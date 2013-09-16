U.S. News
-
Washington Hospital Center says it is treating three gunshot victims from U.S. Navy Yard incident; victims are in critical condition. The Hospital is expecting more victims from Navy Yard shooting, but it is unclear how many, says a Center official (Reuters Wire)
-
Several killed, injured at Washington Navy Yard shooting
By Ian Simpson and Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Several people were killed and others injured when at least one gunman opened fire at the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington on Monday, authorities said. A Washington police spokesman said five people had been shot at the Naval Sea Systems Command headquarters, including a District of Columbia police officer and one other law enforcement officer. The Navy did not elaborate.
NBC News, citing a senior naval officer at the Navy Yard, said at least 12 people had been shot, with four killed and eight wounded. This could not be independently confirmed. A Navy official told Reuters a suspected shooter has been contained, adding that several people died and several others were injured. The total number of victims was unclear, he said on condition of anonymity.
Another Navy official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said more than one shooter may have been involved. The Washington Post reported that there were several shooters. The Navy said in a statement the shooting took place at the heavily guarded headquarters, where about 3,000 people work. Dozens of police and emergency vehicles surrounded the complex in southeast Washington, which is about a mile south of the U.S. Capitol, local media reported.
Helicopters circled the headquarters with some touching down on the building's roof, according to a live feed by Washington's WJLA TV. A Washington police spokesman said the first reports of shots were received at 8:36 a.m. EDT (1236 GMT).
A White House official said President Barack Obama had been briefed on the shooting. The shooting briefly shut down flights at Reagan National Airport. The Navy Yard dates to the 18th century and is the oldest Navy installation. It houses a museum, the residence of the chief of naval operations and is responsible for weapons development, among other functions.
(Additional reporting by the Washington bureau; Editing by Vicki Allen and Doina Chiacu)
-
READER COMMENT: I would refrain from using "mixed" as an adjective to define #Manning's case and focus on losers and winners. Given he is facing up to over 130 years in prison, Manning has not won here for sure. And the fact that he has not been found guilty for "aiding the enemy" can only partially benefit his case at this point. Media may likely soon forget about him now that this charge - the biggest threat for whistleblowers even if it doesn
- has been defused.
-
Re: likely range for Manning sentence RT @ColMorrisDavis: 20-25. If I was defense I'd argue for 5-10 and if I was pros I'd argue for 50-60.by emptywheel via twitter 7/30/2013 6:08:07 PM
-
Here is the verdict. PIC #Manning faces 136 years Maximum Punishment. Sentencing begins tomorrow 9:30am http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BQcJc7FCIAEmv0x.jpgby Alexa O'Brien via twitter 7/30/2013 5:52:30 PM
-
-
As verdict read, Manning sat attentively, eyes on judge. Focused, alert. Resigned. Faint smile flashed at not guilty on “aiding enemy.”by Xeni Jardin via twitter 7/30/2013 5:42:58 PM
-
Reuters: U.S. soldier found guilty of most charges in WikiLeaks case
By Medina Roshan
Military judge Col. Denise Lind on Tuesday found U.S. soldier Bradley Manning not guilty of aiding the enemy - the most serious charge he faced for handling over documents to WikiLeaks. She found him guilty of most of the other 20 criminal counts in the biggest breach of classified information in the nation’s history. The U.S. government was pushing for the maximum penalty for what it viewed as a serious breach of national security, which included battlefield reports from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, while anti-secrecy activists praised Manning's action as shining a light on shadowy U.S. operations abroad.
Army prosecutors contended during the court-martial that U.S. security was harmed when the WikiLeaks anti-secrecy website published combat videos of an attack by an American Apache helicopter gunship, diplomatic cables and secret details on prisoners held at Guantanamo Bay that Manning provided the site while he was a junior intelligence analyst in Iraq in 2009 and 2010. A crowd of about 30 Manning supporters had gathered outside Fort Meade ahead of the reading of the verdict.
(Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Dina Kyriakidou and Gunna Dickson)
-
Maximum sentences on other charges for which Manning found guilty add up to more than 100 years in prison. Sentencing begins tomorrow at 9:30am ET.by Xeni Jardin via twitter edited by Margarita Noriega (Reuters) 7/30/2013 5:26:12 PM
-
NB—Manning’s likely facing life in prison on espionage charges. Aiding the enemy acquittal interesting, but not so practically important.by Matthew Yglesias via twitter 7/30/2013 5:22:27 PM
-
Bradley Manning is found guilty of enough charges to potentially be put in prison for over 100 years.by Kevin Gosztola via twitter 7/30/2013 5:19:50 PM
-
Internet is repeatedly down at Ft. Meade. Will be a mad dash to attempt to post, we'll be restricted from leaving, then rush out to cars...by Nathan Fuller via twitter 7/30/2013 4:59:49 PM
-
We are about to go into session. See you on the flip side. #Manningby Alexa O'Brien via twitter 7/30/2013 4:59:35 PM
-
-
"I believe that if the general public ... had access to the information ... this could spark a domestic debate as to the role of the military and foreign policy in general. I felt I accomplished something that would allow me to have a clear conscience." - U.S. soldier Bradley Manning
-
Internet is currently down inside media center where press are. Army PAOs say they don't know why; have had difficulties in recent days.by Xeni Jardin via twitter 7/30/2013 4:51:35 PM
-
Via this Uniform Code of Military Justice site:
904. ARTICLE 104. AIDING THE ENEMY
Any person who–
(1) aids, or attempts to aid, the enemy with arms, ammunition, supplies, money, or other things; or
(2) without proper authority, knowingly harbors or [protects or gives intelligence to or communicates or corresponds with or holds any intercourse with the enemy, either directly or indirectly;
shall suffer death or such other punishment as a court-martial or military commission may direct.
-
Think Progress has a good Manning primer for those fairly fresh to the details of the case. The Guardian gets some of the unconventional legal choices heightening the drama:
The verdict will be issued at 1pm ET by Lind sitting alone in the courtroom at Fort Meade, Maryland, in the absence of a jury – an arrangement made at Manning's own request. The soldier's decision to put his faith in a military judge, rather than in a panel of his peers – the military equivalent of a jury – was a big legal gamble whose merits will become clear when the verdict comes in.
In another huge legal roll of the dice, Manning decided to plead guilty to a lesser version of 10 of the 21 counts of which he is accused, carrying a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in military jail. He did so with nothing in return in the form of a plea bargain, a highly unusual step in criminal proceedings.
The most serious of the charges to which Manning did not plead guilty is "aiding the enemy," which would carry a life sentence and send a chilling message to potential leakers, as NBC News describes:
Legal experts said an aiding-the-enemy conviction could set a precedent because Manning did not directly give the classified material to al Qaeda, but to the Wikileaks website, which then published many of the documents.
"Most of the aiding-the-enemy charges historically have had to do with POWs who gave information to the Japanese during World War II, or to Chinese communists during Korea, or during the Vietnam War," Duke law school professor and former Air Force judge advocate Scott Silliman told The Associated Press.
Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. David J.R. Frakt, a visiting professor of law at the University of Pittsburgh, said a conviction on the most serious charge, if upheld on appeal, “would essentially create a new way of aiding the enemy in a very indirect fashion, even an unintended fashion.”
The aforementioned Guardian article mentions that in the publication's interactions with Edward Snowden, he said that he was 'partly motivated to flee the country' having witnessed the aggressive prosecution and treatment at the hands of the military.
-
-
Audio (see video below) and text of Bradley Manning's full statement to his court martial leaked in March, as the Guardian explained before publishing the text:
Bradley Manning read out a personal statement to the court in Fort Meade, Maryland, at a pre-trial hearing over his prosecution for leaking the largest trove of state secrets in US history. It provides the first account in his own words and under his own name of how he came to download hundreds of thousands of classified documents and videos from secure military databases and transmit them to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks.
