We know that primary challenges succeed sometimes — it’s dramatic when they do and more dramatic when the victim is a politician of Cantor’s stature. But we ought to have known that before Tuesday. Part of the shock from Cantor’s defeat may be in reaction to the news media’s narrative that the threat to GOP incumbents had ebbed — an all-clear signal that was never supported by much evidence.Nate Silver, FiveThirtyEight, Eric Cantor's Loss Was Like An Earthquake
Seven explanations for Cantor's defeat: Vox
1) He was tied to immigration reform
2) He was too close to banks and business
3) He was feuding with local conservative activists
4) He fell out with national activists and talk radio hosts
5) He lost touch with his district
6) He's Jewish
7) He just failed to turn out his supporters
Cantor will speak at top of 4pm mtg, lay out what will happen next, Boehner-McCarthy plan to play supporting roleby Robert Costa via twitter 6/11/2014 4:12:37 PM
Per sources, Cantor met with allies in past hour, gave NO indication of leaving House, resigning from seatby Robert Costa via twitter 6/11/2014 4:11:53 PM
This race is another example of why you shouldn’t trust the internal polls put out by candidates. Just a few weeks ago, Cantor released a survey showing himself up 34 percentage points. A public poll had the race much closer, with a 13 point lead for Cantor. I’ve written about the bias of internal surveysHarry Enten, FiveThirtyEight
released to the public. We should assume that internal polls are biased
and misleading — unless we have a good reason to think otherwise.
Cantor's pollster blames Democratic meddling for loss: Talking Points Memo
The pollster for Eric Cantor's campaign whose pre-primary numbers were woefully off the mark hinted in an email that the House majority leader's upset Tuesday may have been driven by Democrats crossing over party lines.
Veteran Republican pollster John McLaughlin explained in the email to National Journal why the campaign's internal numbers showed Cantor trouncing tea party challenger Dave Brat within weeks of the stunning primary result.
Ryan says not interested in House leadership post
U.S. Republican Representative Paul Ryan said on Wednesday he is not interested in a House of Representatives leadership position after the surprise defeat of Republican Majority Leader Eric Cantor in a party primary contest.
Ryan said Cantor's defeat is "very disappointing" but did not change his view of pursuing an elected House leadership job, saying: "That's just not been my interest". Ryan, who was the Republican party's vice presidential candidate in 2012, spoke to reporters after leaving a speech in Washington.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by James Dalgleish)
U.S. Republican Hensarling 'humbled' by leadership mentions
U.S. Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling said on Wednesday he was "humbled" that people had approached him about possibly taking on a new leadership role in the U.S. House of Representatives and was considering his next steps.
Republicans are scrambling to determine who will lead the party after Majority Leader Eric Cantor lost his primary to a little-known challenger on Tuesday. Hensarling, a Texas lawmaker who leads the powerful Financial Services Committee, has since been mentioned as a potential new member of House leadership.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Apple unwraps 'Healthkit' to propel mobile-health ambitions
Apple Inc took the wraps off a mobile application that can collect and analyze users' health data, part of a suite of new features outlined for its computing and mobile software, at its annual developers' conference on Monday.
Called "Healthkit," it will pull together data such as blood pressure and weight, collected by a growing plethora of healthcare apps on the iPhone or iPad, Apple executives told developers.
(Reporting by Christina Farr; Editing by Chris Reese)
iOS 8 available in the Fall on all of those devices (RIP iPhone 4) #WWDC14 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BpJYsk1CIAAgbYP.pngby HuffPost Tech via twitter 6/2/2014 6:56:30 PM
Is Apple really going to announce zero new hardware today? #WWDC14 #AppleWWDCby tommylikey via twitter 6/2/2014 6:55:52 PM
Bad news for media: The programming language was the big product Tim Cook was hinting at for 2014.by Farhad Manjoo via twitter 6/2/2014 6:54:13 PM
New programming language: Swift. A collective "woah" from the audience and plenty of clapping. #devnirvana #betterthandreby Christina Farr via twitter 6/2/2014 6:49:09 PM
Craig Federighi is clearly the star of todays #wwdc14 show. @Mashable wrote about him in 2013: on.mash.to/RYLubp http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BpJVhHXCAAALWpk.pngby Jim Roberts via twitter 6/2/2014 6:45:28 PM
HomeKit works even more closely with third party smart home gadgets. Use Siri to control. #wwdc14 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BpJUbjjCQAAP8rE.jpgby Chris O'Brien via twitter 6/2/2014 6:38:39 PM
Just like Samsung, Apple moves into health data integration /apps with no real mention of privacy or regulation.by Christina Farr via twitter 6/2/2014 6:13:52 PM
+ Partnerships with Mayo Clinic, Epic Systems (huge EHR) and Nike.by Christina Farr via twitter 6/2/2014 6:12:20 PM
Ok, big moment here. Apple announces HealthKit, "a single place where apps can contribute to a composite profile of your activities."by Christina Farr via twitter 6/2/2014 6:11:34 PM
Messages: the most popular app on iOS #WWDC14 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BpJOO3dCEAEsqdB.jpgby scott_dylan via twitter 6/2/2014 6:11:26 PM
Where the money's at: "iOS is a huge hit in the enterprise - 98 percent of the Fortune 500 uses iOS. We're going to get the last two."by Christina Farr via twitter 6/2/2014 6:08:17 PM
Top executives are expected to reveal the first details of iOS 8, which is expected to focus heavily on health apps. In March, reports surfaced Apple was working on Healthbook, an app that tracks vital signs from heart rate to blood pressure.Other rumored additions include a standalone app for streaming music service iTunes Radio, song detection for Siri and new features for Touch ID, the fingerprint sensor available on the iPhone 5s.Apple will likely also reveal an update for OS X, the operating system that powers Mac computers.Read more at USA Today
Great accessibility feature: "Type to talk." On iMessage, hold down your finger, record your voice, and hit send.by Christina Farr via twitter 6/2/2014 6:02:23 PM
Android dominates the mobile malware market, says Tim Cook. Clear plea to developers to choose Apple and help users "stay safe."by Christina Farr via twitter 6/2/2014 5:51:42 PM
130 million people who bought an iOS device in the past year are new customers. Cook jokes that they bought an Android first "by mistake."by Christina Farr via twitter 6/2/2014 5:47:25 PM
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video