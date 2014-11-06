U.S. News
News about the United States by Reuters.
-
Google showing off its answer to Apple iPhone fingerprint sensor: Personal Unlocking.by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 4:36:17 PM
-
I think I'll be moving back to Android soon #GoogleIO2014by Regardt van der Berg via twitter 6/25/2014 4:31:32 PM
-
-
Looks like its a way to clean up design of Android apps and make it easier to adapt smartphone apps for tablets. #GoogleIO2014by Troy Wolverton via twitter 6/25/2014 4:26:28 PM
-
Good God Android L looks stunningly beautiful! Loving the flat design already :D #GoogleIO2014by Salah G Hamed via twitter 6/25/2014 4:26:00 PM
-
The new 3d phone? What are they getting at? pic.twitter.com/uaoeaomgg9 #GoogleIO2014by joetek via twitter 6/25/2014 4:25:25 PM
-
-
Google's Pichai: low-end "Micromax" phone costs less than $100, coming soon to India.by Edwin Chan via twitter 6/25/2014 4:23:26 PM
-
Google says that YouTube viewership on Android tablets has gone from 28 percent last year to 42 percent this year. #GoogleIO2014by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 4:18:58 PM
-
-
Android tablets: Now 62% marketshare, up from 46% last year. Doesn't include Amazon. #GoogleIO2014by Chris O'Brien via twitter 6/25/2014 4:17:31 PM
-
Android tablets account for 62 percent of the overall market as of now -- Google's Pichaiby Edwin Chan via twitter 6/25/2014 4:17:11 PM
-
Google switching from using total Android activation number to 30-day active Android users number. #GoogleIO2014by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 4:16:46 PM
-
Not sure what that says about humankind, but Android users take 93 million selfies, per day -Google's Pichaiby Edwin Chan via twitter 6/25/2014 4:16:38 PM
-
Google's Sundar Pichai says that Android now has more than 1 billion 30-day active users. #GoogleIO2014by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 4:15:34 PM
-
Android has over 1 billion 30-day active users -Pichaiby Edwin Chan via twitter 6/25/2014 4:15:17 PM
-
"Every little bit matters. Here's to what you build next," video concludes as Sundar takes the stage #GoogleIO2014by Ina Fried via twitter 6/25/2014 4:11:13 PM
-
Please stop that infernal honking!!! #GoogleIO2014by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 4:07:41 PM
-
A catapult at the Google dec conference? #googleio2014 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bq_K0RyCYAAYgWr.jpgby AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 3:51:27 PM
-
Keynotes at #GoogleIO2014 set to start in roughly 30 minutes...by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 3:29:05 PM
-
Waiting in #GoogleIO2014 press line. Anytime now... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bq_FlrLCcAA781m.jpgby JonPhillipsSF via twitter 6/25/2014 3:28:40 PM
-
Special guest for #GoogleIO2014 -- @KarlTheFog http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bq_Fn2dCQAAGec4.jpgby Ina Fried via twitter 6/25/2014 3:28:25 PM
-
One major change at this year's Google dev conference is absence of Vic Gundotra, who traditionally served as the event's main MC.by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 3:20:18 PM
-
Ex-Googler Hugo Barra, who left to join chinese cell fone maker xiaomi, spotted at Google developer conference. #GoogleIO2014by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 3:17:42 PM
-
Here's my preview of what might go down at Google's developer conference today: mobile.reuters.com/article/articl… #GoogleIO2014by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 3:13:32 PM
-
Guess Google will be talking about Play for Education at #GoogleIO2014. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bq-_Ha5CcAAKIdx.jpgby Chris O'Brien via twitter 6/25/2014 3:08:11 PM
-
Good morning from #GoogleIO2014. This line is huge! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bq_A2aMCUAA6Iy3.jpgby Meni Vaitsi via twitter 6/25/2014 3:07:32 PM
-
Last year Google CEO Larry Page took the stage + delivered a marathon 40-minute+ talk on the future. Will Page do a repeat this year?by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 3:06:51 PM
-
Roughly 6,000 attendees expected at this year's Google developer conference. #GoogleIO2014by AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 3:03:34 PM
-
The Android man stands guard at Google's developer conference in SF. #GoogleIO2014 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Bq-_cH6CAAAs9M-.jpgby AlexeiReuters via twitter 6/25/2014 3:01:22 PM
-
Republicans in leadership scramble after shock election loss
By Richard Cowan and Gabriel Debenedetti
WASHINGTON - Republican lawmakers are scrambling to identify the party's future leaders after the shock primary election defeat of Eric Cantor, the No. 2 Republican in the House of Representatives, by an upstart candidate from the Tea Party movement.
House Majority Leader Cantor was defeated on Tuesday in a primary race in his Virginia district by a political rookie backed by the conservative Tea Party, which will see the result as an opportunity to increase its influence in Congress.
In his campaign against Cantor, college economics professor David Brat accused Cantor of being too willing to compromise with Democrats on immigration and budget issues and of not fighting hard enough against President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law known as Obamacare.
Click here to read more.
-
-
READ: Cantor Conquerer's Dissertation On 'Human Capital, Religion and Economic Growth' @TPM talkingpointsmemo.com/livewire/david…by joshtpm via twitter 6/11/2014 5:49:28 PM
-
We are in a deeply anti-Washington environment, both throughout theSean Trende, Real Clear Politics, What Cantor's Loss and Graham's Win Mean
country and in the Republican Party in particular. In this environment,
representatives who pay insufficient attention to what is going on in
their districts are in grave danger of losing.
-
"Imagine a political party that punishes Congressional leaders for being too close to Wall Street"--A lot of lefties todayby ledbetreuters via twitter 6/11/2014 5:28:34 PM
-
New: top BOEHNER source says speaker will "take reins" and calm conf at 4pm, give a speech and signal he's going nowhere, wants to leadby Robert Costa via twitter 6/11/2014 5:25:05 PM
-
-
In ways I really cannot but admire, these anti-amnesty enthusiasts
latched onto the Brat campaign, pumped up the hysteria and rhetoric day
after day, turned the illegal children crossings into a mini-media
firestorm, and, against all those odds, never let go.
Andrew Sullivan, The Dish, The Power of Conservative Media's Brat Pack
-
Eric Cantor to step down as majority leader at end of July: Washington Post
House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-Va.) plans to step down from his leadership post by the end of July, setting off a weeks-long scramble for the chamber’s number two job, according to three Republicans familiar with his plans.
Cantor will formally announce his plans later Wednesday in a meeting with his House Republican colleagues in the basement of the U.S. Capitol.
-
The problem with immigration reform, after all, is pretty simple — most House Republicans think it's a bad idea.Matthew Yglesias, Vox
-
Eric Cantor will announce today he is stepping down as House Majority Leader effective July 31.by Chris.Cillizza via twitter 6/11/2014 5:03:50 PM
-
Cantor was unable to make a choice between being a principled, unreasonable right wing conservative or a compromising reasonable moderate, writes Jacob Weisberg in the Financial Times.
-
Eric Cantor didn't lose because he's Jewish, but his religion has caused difficulties in Congress, writes Jason Zengerle in the New Republic.
-
The right rises: HUELSKAMP says BOEHNER at risk this fall, WILL be challenged with major floor effort if he chooses to stay on...by Robert Costa via twitter 6/11/2014 4:35:02 PM
-
How the media’s sleepy coverage of #VA07 let Brat sneak up on Cantor. slate.com/blogs/weigel/2…by daveweigel via twitter 6/11/2014 4:28:17 PM
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video