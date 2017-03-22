UK parliament attack
A counter-terrorism investigation is ongoing into Wednesday's events, after an attacker killed three people and injured dozens before being shot dead by police just outside the British parliament in London.
The first we heard from our office, which overlooks Old Palace yard, was a bang, which sounded like a traffic accident, followed by gunshots5:16 PM - 22 Mar 2017
Three French schoolchildren hurt in London attack
PARIS - Three French schoolchildren were hurt in the attack near London's parliament on Wednesday, French officials said.
The three were students aged around 15 or 16 of the Concarneau Lycee in Brittany, western France, according to a report in Le Telegramme regional newspaper.
Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve confirmed on Twitter that the three were schoolchildren.
The report in Le Telegramme cited a fellow students who was at the scene of what British police have described as a terrorist incident, saying the three were hit by a car that was involved whilst walking on Westminister Bridge.
Two dead, others injured in UK parliament 'terrorist incident'An assailant stabbed a policeman and was shot by police just outside Britain's parliament building in London on Wednesday in what police described as a "terrorist incident".
Sterling recovered and government bond futures fell back on Wednesday, after an assailant was shot outside the UK parliament by police, loud bangs were heard and a Reuters photographer saw at least a dozen injured people.British police said they were treating the incident as a terrorist incident until they knew otherwise.
What we know so far:
At least a dozen injured people on Westminster Bridge near British parliament: Reuters photographer
UK House of Parliament suspended - deputy parliament speaker
British police say incident on Westminster Bridge being treated as firearms incident, police on scene
UK politician Grant Shapps says he heard four gunshots, police urged lawmakers to crawl to cover
Alleged assailant was shot at UK parliament by armed police: Leader of the House of Commons
Reuters photographs show two people lying on Westminster Bridge, bleeding heavily
Leader of the House of Commons says policeman stabbed inside parliament perimeter
Assailant shot, at least a dozen injured in incident at UK parliament
More armed police enter UK parliament, some carrying shields - Reuters witness
Assailant shot, at least a dozen injured in incident at UK parliamentAn assailant was shot outside the British parliament by armed police, the leader of the House of Commons said on Wednesday after loud bangs were heard and a Reuters photographer saw at least a dozen injured people on a nearby bridge.
Assailant shot, at least a dozen injured in incident at UK parliamentReutersAn assailant was shot outside the British parliament by armed police, the leader of the House of Commons said on Wednesday after loud bangs were heard and a Reuters photographer saw at least a dozen injured people on a nearby bridge.
