EU Parliament negotiator wants Brexit clarity from London soon



The European Union wants clarity from London as soon as possible on whether it intends to stick to its stance towards Brexit negotiations or alter it following last week's election, said Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament's point person for Brexit.

"We await... the position of the United Kingdom," Guy Verhofstadt, the former Belgian premier who is the European Parliament's point person for the Brexit process, told a news conference on Tuesday.

"It's unclear if the UK government will stick to the line that they had announced in the letter of the 29th of March or if they will change it,... taking into account the outcome of the election."