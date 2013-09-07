SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The crash site smelled like diesel fuel, and the plane was burning. The tail and landing gear had been ripped off during the crash of Asiana Airlines flight 214 from Seoul. Other fire trucks were heading toward the site when San Francisco Fire Department Lieutenant Dave Monteverdi and his crew scampered up an emergency evacuation chute, into the plane.

"We entered the aircraft and it smelled like burnt plastic," Monteverdi said in an interview. Despite the fire, they didn't need a flashlight to see towards the back of the plane. The tail was gone and doors were open.

Pilot Lee Kang-kook was at the controls of Boeing 777 as it approached San Francisco International Airport at about 11:30 a.m., at the end of a 10-hour flight.

The airport had turned off for the summer a navigation system that would have suggested the best descent, and while the weather was excellent, Lee was in training, making his first flight in a 777 to San Francisco. He had nearly 10,000 flying hours, but only 43 hours on a 777, Asiana said. Next to him was co-pilot Lee Jeong-min, with over 3,000 hours on a 777.

There was no word of warning from the cockpit during the approach, but several passengers said they sensed the plane was coming in too low. While the cabin began to hum with a murmur of pleasant anticipation prior to landing, Eugene Rah began to brace for disaster.

"I knew the plane was flying too low," Rah told NBC's "Today" show. The plane was approaching over San Francisco Bay, and Rah said the water was too close. "I was really prepared, and I thought, 'we're going to have a big crash. ' And bang, that's what happened. "

The crew did not ask the control tower for help, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Deborah Hersman told a news conference, describing flight data and cockpit voice recordings from the plane and control tower recordings.

The plane was coming in significantly slower than the target 137 knots, and seven seconds before impact, one of the flight crew called for a burst of speed. Three seconds later, the plane's control stick began to shake in a warning that a stall was near. The throttles revved, and the Pratt & Whitney engines responded immediately, the recorders show.

One and a half seconds out, one of the crew suggested to the others to abort the landing, to make a "go around" and try again. It was too late. The plane hit tail first, passengers said. "The aircraft hit the sea wall," Hersman said.

