UK Politics
The latest political news and updates from around the UK.
UK PM Theresa May makes a statement following the attacks in London over the weekend. She said that the national security threat remains at severs, that police have put additional security measures in places and that it is now clear that the victims came from a number of different countries.
UK new car sales fall 8.5 percent in May ahead of electionBritish new car registrations fell 8.5 percent last month, an industry body said, blaming the decline on the run-up to this week's national election and the effect of an April tax hike which boosted demand earlier in the year.
May seen 21 seats short of majority in June 8 vote - YouGovReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May is on track to win 305 seats in Britain's parliament in an election on Thursday, 21 seats short of a 326-seat majority, according to a projection by polling company YouGov on Monday.
'Enough is enough' May says after London attackers kill sevenPrime Minister Theresa May said Britain must be tougher in stamping out Islamist extremism after attackers killed at least seven people by ramming a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbing revellers in nearby bars.
'Difficult' talks needed with Saudis after London attack - CorbynBritain needs to have "difficult conversations" with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states about the funding of Islamist extremism, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said, resuming his election campaign after a deadly attack in London.
In shadow of deadly attacks, election campaign resumesAfter a militant attack on a nightlife district of London this weekend, British Prime Minister Theresa May will resume campaigning on Monday just three days before a national election which polls show is much tighter than previously predicted.
New poll shows May's lead down to 5 points as her campaign strugglesReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's once formidable lead has been eroded to a slender advantage, an opinion poll indicated on Friday as her campaign was dealt a blow when one of her candidates was charged with electoral fraud.
Factbox - What happens with Brexit if there's no clear winner of UK election?Britain's June 8 election could be much tighter than previously thought, meaning that Prime Minister Theresa May could fail to win a clear majority in the 650-seat parliament.
YouGov 2017 election model results (2 June)
CON 42%, 279-346 seats
LAB 38%, 231-286 seats
For full results visit:… https://t.co/9u5QZUVFre12:57 PM - 02 Jun 2017
Sturgeon says no longer certain Conservatives will increase majorityScottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said she still expected Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives to win a majority at next week's national election, but was no longer certain it would increase.
Conservative MP charged with campaign finance offence - prosecutorsThe British lawmaker who beat Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage in a 2015 national election battle has been charged with criminal offences related to spending on the campaign, prosecutors said, a week before a fresh national election.
UK election exposes Northern Ireland's deep divisionsPolitical leaders in Northern Ireland are casting next week's British election as a referendum on whether voters want to be part of the United Kingdom or neighbouring Ireland.
Farage 'person of interest' in Trump-Russia investigation - GuardianBrexit campaigner Nigel Farage is a "person of interest" in the U.S. investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign, the Guardian reported on Thursday citing unidentified sources.
"I love a group hug" Corbyn says when asked whether he will reconcile with his critics if he does as well in election as polls suggest3:18 PM - 01 Jun 2017
May's lead over Labour nearly halves to 8 points - Panelbase pollReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour party has almost halved to eight points in the space of a week, an opinion poll from Panelbase showed on Thursday.
May looks 9 seats short of parliament majority - YouGovReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May looks nine seats short of winning a majority at next week's parliamentary election, a model from polling company YouGov estimated on Thursday, a smaller shortfall than the 16 seat gap shown a day earlier.
Old loyalties fray in Welsh ex-steel town divided by BrexitLoyalties of the past are eroding in the Welsh town of Merthyr Tydfil, a stronghold of the Labour Party since its birth more than a century ago and a former powerhouse of now departed heavy industries.
May's lead falls to 3 percentage points, YouGov poll shows a week before electionBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble on a snap election was under question on Thursday after a YouGov opinion poll showed her Conservative party's lead had fallen to a fresh low of 3 percentage points just a week before voting begins.
