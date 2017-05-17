UK Politics
The latest political news and updates from around the UK.
-
Hammond and May smile and shake their heads when @bbclaurak says Hammond admitted having rows with No. 10 staff #GE201710:30 AM - 17 May 2017
-
This is the dossier the Conservatives are presenting this morning: their analysis of the Labour manifesto spending… https://t.co/m4m3IEOqwG10:28 AM - 17 May 2017
-
May and Hammond giving their press conference in Canary Wharf, on the 39th floor. #GE2017 https://t.co/UV8F3fAQcw10:25 AM - 17 May 2017
-
May says she will publish the Conservative manifesto later this week."I will be straight with people." #GE201710:24 AM - 17 May 2017
-
Our progress has been dearly won, and could be easily lost... It is frankly all at risk, says May #GE201710:22 AM - 17 May 2017
-
May: "Significant progress has been made, the Conservatives have taken the economy out of the danger zone." #ge201710:21 AM - 17 May 2017
-
One journalist, who shall not be named, breaks into a run as a tray of bacon sandwiches arrives in the Conservative press conference #GE201710:06 AM - 17 May 2017
-
UK households suffer biggest financial squeeze since mid-2014 - surveyReuters UKInflation has gnawed further into the budgets of British households this month, according to a survey that suggests the greatest financial squeeze for consumers since mid-2014 as a national election approaches.
-
Hammond says reports of rift with PM May's staff 'tittle tattle'Reuters UKBritish finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday that he would not deny he had occasionally sworn at members of Prime Minister Theresa May's staff, but dismissed reports of a deeper rift with her team as "tittle tattle".
-
-
-
Labour's main union backer can't see party winning election - reportReuters UKThe leader of Britain's biggest workers' union has said he couldn't see the opposition Labour Party winning a June 8 parliamentary election, a remarkable statement from one of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's most powerful supporters.
-
Factbox - Key election manifesto pledges from Labour PartyReuters UKBritain's opposition Labour Party launched its manifesto on Tuesday for a June 8 election, promising to renationalise mail, rail and water services, increase tax on the highest earners and clamp down on corporate excess.
-
Conservatives on 47 percent, stretch lead on rivals - Kantar pollReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have extended their lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of the June 8 national election as support for smaller parties wanes, a poll by Kantar Public showed on Tuesday.
-
Labour’s risky UK manifesto requires Brexit context @gfhay https://t.co/ZDn9QNhXgt5:53 PM - 16 May 2017
-
Labour launches 'radical, responsible' election manifestoReuters UKBritain's opposition Labour Party launched a "radical and responsible" election manifesto on Tuesday, showing a shift to the left to try to capitalise on voters' concerns over education and health before next month's vote.
-
'Destroy Labour', Britain's Conservatives given election ordersReuters UKNo talk of opinion polls and definitely no boasting - Britain's governing Conservative Party is under strict orders before a June election which it hopes will "destroy" the opposition.
-
Labour party says would break up Royal Bank of ScotlandReuters UKThe Labour Party would launch a consultation to break up state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland into smaller local banks, the party said on Tuesday at the launch of its election manifesto.
-
-
Conservatives on 47 percent, lead narrows slightly - PanelbaseReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have seen their large lead over the Labour opposition narrow slightly after details of Labour's policy programme were published last week, an opinion poll from Panelbase showed on Tuesday.
-
-
-
Members of the audience at Labour manifesto launch boo media questions, Corbyn tells them not to #GE201711:49 AM - 16 May 2017
-
-
-
The full Labour party manifesto is presented as a PDF that can be accessed here.
-
Labour to launch 'radical, responsible' election manifestoReuters UKBritain's opposition Labour Party will launch what it calls a "radical and responsible" manifesto on Tuesday, signalling a shift to the left to try to capitalise on voters' concerns over education and health before next month's election.
-
'Fat cats keep the money', angry voter yells at MayReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May was confronted while out campaigning on Monday ahead of next month's election by an angry voter who scolded the British leader over cuts to disability benefits.
-
Power-hunger and doublethink; Scottish politicians use Orwell to sling barbsReuters UKThe leader of the Scottish Conservatives Ruth Davidson used British writer George Orwell, a darling of the left, to attack her Scottish nationalist adversaries on Monday, saying no one party could purport to be the authentic voice of the nation.
-
Cyber worm attack propels health funding to centre of British election campaignReuters UKThe most disruptive cyber attack in the seven-decade history of Britain's national health service propelled a debate over state hospital funding to the centre of the election campaign on Monday.
-
Conservatives stand 20 points ahead of Labour - ICM pollReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party held a 20 point lead over the opposition Labour Party, down a couple of points since last week but still a "largely impregnable" advantage, pollster ICM said on Monday.
-
On immigration, Theresa May is aiming a loaded shotgun at her own foot @gfhay https://t.co/wVOkIIe5ocRetweeted by Breakingviews10:51 AM - 15 May 2017
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Conservatives hold 18 point poll lead - SurvationReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have slightly extended their large lead over the opposition Labour Party as the state-run health service takes over from Brexit as the nation's top concern, a poll said on Monday.
-
Targeting core Labour voters, May promises more workers' rightsReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May will promise on Monday to extend British workers' rights in the workplace and the boardroom, part of a push to win over traditional working class supporters of the opposition Labour Party in next month's election.
-
UK spending money to strengthen cyber security of health system - FallonReuters UKBritain is spending around 50 million pounds on improving the security of the National Health Service's computer systems and had warned the NHS it faced cyber threats, defence minister Michael Fallon said on Sunday.
-
Scotland needs choice on independence at end of Brexit - SturgeonReuters UKScotland must have a choice on independence at the end of Britain's divorce with the European Union when the exit terms are clear, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday.
-
Britain is gearing up for EU rows, Brexit minister saysReuters UKBritain is gearing up for rows with the EU over the structure of divorce talks and the future role of the European court, fuelling an increasingly bitter war of words before negotiations begin.
-
Labour plans 'Robin Hood Tax', tax avoidance crackdownReuters UKBritain's opposition Labour Party would crack down on tax avoidance and introduce a "Robin Hood Tax" on financial transactions to fund public services if it wins next month's national election, it said on Saturday.
-
Conservatives have 18 point lead over Labour - Comres pollReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has an 18 point lead over the main opposition Labour Party ahead of a June 8 national election, according to an opinion poll conducted by Comres for the Sunday Mirror and the Independent.
