Agree with @RachelMetz . New gadgets are cool. But battery life & Wi-Fi are the more glaring problems! #WWDC14by Christina Farr via twitter 6/2/2014 4:56:34 PM
Of course you want to read our snarky commentary, but here's deets on livestreaming #wwdc14 latimes.com/business/techn…by Chris O'Brien via twitter 6/2/2014 4:56:05 PM
Got an Apple device? Want to watch reporters and devs scramble for seats? Apple live stream has started #WWDC14 bit.ly/1pMpo7Uby Brett Molina via twitter 6/2/2014 4:51:55 PM
Cameras pointed, the tech press corps is ready to satisfy your Apple news addiction in T-13 minutes. #WWDC #WWDC14 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BpI7lOdIQAA_F-E.jpgby Jonathan Bloom via twitter 6/2/2014 4:49:32 PM
Small protest outside #WWDC14 . Crowd yelling: Pay your taxes, Apple!" http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BpIzCeVCIAAbT6V.jpgby Christina Farr via twitter 6/2/2014 4:24:20 PM
Yep, I'll be covering the WWDC keynote live with @dmoren and @settern today. You'll laugh, you'll cry: macworld.com/article/215817…by Jason Snell via twitter 6/2/2014 3:48:25 PM
If you use an iPhone, iPad or Mac, today's #WWDC keynote is the day everything changes: on.mash.to/1m44Fc4by Mashable via twitter 6/2/2014 2:48:37 PM
Moscone is crazy this morning for Apple's #WWDC . I'm not sure how far the line goes, but it's huge. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BpIfhoXCIAAh2Ac.jpgby Shara Tibken via twitter 6/2/2014 2:48:12 PM
A few things you can expect to hear about at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference later today: bit.ly/1oDNwfG #WWDCby FastCoSpotlight via twitter 6/2/2014 2:47:31 PM
Ousted New York Times editor to make first public remarks
The New York Times' ousted top editor Jill Abramson will have a chance on Monday to address the unusually scathing criticisms of her management style leveled by publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. when she makes her first public remarks since she was fired.
But it is unclear whether Abramson, who was the first woman to lead the Times newsroom, will mention the controversy over her firing when she delivers a commencement speech to students graduating from Wake Forest University in North Carolina.
Sulzberger, whose family controls the New York Times Co, announced to a stunned newsroom on Wednesday that he had replaced Abramson with her second-in-command, Dean Baquet.
Jill Abramson tell’s Wake Forest grads: "When you are dumped…, show what you are made of.” on.mash.to/1hXw79Z http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BoAMWkoIgAAxyRJ.pngby Jim Roberts via twitter 5/19/2014 1:53:56 PM
BREAKING: Jill Abramson uses Safari.by bendreyfuss via twitter 5/19/2014 1:49:56 PM
Smiling @JillAbramson just walked past assembled graduates, and press, at @WakeForest1834 mashable.com/2014/05/19/wat… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BoAI_eWIcAAuAcd.pngby RobertMackey via twitter 5/19/2014 1:37:11 PM
Jill Abramson's speech today is titled "The Importance of a Truly Free Press". #WFU #commencement http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BoAGRJsIEAAzXgK.jpgby Craig Marimpietri via twitter 5/19/2014 1:25:24 PM
The band plays on. Still no sign of Jill Abramson at podium at Wake Forest University. Watch this space nbcnews.com/news/us-news/w…by julianborger via twitter 5/19/2014 1:25:01 PM
"Congrats on your graduation. Now I'm going to tell you a thing or two about the Publisher of the NYT" — Jill Abramson, hopefully.by Joseph Weisenthal via twitter 5/19/2014 1:21:46 PM
Ousted @nytimes editor @JillAbramson to make first public remarks during Wake Forest commencement speech: reut.rs/1t9TQepby Reuters US News via twitter 5/19/2014 1:16:26 PM
ESPN has a video of the entire press conference -- click here to watch.
Within NBA circles - there's real concern about Sterling impacting Game 5 by venting publicly and/or vowing to fight Silver's decision.by Bill Simmons via twitter 4/29/2014 7:04:24 PM
In 2013, 76.3 percent of NBA players were African-American. The fraction of African-Americans shrinks as we move up the management chain; 43.3 percent of NBA coaches were black compared with just 2 percent of the league’s majority owners (of the NBA’s 49 majority owners, Michael Jordan of the Charlotte Bobcats was the only person of color).
Three Leagues, 92 Teams and One Black Principal Owner, Mona Chalabi, fivethirtyeight.com
The people who I'm happiest for are Coach Doc Rivers, the Clippers players and fans.by Earvin Magic Johnson via twitter 4/29/2014 6:50:46 PM
Now the Clippers players and fans can concentrate on the game tonight against the Warriors with Commissioner Silver's decision.by Earvin Magic Johnson via twitter 4/29/2014 6:48:52 PM
I completely support NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s decisive action on the Sterling issue. Great leadership and the league is in good hands.by Paul Allen via twitter 4/29/2014 6:46:38 PM
Here's @NateSilver538 's estimated racial distribution of @NBA fans in the U.S. bit.ly/1rBPDgO http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BmaP5xKCIAEO9wV.pngby FiveThirtyEight via twitter 4/29/2014 6:45:16 PM
LA Clippers take website offline, replace it with "We Are One" image - http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BmaPhZOCUAEE4_q.jpgby PzFeed Top News via twitter 4/29/2014 6:42:54 PM
NBA bans Clippers owner from game for life over racist comments
The National Basketball Association banned Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling from the game for life and fined him $2.5 million for racist comments made public over the weekend, the league's commissioner said on Tuesday.
Sterling, the longest-tenured owner of any of the 30 NBA teams, will not be allowed any role in the operations of his team or be able to serve as one of the league's governors, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced at a news conference in New York.
The controversy began over the weekend when the celebrity website TMZ.com released an audio recording with a voice said to be Sterling's criticizing a friend for associating with "black people."
An investigation into the recording concluded the voice was Sterling's Silver told reporters.
Click here to read more.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Bans Donald Sterling For Life http://pbs.twimg.com/media/BmaMLanCYAAZiqP.jpgby NBA via twitter 4/29/2014 6:38:59 PM
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he's hopeful sponsors will return their support to LA Clippers in light of today's actions.by RonMottNBC via twitter 4/29/2014 6:37:52 PM
Mitch McConnell on Donald Sterling's lifetime ban/fine: "Sounds pretty good to me."by Wesley Lowery via twitter 4/29/2014 6:35:52 PM
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video