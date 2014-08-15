U.S. News
News about the United States by Reuters.
"I was arrested for recording." #Ferguson videographer details her 18 hr detainment thru Instagram account: buff.ly/VspNlQby ythumanrights via twitter 8/15/2014 5:34:46 PM
Governor urges patience on probe into Missouri teen shooting
(Reuters) - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon said on Friday the investigation into the death of an unarmed black teenager shot by a police officer in a St. Louis suburb needs to be completed before drawing conclusions.
His comments came after local police said the teen, Michael Brown, was the prime suspect in a store robbery in Ferguson minutes before his death.
"Nothing should deter figuring out how and why Michael Brown was killed," Nixon said at a press conference.
#Ferguson gets a new hometown hero overnight mashable.com/2014/08/15/fer… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BvGBAN5IEAAAMKW.jpgby Brian Rie$ via twitter 8/15/2014 4:47:58 PM
"Last night was a good night, no arrests, no tear gas": Captain Ron Johnson on #Ferguson More @TelemundoNews 6:30P.\5:30Cby isoldapeguero via twitter 8/15/2014 4:14:15 PM
Five Arrested In Midtown During Ferguson Police Brutality Protest
bit.ly/1yF3BlB http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BvFscy0IcAARrQB.jpgby Gothamist via twitter 8/15/2014 3:18:08 PM
Read full set of documents released by Ferguson Police Department: bit.ly/1pRaFcP http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BvFqY61IQAAfOJL.jpgby FromCarl via twitter 8/15/2014 3:10:27 PM
Officer who shot black Missouri teenager had clean record: police
(Reuters) - Ferguson, Missouri's top police official on Friday identified Darren Wilson as the police officer who fatally shoot an unarmed black teenager, which led to days of sometimes-violent demonstrations.
Police Chief Thomas Jackson announced the name at a press conference held near a QuikTrip convenience store that had been burned amid protests over the shooting of Michael Brown, 18, last Saturday.
Jackson also said police were releasing police dispatch records as well as video from a different convenience store where a robbery had taken place on Saturday before the shooting.
The report also names Dorian Johnson as a suspect in the robbery. Johnson is the primary witness in media reports about the shooting.by Brian Rie$ via twitter 8/15/2014 2:38:20 PM
Police: Teen was "primary suspect" in robbery at time of #Ferguson shooting bit.ly/1mQOobr http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BvFigYZIgAAWB7a.jpgby TPM via twitter 8/15/2014 2:34:39 PM
Police in Ferguson charged a man with destruction of property for bleeding on their uniforms while officers beat him thebea.st/1ozTtKVby The Daily Beast via twitter 8/15/2014 2:30:06 PM
From @BuzzFeedNews:
- Officer Darren Wilson named as shooter
- 6-year veteran of #Ferguson PD
- Chief: No prior disciplinary actionsby iAustinHunt via twitter 8/15/2014 2:19:55 PM
#Ferguson reporters say crowd reacts angrily to naming of "six year veteran" of PD, Darren Wilson who shot #MikeBrown http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BvFa59xIQAE90QN.jpgby Storyful via twitter 8/15/2014 2:18:35 PM
Missouri police release name of officer who shot unarmed black teen
After nearly a week of angry confrontations between protesters and riot gear-clad local police, there was a marked shift to a calmer tone on Thursday after local forces were replaced by a small number of state police, led by a newly appointed black captain who mingled with the crowd.
In a tactical U-turn, Highway Patrol Captain Ron Johnson, appointed by Missouri's governor, Jay Nixon, and a handful of black officers without body armor walked among thousands of protesters filling the streets of the mostly black St. Louis suburb on Thursday, demanding justice for the killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown.
Ferguson police say Michael Brown was a robbery suspect: vox.com/e/5769850by Vox via twitter 8/15/2014 2:08:04 PM
Stills from camera http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BvFZ9xgIIAAgCZW.jpgby Ryan J. Reilly via twitter 8/15/2014 2:05:07 PM
The unrest in Ferguson, Mo., may have started as an incident involving two people – an unarmed black teenager and a white police officer. But it has morphed into something much bigger, involving law enforcement’s desire to quell violence as well as basic constitutional freedoms like the media’s right to watch and chronicle public events and the public’s right to assemble. On Thursday, both demonstrators and an al-Jazeera reporting team were hit with tear gas launched by law enforcement. Public officials, including President Obama, have cautioned against the use of excessive force against protesters and the media.
Read 5 things to know about law and public protests in Ferguson at Wall Street Journal
5 things to know about the law and public protests in #Ferguson: on.wsj.com/1uUCUsWby Wall Street Journal via twitter 8/15/2014 2:03:26 PM
About 10 minutes after 911 robbery call #MichaelBrown was encountered by the officer Darren Brown at 12:01 #Ferguson #cbcby Meagan Fitzpatrick via twitter 8/15/2014 1:57:10 PM
Officer Wilson was responding to a report of a robbery when he encountered Michael Brown on Saturday. trib.al/vJ7pWypby Atlantic_Wire via twitter 8/15/2014 1:54:53 PM
I was just handed a packet of records by the Ferguson Police includes information on robbery that preceded shooting of #MichaelBrownby Yamiche Alcindor via twitter 8/15/2014 1:54:45 PM
OPINION: Less than human: Do some police take a step beyond simple prejudice?
When I tried to engage a friend in a conversation about the death of Michael Brown, an unarmed 18-year-old who was shot and killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, my friend wearily waved his hand for me to stop.
“Can’t do it,” he said politely. “It happens so often I’m inured to the pain. If I think too long about it I might just …” His voice trailed off.
-
Police fire tear gas, stun grenades at Missouri protesters
(Reuters) Police in Ferguson, Missouri, fired tear gas, stun grenades and smoke bombs to disperse some 350 protesters late Wednesday, the fourth night of racially charged demonstrations after police shot to death an unarmed black teen.
Some demonstrators hurled rocks at police as others scattered, while smoke engulfed the area. A Reuters reporter saw two young men preparing what looked like petrol bombs in a bus-stop shelter, their faces covered by bandanas. Police said protesters had thrown petrol bombs at officers.
Protesters have gathered every night since Saturday when 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot to death in the mostly black suburb of St. Louis, during what authorities said was a struggle over a gun in a police car. Some witnesses say he was outside the car with his hands up.
Obama calls for peace, transparency in Missouri after shooting
Missouri governor: peace needed after teen's death, will make 'shifts'
Hacker group targets cop who shot Missouri teenager
Data Dive: The diversity of American police forces
I don't think this is the time to ... draw differences or see how loud I can talk -- @GovJayNixon #Ferguson #MichaelBrownby Alex Stuckey via twitter 8/14/2014 8:45:21 PM
.@GovJayNixon: "We're going to do our best to restore the rule of law and expand trust." #Fergusonby Jason Whitely via twitter 8/14/2014 8:40:45 PM
