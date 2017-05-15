UK Politics
The latest political news and updates from around the UK.
Conservatives have 15 point lead over Labour - Opinium pollReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has a 15 point lead over the main opposition Labour Party ahead of a June 8 national election, according to an opinion poll conducted by Opinium Research.
London MPs defy Labour Party on Brexit, demand single market membershipReuters UKA group of 16 opposition Labour Party lawmakers seeking re-election in London said on Friday Britain needed to remain a member of the European single market after Brexit, contradicting the party's official position ahead of a June 8 election.
Corbyn says he is not a pacifistReuters UKBritain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday he was not a pacifist and accepted that military action was sometimes necessary, as he sought to bolster his foreign policy credentials ahead of next month's election.
Keep the faith, former PM Brown tells Labour activists as defeat loomsReuters UKGordon Brown, the last man to lead a Labour government in Britain, urged party supporters on Thursday not to lose faith through "difficult times", with polls predicting current party leader Jeremy Corbyn on course for electoral defeat.
Car carrying Corbyn runs over BBC cameraman's footReuters UKA car carrying Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn ran over the foot of a BBC cameraman while approaching a party policy meeting ahead of Britain's June 8 national election, according to a photographer and cameraman at the scene.
Moving left, Labour manifesto promises renationalisationReuters UKBritain's main opposition Labour Party will promise to renationalise rail and mail services and take some of the energy sector into public hands, betting that a shift to the left will win over voters before next month's election.
May pledges annual defence spending rises until 2023Reuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May promised to increase the country's defence budget by at least 0.5 percent in real terms every year until 2023 if she wins a June 8 election, adding an extra two years to her party's existing spending pledge.
Labour's draft election manifesto leaked - The TelegraphReuters UKBritain's opposition Labour Party will pledge to nationalise energy, rail and mail services, The Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday, citing a leaked copy of Labour's draft election manifesto.
Conservatives' support slips in YouGov poll - The Times
Support for British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has slipped two percentage points ahead of a June 8 general election but they still hold a big lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a YouGov opinion poll for the Times.
The Conservatives were at 46 percent against Labour's 30 percent, the paper said in a limited extract released on Wednesday.
YouGov interviewed 1,651 people between May 9 and 10.
Britain dismisses report of worsening relations between May and HammondReuters UKBritain's defence minister on Thursday dismissed a Times newspaper report suggesting that relations between Prime Minister Theresa May and her finance minister, Philip Hammond, had deteriorated.
No charges over alleged election expenses fraud by ConservativesReuters UKBritish prosecutors said on Wednesday no one would face criminal charges over alleged expenses fraud by the ruling Conservative Party during its campaign for the 2015 election when it won a surprise majority.
Labour to raise corporation tax to 26 percent if it wins electionReuters UKBritain's opposition Labour Party said on Wednesday it would raise corporation tax to 26 percent from 19 percent if it wins a June 8 election, seeking to win over sceptical voters with a promise to spend the proceeds on education.
Conservatives keep 17-point lead over Labour - PanelbaseReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives have kept a 17 percentage point lead over the Labour opposition, a month before Britons vote in a national election on June 8, a poll from market research company Panelbase showed on Wednesday.
Bins, cooking, the bedroom - May offers glimpse of private lifeReuters UKHe takes the garbage out, she cooks at weekends and work never enters the bedroom - British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip offered a glimpse of their private lives in a television interview on Tuesday.
Conservatives' support slips, still hold big election lead - Kantar pollReuters UKSupport for British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives has slipped four percentage points ahead of a June 8 general election but they still hold a commanding lead over the opposition Labour Party, a Kantar Public poll showed on Tuesday.
Labour leader refuses to say he would lead Britain out of EU - BBCReuters UKThe leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, refused to confirm on Tuesday that he would take Britain out of the European Union if his party won a June 8 election, the BBC reported.
Corbyn - I won't quit if I lose electionReuters UKJeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party which is currently languishing behind the ruling Conservatives in opinion polls, says he will not quit as leader if he loses a national election next month.
May says will introduce energy cap if re-elected - The SunReuters UKUnited Kingdom's Prime Minister will introduce a cap on "unfair energy price rises" if she is re-elected on June 8, Theresa May wrote in the Sun newspaper on Monday.
May's Conservatives hold 17 point lead in election race - SurvationReuters UKBritain's ruling Conservative party holds a commanding 17 point lead over the opposition Labour party, a poll by Survation showed on Tuesday, with support for the anti-European Union UK Independence Party plummeting.
Independence is an unwanted election challenge for Scottish nationalistsReuters UK- Calum Kerr, a parliamentarian from the Scottish National Party (SNP), is having to work hard to get his message across.
Conservatives open up record lead - ICM pollReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has opened up the biggest lead on record for polls conducted by research firm ICM, suggesting it remains on course for a sweeping win in a national election in a month's time.
The #NHS funding gap should not be filled by charging sick patients, anxious relatives and hard-pressed NHS staff. https://t.co/ava6pLt67012:45 PM - 08 May 2017
Theresa May's team: Conservative choice of words doubtless because the Prime Minister is more popular than her part… https://t.co/zsM5p4NuHR12:12 PM - 08 May 2017
Banks planning to move 9,000 jobs from Britain because of BrexitReuters UKThe largest global banks in London plan to move about 9,000 jobs to the continent in the next two years, public statements and information from sources shows, as the exodus of finance jobs starts to take shape.
