UK may still pay to access specific EU programmes but vast contributions will end - May



British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that the days of Britain making vast annual contributions to the European Union will end, but there may be some specific EU programmes in which Britain would want to participate after Brexit.



In a list of policy pledges ahead of a June 8 election, May said it might be necessary for Britain to make a contribution for access to those specific programmes.



May also said she believed it was necessary to agree the terms of Britain's future partnership with the EU within the two years allowed under the Article 50 process, the formal mechanism for leaving the bloc.