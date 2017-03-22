UK parliament attack
A counter-terrorism investigation is ongoing into Wednesday's events, after an attacker killed three people and injured dozens before being shot dead by police just outside the British parliament in London.
British police arrest seven in probe into attack on parliamentReutersBritish police have arrested seven people in the investigation into an attacker who killed three people and injured about 40 before being shot to death by police, Britain's most senior counter-terrorism officer said on Thursday.
Acting London head of police to attend government security meeting on Thursday
The acting head of London's police force Craig Mackey said he would attend a meeting of the government's emergency security committee on Thursday after an attacker killed three people near the British parliament.
Mackey is being treated as a significant witness as he was at scene when the incident took place. He was not one of those injured.
The House of Commons will observe a 1 minute silence at the start of today's sitting for the casualties of yesterday's attack at Westminster
Polish PM draws link between London attack and EU migrant policyReuters UKPoland's prime minister drew a link on Thursday between an attack in London targeting the British parliament and the European Union's migrant policy, saying the assault vindicated Warsaw's refusal to take in refugees.
Minute silence in Parliament after usual prayers in the Commons
Five South Koreans were wounded near the British parliament on Wednesday in what police called a "marauding terrorist attack", South Korea's foreign ministry said in Seoul.
British police believe an attack in London that left four people dead and injured around 40 was linked to Islamic terrorism and are checking whether the lone attacker was supported by anyone else, the defence minister said on Thursday. Read more here.
A cheery commons clerk has just delivered the newspapers to our office. First normal thing that's happened today.
Latest statement on #WestminsterAttack
This week's attack just outside the UK parliament has highlighted the importance of protecting national borders and stepping up security measures, French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Thursday. Read more here
Harrowing eyewitness account of yesterday's attacks from @tobymelville - our man on the scene as it happened.
British police made several arrests in a raid on a house in Birmingham as part of an investigation into Wednesday's attack on parliament, Sky News television channel quoted unidentified sources as saying on Thursday.Five people were killed and about 40 injured on Wednesday when a car plowed into pedestrians and a suspected Islamist-inspired attacker stabbed a policeman close to Britain's parliament.
Five dead, around 40 injured in parliament "terrorist" attackReuters UKFive people were killed and about 40 injured in London on Wednesday after a car ploughed into pedestrians and a suspected Islamist-inspired attacker stabbed a policeman close to Britain's parliament.
Vehicle attacks like London easy to organise, hard to preventReuters UKMilitants are increasingly turning to vehicle-ramming attacks, like the one staged near Britain's parliament on Wednesday, because they are cheap, easy to organise and hard to prevent.
PC Keith Palmer was killed doing his duty - protecting our city and our democracy from those who want to destroy it.
Five dead in UK parliament 'terrorist' attack. New Delhi bureau chief Doug Busvine and Shashank Chouhan are #FacebookLive on the London attack and other top headlines from the Reuters newsroom.
Five dead, around 40 injured in UK parliament 'terrorist' attackFive people were killed and about 40 injured in London on Wednesday after a car plowed into pedestrians and a suspected Islamist-inspired attacker stabbed a policeman close to Britain's parliament.
