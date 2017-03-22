UK parliament attack | Reuters.com
UK parliament attack

A counter-terrorism investigation is ongoing into Wednesday's events, after an attacker killed three people and injured dozens before being shot dead by police just outside the British parliament in London.

May, Trump agree Russia should break ties with Assad: UK PM's office

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke on Monday to U.S. President Donald Trump and agreed that "a window of opportunity" exists to persuade Russia to break ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, May's office said.

