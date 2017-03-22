UK parliament attack
A counter-terrorism investigation is ongoing into Wednesday's events, after an attacker killed three people and injured dozens before being shot dead by police just outside the British parliament in London.
UK PM May's thoughts are with killed, injured in 'appalling incident'Theresa May's thoughts are with those killed and injured in an attack close to parliament and the British prime minister is being kept updated with developments, her office said on Wednesday.
Vehicle attacks like London easy to organize, hard to preventMilitants are increasingly turning to vehicle-ramming attacks, like the one staged near Britain's parliament on Wednesday, because they are cheap, easy to organize and hard to prevent.
Six armed police walk through the area calmly but with weapons in hand.by William James via twitter 3/22/2017 5:37:50 PM
British PM to convene emergency security committee after Westminster incidentReutersBritish Prime Minister Theresa May will chair a meeting of the government's emergency security committee on Wednesday after what the police described as a "terrorist incident" outside the parliament building.
After that, police cordoned off the scene and I returned to our office.5:27 PM - 22 Mar 2017
One of those who walked away was minister Tobias Ellwood who had a smear of blood across his forehead.5:25 PM - 22 Mar 2017
Sadly the other injured person was covered in blankets and medics stepped away. Those involved clearly very distressed.5:24 PM - 22 Mar 2017
An air ambulance arrived and landed in parliament square. One injured person was moved to an ambulance.5:23 PM - 22 Mar 2017
Whilst phoning in what I could see to colleagues, the armed police moved inside the building and CPR was performed on both injured parties.5:22 PM - 22 Mar 2017
Armed police were present, and more arrived via the main gate, some in regular uniforms, others now. Some carrying shields.5:21 PM - 22 Mar 2017
I then headed to the nearest vantage point, which happened to be the toilet window. Saw medics working frantically on two people.5:20 PM - 22 Mar 2017
After we filed a news alert I left the office to find out more. The corridor was locked but met a palace official who said two people down.5:19 PM - 22 Mar 2017
