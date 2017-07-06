UK Politics
The latest political news and updates from around the UK.
Political leaders hunt for votes on last day of tumultuous British election campaign https://t.co/tWse6ZUsAH #GE20171:55 PM - 07 Jun 2017
Voters in British town bemoan weak leadership choice after attacks https://t.co/ggkLWKpJM33:25 PM - 07 Jun 2017
After 4 minutes of small talk about the layout of the store and its background, May is now headed for the canteen3:31 PM - 07 Jun 2017Delete
From the glamour of a private jet, we're now in the warehouse of a furnishing store waiting for the PM to arrive… https://t.co/ojKoFE4Lm93:26 PM - 07 Jun 2017
Political leaders hunt for votes on last day of tumultuous British election campaignReuters UKBritish politicians raced around the country on Wednesday, the final day of campaigning for a parliamentary election that will define Britain's approach to leaving the European Union but has been overshadowed by two militant attacks in as many weeks.
May's Conservatives to fall short of majority - YouGovReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives will fail to achieve a parliamentary majority in Thursday's national election, pollster YouGov said, although several other surveys suggest her party will win comfortably.
London banks, brokers up staffing as polls tighten before UK voteReuters UKBankers, brokers and money managers are pulling in extra staff to handle any big market moves on Thursday night as tightening polls make the outcome of the British election more unpredictable.
Voters in British town bemoan weak leadership choice after attacksReuters UKAfter three Islamist attacks in Britain in as many months, many voters in the town of Corby say security is now their major concern for Thursday's election - and they see both Prime Minister Theresa May and her Labour challenger as weak.
What do the polls say so far? Check the latest and historical #GE2017 polls: https://t.co/JkJ1SBA2pI https://t.co/IDQ4KlzUK81:42 PM - 07 Jun 2017
YouGov 2017 election model estimates (7 June)
CON 42%, 269-334 seats
LAB 38%, 238-302 seats
For full results visit:… https://t.co/F8XIb0QA5s1:36 PM - 07 Jun 2017
Labour Party replaces home affairs spokeswoman day before electionReuters UKBritain's opposition Labour Party has replaced its interior affairs spokeswoman the day before a national election, citing her ill health.
The British #GE2017 offers only bad choices - but businesses may prefer the incumbent Tories' inaction @johnsfoley https://t.co/8Bxy3W0iN71:14 PM - 07 Jun 2017
Factbox - How will the United Kingdom election work?Reuters UKThe United Kingdom votes on Thursday. Here is a guide to how the election will work.
Our @EveningStandard editorial: why we believe this country needs a strong Conservative team as the next government https://t.co/8Jt8ZcrIle11:32 AM - 07 Jun 2017
Split Britain? A tale of two KensingtonsThe Wider ImageJust 48 hours ahead of a national election, two districts of the same name illustrate the yawning political and economic divisions between different parts of Britain.
The winner of Thursday's election will be the government that’ll take the country out of the EU. Brexit, though, has taken a back seat in the campaign to deadly attacks in London and Manchester – and growing concerns about how Whitehall will deal with social welfare. Listen to our latest Viewsroom.
The recent violence is unlikely to shift voting intentions one way or another, any more than the May 22 suicide bombing in Manchester did. Rather, it’s the surge in support among young people for the main opposition Labour Party that has been shifting the polls.
Read Paul Wallace's latest election commentary.
-
"Tea, no milk, please." https://t.co/K3nxu2iTxb9:17 AM - 07 Jun 2017
Top notch refreshments https://t.co/3hjLelVGHE8:55 AM - 07 Jun 2017
Just waiting for the Prime minister to arrive at her second campaign stop of the day. #GE2017 #Queen https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBs-8LEXgAE0BsS.jpgby William James via twitter 6/7/2017 8:29:47 AM
Butchers give May the cold shoulder at campaign stopPrime Minister Theresa May was met with a chorus of boos and shouts of "vote Labour" as she visited London's biggest meat market in the early hours of the final day of the election campaign.
Factbox - UK opinion polls: countdown to Thursday's electionWith people across the UK voting on Thursday, opinion polls have shown that Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour party has ebbed over the last three weeks, with some putting her majority into doubt.
May could win 64-seat majority - Ashcroft model estimateBritish Prime Minister Theresa May is on track to win a 64-seat majority in Thursday's national election, a model by businessman and former Conservative Party donor Michael Ashcroft showed.
How the race tightened in Britain's 'Brexit' electionWhen Britain's election campaigning began, Peter Anthony, a candidate for the Conservatives, was hopeful that he could win in Blackpool, a working class town on England's north-west coast. Though the seat he is standing for has been held by left-leaning Labour for 20 years, Anthony felt change was in the air.
Sun tells readers to vote for ConservativesBritain's top-selling newspaper The Sun urged its readers to ditch the opposition Labour Party and the anti-EU UK Independence Party and vote for Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives in Thursday's snap general election.
May says ready to curb human rights laws to fight extremismBritish Prime Minister Theresa May said she would be willing to weaken human rights protections to make it easier to deport or curb the movements of suspected militants when there is not enough evidence to prosecute.
Commentary: Here’s what will really decide the U.K. electionReutersBy Paul Wallace Once again Britain’s general election has been disrupted by a deadly attack on civilians. But the recent violence is unlikely to shift voting intentions one way or another.
Commentary: Calm down, America. Attacks won’t break Britain.Reuters UKBy Peter AppsWhen I rolled my wheelchair out of my apartment block this Sunday morning – mere hours after three attackers killed seven a few hundred
