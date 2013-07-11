U.S. News
News about the United States by Reuters.
-
Android apps on Chromebooks? What sorcery is this, @sundarpichai? #io14by Owen Thomas via twitter 6/25/2014 5:56:52 PM
-
-
What about the Nexus Q?? Bring back the Q!! #GoogleIO2014by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 5:50:24 PM
-
The second coming of Google TV (Android TV): youtu.be/wtLJPvx7-ysby Edwin Chan via twitter 6/25/2014 5:37:55 PM
-
Is playing an Android game on a big screen television the equivalent of eating fast food in Paris?by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 5:36:42 PM
-
Google unveils voice-controlled Android TV on.mash.to/1pOBFdK #GoogleIO http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bq_iteqIgAAKK-f.pngby Mashable via twitter 6/25/2014 5:35:15 PM
-
4 years after disappointing launch of Google TV, Google tries again with Android TV. #GoogleIO2014 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bq_hon1CAAQdtE4.jpgby AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 5:30:26 PM
-
-
Google says 25 car brands have signed up to ship Android Auto in cars, first cars with Android Auto available by end of year. #GoogleIO2014by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 5:27:09 PM
-
First look at Android Auto, allows drivers to use voice for directions, use steering wheel controls to access music http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bq_ge5tCEAAExZb.jpgby AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 5:25:17 PM
-
-
-
Google sets sights beyond smartphones at annual developer conference
Google Inc (GOOGL.O) (GOOG.O), whose Android software reigns as the world’s dominant smartphone operating system, will step up efforts to make inroads into cars, televisions and other devices at its annual developer conference this week, sources familiar with the matter said.
The Internet company is racing against rivals such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) and other companies to extend its business into a broadening field of Internet-connected devices.
“It's a land grab,” said Sameet Sinha, an analyst with investment bank B. Riley & Co. “The person who gets a platform which controls the devices could be the dominant operating system, not of just devices, it could be the operating system of your home.”
Read more
-
Moto 360 Android smartwatch, the first with a round face, won't be available until later this summer.by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 5:19:30 PM
-
First Android wear smartwatches, from LG and Samsung, to be available later today on Google Play store. #GoogleIO2014by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 5:19:01 PM
-
-
So Google demos how you order a pizza and call up recipes on an Android Wear smartwatch. How often would I need to do either via my wrist?by Edwin Chan via twitter 6/25/2014 5:14:32 PM
-
Ordering a pizza from your wrist demo at #GoogleIO2014 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bq_dokICYAIFCvY.jpgby AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 5:13:00 PM
-
Google demos Android Wear smartwatch features at #GoogleIO2014 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bq_b_XsCUAEFfj3.jpgby AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 5:05:43 PM
-
-
-
Google: Android Wear designed to show only the most relevant infoby Edwin Chan via twitter 6/25/2014 5:01:43 PM
-
People check their Android phones an average of 125 times a day, Googel says.by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 5:01:17 PM
-
-
-
-
-
PIchai says that 93% of Android users are on the latest version of Google Play Services. #GoogleIO2014by Troy Wolverton via twitter 6/25/2014 4:56:22 PM
-
Got a protester at the #GoogleIO2014 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bq_Zf1QCMAUBSyr.jpgby tristawang via twitter 6/25/2014 4:55:30 PM
-
Android's Dave Burke smoothly reacting to protestor at keynote #GoogleIO2014by joreilly via twitter 6/25/2014 4:54:40 PM
-
Couldn't quite hear what protester was shouting about, but she's been escorted out of the room. #GoogleIO2014by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 4:54:00 PM
-
Wow, first time I've seen a protester in front of the stage at Google I/O. She's apparently an SF resident being evicted. #GoogleIO2014by Jessica Guynn via twitter 6/25/2014 4:53:01 PM
-
A protestor just walked into Google I/O and is yelling at developers and Google execs. Most exciting part of the keynote so far.by nickbilton via twitter 6/25/2014 4:52:20 PM
-
Anti Google protester has broken into Google developer conference keynoteby AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 4:51:30 PM
-
Google bandying about strange terms like "geometry shadders." In short, better mobile graphics for games on Android devices. #GoogleIO2014by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 4:50:11 PM
-
Google showing off new multitasking features in upcoming L version of Android. #GoogleIO2014 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bq_XYLDCUAAab8P.jpgby AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 4:46:04 PM
-
Google is making it so if you find a restaurant on Google Maps, you can go directly from there to OpenTable for reservations. #GoogleIO2014by Troy Wolverton via twitter 6/25/2014 4:45:21 PM
-
Google to open up app indexing/deep linking into mobile apps to all developers. Had previously only been available to select developers.by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 4:44:36 PM
-
Google has appropriated the use of the word "Material" for everything mashable.com/2014/06/24/goo… #GoogleIO2014 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bq_WfCQIUAAw5uz.jpgby Lance Ulanoff via twitter 6/25/2014 4:42:43 PM
-
Google wants to help you multitask. So they have redesigned the 'recents' tabs in Chrome. on.wsj.com/1nDUNYG #GoogleIO2014by WSJD via twitter 6/25/2014 4:42:17 PM
-
It’s as if Google required that every I/O presenter put on an Android Wear watch! engadget.com/2014/06/25/goo… #io14by jonfingas via twitter 6/25/2014 4:40:41 PM
-
Fourth speaker at I/O is a woman, Avni Shah, in charge of Google Chrome. Contrast to Apple's boys-club WWDC. #io14 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bq_V5L5CMAElTHQ.jpgby Owen Thomas via twitter 6/25/2014 4:39:47 PM
-
Great news if you don't want to be disrupted in your pursuit of a high score on Candy Crush Saga! #GoogleIO2014 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bq_VwkICIAAqt3U.pngby ITProPortal via twitter 6/25/2014 4:39:03 PM
-
Google says active Chrome users have grown 10X over past year to more than 300 million users.by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 4:37:38 PM
-
No need to enter pattern if you're wearing your Android watch... OMG!!! #GoogleIO2014 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bq_VbFLCIAAMcZt.pngby Josh McAllister via twitter 6/25/2014 4:37:17 PM
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video