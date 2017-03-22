UK parliament attack
A counter-terrorism investigation is ongoing into Wednesday's events, after an attacker killed three people and injured dozens before being shot dead by police just outside the British parliament in London.
Confusion and fear: Theresa May's London attack escapeIn a less-than-slick escape from parliament when her staff appeared rattled as a lone assailant rampaged just yards away, Prime Minister Theresa May dashed around a car park and looked lost as she searched for her ride before escaping.
Minister who tried to save policeman greets armed officer
Police arrest two more over British parliament attackBritish police said they had made two further significant arrests in the investigation into the attack on London's parliament and gave the birth name of the man behind the assault as Adrian Russell Ajao.
Police identify British-born attacker, victim count rises to fourThe attacker who ploughed a car through a throng of pedestrians and then stabbed a policeman outside Britain's parliament was named on Thursday as Khalid Masood, a British-born man who was once investigated by MI5 intelligence officers over concerns about violent extremism.
Polish PM draws link between London attack and EU migrant policyPoland's prime minister drew a link between an attack in London targeting the British parliament and the European Union's migrant policy, saying the assault vindicated Warsaw's refusal to take in refugees.
London attacker Khalid Masood was a criminal with militant linksBefore he killed at least four people in Britain's deadliest attack since the 2005 London bombings, Khalid Masood was considered by intelligence officers to be a criminal who posed little serious threat.
Mourning for London: The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament
London attack a reminder of fears for post-Brexit security cooperationReutersHours before Wednesday's attack in London, the head of the European Union police agency Europol warned that a large group of radicalized individuals posed a constant threat to Britain and Europe.
Attack at WestminsterFour people were killed and about 40 injured in London on Wednesday. Explore this Reuters interactive graphic to understand how the attack unfolded.
People attend a candlelight vigil in Trafalgar Square, London, to honour the victims of Wednesday's attack. Four people were killed and about 40 injured, after a car plowed into pedestrians and a suspected Islamist-inspired attacker stabbed a policeman close to Britain's parliament. We are #FacebookLive.
SLIDESHOW: VIGIL IN TRAFALGAR SQUAREPeople attend a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack. REUTERS/Hannah McKayPeople attend a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack. REUTERS/Hannah McKayPeople attend a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack. REUTERS/Stefan WermuthBritain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd listens as London Mayor Sadiq Khan speaks at a vigil in Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Hannah McKayA baby holds a bunch of flowers at a vigil in Trafalgar Square. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Defiant London attack Tube sign goes viral before revealed as fakeReuters UKA defiant message purportedly scrawled on a board at an underground railway station condemning a deadly attack in London was read out in Britain's parliament and widely shared on social media before being revealed as a computer-generated fake.
UK parliament attacker named as British-born Khalid MasoodReutersThe attacker who killed three people near parliament in London before being shot dead was named on Thursday as British-born Khalid Masood, who was once investigated by MI5 intelligence officers over concerns about violent extremism.
PM May has visited victims of London attack in hospital - spokesman
Theresa May has visited a hospital where she spoke to victims of Wednesday's attack near parliament as well as hospital staff, her spokesman said.
About 40 people were injured in the attack, of whom 29 remain in hospital, seven in critical condition. Four people, including the attacker, died.
"She has signed the book of condolence and she has recently returned to Number 10 (official residence) after a private visit to a hospital where she spent around 40 minutes speaking with victims of yesterday's events, ward staff, clinical staff ... to thank them for their work," the spokesman told reporters.
May also met Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday evening for a regular meeting, he said.
Utah man killed in London attack, wife badly injuredReutersA Utah man was killed and his wife badly injured during Wednesday's attack near the British parliament in London, a relative and a spokesman from the couple's church said on Thursday.
JUST IN: London police name attacker
- London police name attacker as Khalid Masood
- Police say he was born in Kent and detectives believe he was most recently living in the West Midlands
- He was known to police but has not been convicted for any terrorism offences
- London police say he had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including grievous bodily harm, possessions of offensive weapons and public order offences
'What a mad world': Shock gives way to defiance in parliament after attack
The United Kingdom's Police Roll of Honour now records the name of Police Constable Keith Palmer #LestWeForget
Witnessing the London attack"I heard a thud, turned round and there was a man lying about 10 yards away from me," Reuters photographer Toby Melville recalls, describing the moment a man fell from London's Westminster Bridge to the pavement below during Wednesday's attack.
Parliament attacker British-born, had been investigated over extremism concernsThe attacker who killed three people near the British parliament before being shot dead was British-born and was once investigated by MI5 intelligence agents over concerns about violent extremism, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.
Islamic State claims responsibility for British parliament attackIslamic State was responsible for an attack outside Britain's parliament which left four people dead, the group's Amaq news agency said on Thursday.
France shudders after London attack, Le Pen demands border controlsReuters UKFar-right leader Marine Le Pen on Thursday said the lone-wolf attack outside parliament in London underscored the need for tighter border controls, as France shuddered at an incident that reopened wounds inflicted by similar assaults at home.
We have extra officers - both armed and unarmed - out in force on our streets to reassure Londoners
The Queen: "My thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected by yesterday's awful violence."
Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message to the Acting Commissioner of the @metpoliceuk following yesterday's events
Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, made a statement on yesterday's London attacks.
Hard to watch; impossible to look away. @JamesCleverly pays emotional tribute to "strong professional public servant" killed yesterday.
London attacker was British-born, known to intelligence services, says PM May
For the third time this morning police in Old Palace Yard bellow at staff in the offices above to stop filming or taking pictures.
Theresa May: Our values will prevail, terrorists will be defeated.
UK PM Theresa May clarifies the latest on the investigation into the #WestminsterAttack
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn pays tribute to PC Palmer and security services
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn describes the attack in #Westminster as an "appalling atrocity"
Theresa May commends the actions of ordinary people
Eight people have been arrested after what police called a 'marauding' terror attack in Westminster yesterday. We are #FacebookLive from the police cordon near Westminster Bridge with Reuters reporter Jacob Greaves.
British police arrest seven in probe into attack on parliamentReutersBritish police have arrested seven people in the investigation into an attacker who killed three people and injured about 40 before being shot to death by police, Britain's most senior counter-terrorism officer said on Thursday.
