcement sources tentatively identified Aaron Alexis, a one-time Texas resident, as the gunman in a shooting on Monday at the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington. The sources have been briefed on the investigation of the incident, in which at least 12 people were killed, including the shooter. So far officials say there is no known link to terrorism. Officials have yet to publicly reveal the name of the shooter.
STATEMENT FROM THE WASHINGTON NATIONALSAll of us here in the Nationals organization were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic events that occurred this morning only a few blocks from Nationals Park. Our thoughts and prayers remain with our friends at the Navy Yard and those impacted by today's incident.In light of the circumstances, we have decided to postpone tonight's game against the Braves. Additional information will be distributed in the coming hours.The safety of our fans is our utmost priority. As we have throughout the day, the Nationals security personnel will continue to work closely with all levels of law enforcement to reinforce the already high level of security in place at Nationals Park and to ensure that our visitors always have a safe experience.Provided by Reuters' correspondent Timothy Ryan.
Out of abundance of caution Senate building temporarily locked down. No staff/visitors may enter/exit until further notice. Updates to follow.by SenateSergeantAtArms via twitter edited by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) 9/16/2013 7:16:38 PM
An order that all workers at the U.S. Capitol stay indoors will be issued by congressional security officials, according to a Capitol Hill source. The order, coming hours after a shooting at the nearby Navy Yard, will inform employees that nobody can enter or leave the Capitol complex, according to the source who asked not to be identified, Reuters' Richard Cowan reports.
View of the Navy Yard from across the Potomac... Police blocking all bridges & roads in yfrog.com/mo3utqjjby RickLeventhal via twitter 9/16/2013 7:04:02 PM
The white male in the tan outfit has been identified and is not a suspect or person of interest.by DC Police Department via twitter 9/16/2013 6:51:34 PM
DC Police Chief Cathy Lanier reports in Monday's second press briefing on the shootings that 12 people have died and that the motive in the shooting is unknown. The search for up to two shooters is still ongoing.
Update: it is unclear if the 12 fatalities includes the shooter reported killed.
The next briefing is at 4pm EDT, 800 GMT.
With 12 fatalities, now believe this is worst loss-of-life incident within D.C. borders since Air Florida Flight 90.by mikedebonis via twitter 9/16/2013 6:18:08 PM
#BREAKING : Shelter in place order remains at Washington Navy Yard. More info to follow as confirmed. #NavyYardShootingby U.S. Navy via twitter 9/16/2013 6:03:30 PM
Family members looking for information about their loved ones can call 202-433-6151 or 202-433-9713. #NavyYardShootingby U.S. Navy via twitter 9/16/2013 5:41:40 PM
‘The vision people have of a military base with uniformed military marching around, that’s not what the Navy Yard is’ wapo.st/19XEQ9wby Ezra Klein via twitter 9/16/2013 5:24:30 PM
Reuters' Steve Holland reports: President Barack Obama said the United States is facing "yet another mass shooting" with an armed attack at Washington's Navy Yard on Monday and vowed to hold accountable whoever was responsible. With details still emerging about the shootings at the Navy Yard, Obama said he had been briefed on the situation and that the shooting had targeted military and civilian personnel. He spoke at the start of a speech about the U.S. economy.
One witness to the Navy Yard Shooting describes what she saw, says she doesn't 'feel safe': on.cnn.com/1goFrTbby CNN Video via twitter edited by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) 9/16/2013 4:26:41 PM
Update: President Obama is expected to speak shortly and may give remarks about the shooting at Navy Yard in Washington. Our U.S. Politics blog will host that live video - you are welcome to visit our live coverage there now: reut.rs
Editor's note: the press conference is over, but there are still many unconfirmed rumors about today's shootings. We will post confirmed information - not rumors - here on the live blog today. We will also bring you live video of the second press briefing in 2 hours, that's at 2pm EDT (600 GMT).
Have any questions about what we know so far? Please share your comments with us.
Reuters' Phil Stewart reports: at least one shooter has been killed following an incident at the U.S. Navy Yard that left several victims dead and several others injured on Monday, a U.S. Navay official told Reuters. Earlier on Monday, a Washington police spokesman said five people had been shot at the Naval Sea Systems Command headquarters
U.S. Navy official confirms one shooter is down in the U.S. Navy Yard shooting in Washington, DCby Reuters US News via twitter edited by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) 9/16/2013 3:48:45 PM