The US government has refused to publish contemporaneous transcripts and documents from the Manning court martial, prompting legal complaints from open government groups. In the absence of a full official copy of Manning's statement, journalists covering the case have had to rely on their own note-taking from the courtroom.
-
Resource: Diplomatic Cables Archive (New York Times)
-
-
Mood among #Manning supporters outside Fort Meade: he's going down, big time #WikiLeaks http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BQbdqG4CMAIaRLn.jpgby Ed Pilkington via twitter 7/30/2013 4:14:46 PM
-
Bradley Manning braces for judge's verdict in WikiLeaks case
The presiding U.S. judge in the case against U.S. soldier Bradley Manning -- accused of aiding the enemy when he released 700,000 classified documents to the website WikiLeaks -- will issue her verdict at 1:00 p.m. EDT in Fort Meade, Maryland. Manning could learn whether he will face life in prison.U.S. Army Private First Class Bradley Manning (R) enters the courthouse at Fort Meade, Maryland, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameronby Margarita Noriega (Reuters) on Jul 30, 2013 at 3:25 PM
Army Private First Class Manning, 25, is accused of the biggest leak of classified information in United States history. The U.S. government has pushed for the maximum penalty for what it views as a serious breach of national security. But anti-secrecy activists have praised him for shining a light on shadowy U.S. operations abroad.
This month, Judge Colonel Denise Lind denied a request by Manning's attorneys to throw out the most serious of the 21 charges against him, aiding the enemy. She said that Manning's training as a low-level intelligence analyst would have taught him that publicly releasing secret information would pose a risk to U.S. national security. Observers expect Manning, who in March pleaded guilty to lesser charges, will be convicted of at least some of the 21 counts.
"He's just a dumb kid who got himself into a situation where he felt he was saving the world," said Joseph Wippl, a professor of international relations at Boston University and a former CIA officer. "I think he should be convicted and they should be easy on him. They need to do more on limiting access to classified information."
Army prosecutors contend U.S. security was damaged when the WikiLeaks anti-secrecy website published combat videos of an attack by an American Apache helicopter gunship, diplomatic cables and secret details on prisoners held at Guantanamo Bay that Manning provided the site while he was a junior intelligence analyst in Iraq in 2009 and 2010.
-
-
Detroit files for bankruptcy, stage set for court fight5:28pm EDT
By Nick Carey
DETROIT (Reuters) - Detroit filed the largest-ever municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history on Thursday, marking a new low for a city that was the cradle of the U.S. automotive industry and setting the stage for a costly court battle with creditors. In a letter accompanying the filing, Michigan's Governor Rick Snyder said he had approved a request from Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr to file for Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection noting, "Detroit simply cannot raise enough revenue to meet its current obligations, and that is a situation that is only projected to get worse absent a bankruptcy filing."
Snyder, a Republican, named Orr in March to tackle the city's spiraling long-term debt, which is estimated at $18.5 billion. Detroit was once synonymous with U.S. manufacturing prowess. Its automotive giants switched production to planes, tanks and munitions during World War Two, earning the city the nickname of the "Arsenal of Democracy."
Now the city's name has become synonymous with decline, decay and crime. Detroit has seen its population fall to 700,000 from a peak of 1.8 million people in 1950. The city's government has been beset by corruption cases over the years. Waning investment in street lights and emergency services has left it struggling to police the streets.
The city's murder rate is at its highest in nearly 40 years; only a third of its ambulances were in service in the first quarter of 2013; and its nearly 78,000 abandoned buildings create "additional public safety problems and reduces the quality of life in the city," the governor noted in his letter.
In June, Orr presented a proposal to creditors offering them pennies on the dollar. His plan had met with resistance from some creditors, most notably Detroit's two pension funds representing retired city workers. The funds recently filed lawsuits in a state court challenging the governor's ability to authorize Orr to file for bankruptcy.
