Clippers owner Sterling fined, banned for life by NBA
NEW YORK - Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was banned for life and heavily fined by the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Tuesday over racist comments he made.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told a news conference that Sterling was fined $2.5 million and suspended from the league for life in the wake of his rant that has triggered outrage in the United States.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)
From the New York Times editorial board:
Perhaps the most disturbing aspect of the Donald Sterling scandal is that virtually no one in the sports world was surprised to hear that Mr. Sterling, the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, may have been caught on tape spewing racist sentiments [...] It has been widely noted that Mr. Sterling has a history of bigotry. In 2009, Elgin Baylor, the all-star and former Clippers’ general manager, accused Mr. Sterling of racial discrimination in an unsuccessful lawsuit. That same year, Mr. Sterling, who made much of his fortune in real estate, paid $2.725 million to settle a housing discrimination lawsuit brought by the Justice Department.
Click here to read the complete opinion piece, "Why Did the N.B.A. Long Tolerate Sterling?
NBA to act on Clippers owner tied to racial comments
National Basketball Association officials on Tuesday will try to calm public outrage over racist comments attributed to Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, who observers said could face a long suspension from the game.
The league moved quickly to address the scandal, which broke over the weekend when Website TMZ.com published a 10-minute recording in which a voice said to be Sterling's criticized a friend for associating with "black people."
Read more
Los Angeles Clippers forward Jared Dudley (9) warms up with teammates wearing their warm up clothes inside-out in a silent demonstration before game four of the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Update (1:24 p.m. EDT): Reuters is now reporting that 21 people were injured in the attack
The facts of the stabbing case, from the most recent Reuters report and the live blog reports:
- Twenty people are reported injured. At least nine were seriously injured.
- The suspected attacker is in police custody. The suspect was not identified, but was reported to be 16 years old.
- Seven students between the ages of 15 and 17 and one adult were admitted to Forbes Regional Hospital. A hospital official said during a press conference that the staff member injured during the attack is "in good shape."
- A local reporter tweeted that the school principal assisted in the arrest of the suspected assailant.
Click here to read Reuters most recent piece on the attack.
Police say 16-year-old assailant used two knives in Penn. school attack
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. - The 16-year-old boy suspected of stabbing 20 people at his suburban Pittsburgh high school on Monday used two knives in the attack, Murrysville, Pennsylvania, police chief Thomas Seefeld told reporters.
Seefeld noted that a student or staff member at the school pulled the fire alarm when the attack began.
"The fire alarm being pulled probably assisted with evacuating the school," Seefeld said.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Daley; Writing by Scott Malone)
