President Obama's post-racial America faces another stress test with Ferguson. wapo.st/1AgRcqz http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BvAsPU9CcAELxpY.jpgby Chris.Cillizza via twitter 8/14/2014 3:59:16 PM
“The governor just called me, and he’s on his way to St. Louis now to announce he’s taking away St. Louis County police out of the situation,” Clay, a Missouri Democrat, said in a telephone interview. He added that Nixon may ask the U.S. Federal Bureauof Investigation to step in.
Those SWAT trucks you saw in Ferguson last night? You paid for it. A $600,000 grant from Homeland Security according to local press reports.by Tom_Winter via twitter 8/14/2014 3:43:50 PM
St. Louis police removed from #Ferguson by governor cir.ca/news/michael-b… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BvAjyZaIMAAX4bf.jpgby Anthony De Rosa via twitter 8/14/2014 3:22:22 PM
Tear gas is banned under the Geneva Convention for war — but used in Ferguson, Missouri: bit.ly/1l6wWVtby bradplumer via twitter 8/14/2014 3:18:17 PM
Ferguson's 'police terrorism' finally draws Governor Nixon's attention: bloom.bg/Xk8CEU http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BvAiPo3IAAIomi1.jpgby Bloomberg via twitter 8/14/2014 3:15:44 PM
A Few Horrifying Pictures From Ferguson Last Night mojo.ly/1p9zYYb http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BvAhpi3IEAA0RVB.jpgby motherjones via twitter 8/14/2014 3:13:05 PM
Anonymous releases photo of the officer they say shot Michael Brown #Ferguson trib.al/1Z5DZAkby Atlantic_Wire via twitter 8/14/2014 3:07:45 PM
Ferguson Mayor James Knowles: "our own police chief was shot at .. lot of unlawfulness going around"by Margaret Menefee via twitter 8/14/2014 3:07:03 PM
If you want to hear it for yourself, here's the @MorningEdition interview w/ @WesleyLowery re: #Ferguson npr.org/2014/08/14/340…by Tamara Keith via twitter 8/14/2014 3:06:13 PM
"One young man, who had his arms aloft in the 'don't shoot' gesture, was shot several times" #Ferguson trib.al/VpaGHtrby Guardian US via twitter 8/14/2014 3:04:52 PM
On why the Ferguson police look like U.S. troops in Iraq. Graphic from @nytgraphics: http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bu9_itfCIAAbVvt.jpg nyti.ms/1oLYhcpby NYT National News via twitter 8/14/2014 3:00:21 PM
St. Louis County police email down. Possible hacking. h/t @JoshMargolin #Ferguson #Anonymousby Rebecca Jarvis via twitter 8/14/2014 2:59:47 PM
Follow @ryanjreilly for latest from #Ferguson - here's his interview @BBCOS bbc.in/1vMUnrt http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BvAei24IYAA1NAH.jpgby BBC Outside Source via twitter 8/14/2014 2:59:26 PM
@TheAnonMessage Bryan Willman is not even an officer with Ferguson or St. Louis County PD. Do not release more info on this random citizen.by St. Louis County PD via twitter 8/14/2014 2:51:22 PM
@TheAnonMessage We already have. You may have missed the message. Bryan P. Willman is not even an officer with St. Louis County or Ferguson.by St. Louis County PD via twitter 8/14/2014 2:51:05 PM
Why America's weaponized police force should wear cameras theatln.tc/1t37eRA #Fergusonby The Atlantic via twitter 8/14/2014 2:50:49 PM
Dramatic images capture violence in Ferguson: abcn.ws/1sYSiF4 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BvAbpoCIYAATPrv.jpgby ABC News via twitter 8/14/2014 2:46:48 PM
Protest in Missouri at Police Killing of Teenager Is Chronicled on Social Media nyti.ms/1oLBDia good #Ferguson roundup by @assouthallby RobertMackey via twitter 8/14/2014 2:42:55 PM
Riots, unrest in Ferguson, Mo., over police shooting of unarmed teenager: go-tst.com/Ak7jN http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BvAagwZCMAEynxT.jpgby TheStreet via twitter 8/14/2014 2:41:49 PM
.@WesleyLowery: This story’s going to get out there. He said: Yeah, well, you’re going to be in my jail cell tonight. wapo.st/1vKBoh4by Emily Orley via twitter 8/14/2014 2:41:34 PM
St. Louis County police will no longer be involved in policing of Ferguson, Mo., Rep. Lacy Clay says - @deal bank breakingnews.com/i/BwUfby _BrianWhite via twitter 8/14/2014 2:40:42 PM
I join my colleagues Reps. Fudge, Conyers, and Clay in calling for a full federal investigation. #Ferguson cbc.fudge.house.gov/uploads/Letter…by Rep. Emanuel Cleaver via twitter 8/14/2014 2:40:09 PM
Unbelievable image of police dismantling @ajam equipment in #Ferguson. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BvAV_ktCYAAHWVi.jpg + video (via @neetzan): ksdk.com/videos/news/lo…by Kantrowitz via twitter 8/14/2014 2:35:32 PM
.@trymainelee describes being tear gassed by #Ferguson cops: "It burns your eyes and burns the breath of your lungs" on.msnbc.com/XkaOw5by msnbc via twitter 8/14/2014 2:34:02 PM
Thanks to @ryanjreilly (along with @WesleyLowery) for your work and determination last night. #Ferguson huff.to/1Af38Jyby Arianna Huffington via twitter 8/14/2014 2:33:50 PM
"The worsening situation in Ferguson is deeply troubling.” Here's what shooting witnesses saw: cnn.it/1mMJs7t http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bu--yMHCQAEA7mZ.jpgby CNN via twitter 8/14/2014 2:32:25 PM
Breaking: Rep. Clay, who represents area, tells Bloomberg's @jonallendc county will not be involved in #Ferguson policing.by dwallbank via twitter 8/14/2014 2:31:06 PM
Check out this @nytimes Q&A on Ferguson, Mo. @larrybuch helps break it down for us. nytimes.com/interactive/20…by Caitlin Johnston via twitter 8/14/2014 2:25:00 PM
A lot of people are blaming this guy for the disaster that's been unfolding in #Ferguson: slate.me/1sYNMq1 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BvAWeE8IAAAyo_r.jpgby Slate via twitter 8/14/2014 2:24:12 PM
What I Saw in Ferguson by @jelani9 newyorker.com/news/news-desk…by TheMarkBerman via twitter 8/14/2014 2:23:37 PM
Multiple officers grabbed me. I tried to turn my back to them to assist them in arresting me. I dropped the things from my hands.
“My hands are behind my back,” I said. “I’m not resisting. I’m not resisting.” At which point one officer said: “You’re resisting. Stop resisting.”
Read Washington Post reporter Wesley Lowery's account of his arrest
Twice in 2 days. RTDNA calls on police in #Ferguson to respect rights of journalists covering the story.
rtdna.org/article/rtdna_…by Zaneta Lowe via twitter 8/14/2014 2:20:08 PM
The images from Missouri of stormtrooper-looking police confronting their citizens naturally raises the question: how the hell did we get to this point? When did the normal cops become Navy SEALs? What country is this, anyway?
Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon: Ferguson unrest "does not represent who we are as Missourians or as Americans" on.mash.to/1paswvTby Mashable via twitter 8/14/2014 2:17:49 PM