Creditors are expected to mount a stiff challenge to the bankruptcy, which was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Eastern District of Michigan. Douglas Bernstein, a bankruptcy attorney at Plunkett Cooney in the Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Hills, said he expected the case would last one-to-three years and would be very costly.
"This could run to tens-of-millions to hundreds-of-millions of dollars," he said.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)
-
Analysis by Reuters' Cate Long: The emergency manager of Detroit, Kevyn Orr, with the blessing of the Governor of Michigan Rick Snyder, has gone to the federal courthouse and filed a petition for Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy. The most important dimension of this filing is that it shields the city from lawsuits that are being filed against it. Already Detroit’s public pension funds and workers have filed state-level lawsuits against Orr and Snyder to halt them from filing for bankruptcy. Undoubtedly a legal judgment was made about the validity of those suits and whether seeking the protection of the federal bankruptcy court was necessary.
Continue reading: blogs.reuters.com
-
NTSB final press briefing on Asiana Flight 214 has concluded. #Asiana214by NTSB via twitter 7/11/2013 10:40:07 PM
-
Many critical questions remain to be answered before drawing a conclusion in the Asiana Flight 214 accident. [The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations] strongly supports an objective accident investigation process through the collection of all the facts needed to draw an accurate analysis of events that may have led to the accident in the appropriate operational context. IFALPA’s resources are at the disposal of the NTSB or any state investigative agency, and we freely offer our assistance in gathering those facts and any other information which may be pertinent to this case. -- pilot's trade association statement in response to Asiana flight crashRead the full statement here.
-
-
-
Photo of charred cabin interior of Asiana flight 214. #Asiana214 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BO7R3AuCcAAUhVJ.jpgby NTSB via twitter 7/11/2013 10:22:55 PM
-
NTSB says it hopes to have final report on Asiana 214 crash ready within yearby NBC News via twitter 7/11/2013 10:18:39 PM
-
Photo of Asiana 214 debris field. All debris has been removed from runway and runway released to airport.#Asiana214 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BO7MmDuCQAAlXr8.jpgby NTSB via twitter 7/11/2013 9:59:55 PM
-
Reuters photo: Flight attendants who were on Asiana Airlines flight 214, which crashed in San Francisco, speak to the media after arriving at Incheon Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul July 11, 2013. Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crashed in San Francisco on Saturday, killing two teenage girls and injuring more than 180 people. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
-
Here's that @Ntsb photo. This is wreckage on 28L runway at SFO. Almost all debris is gone now. #asiana 214 pic.twitter.com/cp3iPNXmhSby Laura J. Nelson via twitter 7/11/2013 9:50:49 PM
-
The CVR and FDR groups are expected to complete their initial work in the NTSB laboratories today. #Asiana214by NTSB via twitter 7/11/2013 9:50:27 PM
-
-
We are currently listening to NTSB Chair Deborah Hersman. This is the last live update we will receive from the on-site investigation at San Francisco Airport.
-
-
Reported by Reuters' Gary Shih, Thursday, July 11: Passengers aboard the Asiana Airlines plane that crashed in San Francisco were initially told not to evacuate the aircraft after it skidded to a halt on the runway, a federal safety official said on Wednesday. But a flight attendant saw fire outside the plane, and the call to exit was made, 90 seconds after the crash, said National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Deborah Hersman at a San Francisco press conference. The first emergency response vehicles arrived 30 seconds later.
The Saturday crash of the Boeing 777 killed two and injured more than 180. In her fourth media briefing on the accident, Hersman said three flight attendants and their seats were ejected from the plane after it hit a seawall in front of the runway and lost its tail section. Two other flight attendants were temporarily pinned inside the cabin when two different evacuation chutes deployed inside the aircraft.
Continue reading: www.reuters.com
-
Pilot stated that he observed a bright light that could have been a reflection of the sun but was not sure of its source. #Asiana214by NTSB via twitter 7/11/2013 9:41:11 PM
-
