UK Politics
The latest political news and updates from around the UK.
Cameron says May should consult rivals on Brexit - FTReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May should consult with the opposition Labour Party and others on her Brexit strategy, David Cameron, May's predecessor, said on Tuesday, according to the Financial Times.
Hammond to push for UK to stay in EU customs union - The TimesReuters UKChancellor Philip Hammond will argue for Britain to stay in the European Union's customs union, in a bid to soften Brexit and alter Prime Minister's Theresa May approach, The Times reported on Tuesday citing several unidentified sources.
Despite differing fortunes, UK, French leaders find common ground on securityReuters UKHe is the man of the moment after winning the French presidency with ease, while she is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after gambling away a majority in the British parliament.
Gove says Britain will leave EU customs union after BrexitReuters UKSenior British minister and prominent Brexit campaigner Michael Gove said on Tuesday that Britain will leave the EU customs union, which guarantees tariff-free trade within the bloc but prohibits members from striking third-party trade deals.
John Bercow is voted in as Speaker of the House of Commons. More live political coverage: https://t.co/zV1I8MBU7s https://t.co/lVPayLehMf3:27 PM - 13 Jun 2017
MPs will meet at 2.30pm today to elect the Commons Speaker. Find out how the Speaker is elected… https://t.co/cEtIyh1AUX11:19 AM - 13 Jun 2017
Discussions are going well with the government and we hope soon to be able to bring this work to a successful conclusion.2:23 PM - 13 Jun 2017
Today I am leaving the Government. May I thank all @hmtreasury @beisgovuk &
@DCMS and colleagues in @UKHouseofLords for their support12:30 PM - 13 Jun 2017
Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds have gone into No.10 for their meeting with PM May about supporting her minority government12:44 PM - 13 Jun 2017
ECB tells UK banks clock is ticking for seeking EU licenceReuters UKUK banks should hurry up in applying for a licence in the European Union to ensure they can still do business in the bloc even after Britain leaves, a top European Central Bank supervisor said on Tuesday.
EU Parliament negotiator wants Brexit clarity from London soon
The European Union wants clarity from London as soon as possible on whether it intends to stick to its stance towards Brexit negotiations or alter it following last week's election, said Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament's point person for Brexit.
"We await... the position of the United Kingdom," Guy Verhofstadt, the former Belgian premier who is the European Parliament's point person for the Brexit process, told a news conference on Tuesday.
"It's unclear if the UK government will stick to the line that they had announced in the letter of the 29th of March or if they will change it,... taking into account the outcome of the election."
May accepts voters are tired of 'austerity' - Times reportsReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May has accepted that voters' patience with austerity is at an end, the Times of London newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.
Arlene Foster and her 10 DUP MPs meet in parliament before she heads to Downing St for talks with May https://t.co/ePo5lmKZNd9:55 AM - 13 Jun 2017
May must change Brexit tack to stay in power - ex-leader HagueReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May needs to start cooperating with businesses and other parties on Brexit if her government is to survive, former Conservative Party leader William Hague said.
May to meet Northern Irish 'kingmakers' to avoid a second electionReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May meets the leader of a small Northern Irish Protestant party on Tuesday in an attempt to save her premiership and avoid a second election that would thrust Brexit negotiations into turmoil.
Likelihood of hard Brexit recedes after UK election - Reuters poll of economistsReuters UKThe chances of Britain ending up outside the single market when Brexit talks are concluded have receded somewhat after last week's election, although the pound might weaken further against other currencies, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Business confidence plummets as political crisis grips BritainReuters UKBritain's descent into political crisis just days before Brexit talks begin has sapped confidence among business leaders and infuriated bosses who were already grappling with the fallout from the vote to leave the EU.
Britain, France to join forces to combat online extremism - MayReuters UKBritain and France will join forces to press companies to do more to tackle online extremism, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday, her first foreign trip since her Conservative Party lost its majority in a parliamentary election.
May tells lawmakers she'll stay as long as they want herReuters UKTheresa May told her party on Monday she would serve as prime minister as long as they wanted after a botched election gamble cost the party its majority in parliament and weakened London's hand days before formal Brexit negotiations.
With a 'stonking performance', May wins stay of executionReuters UKGiving a "stonking" performance, Theresa May won a stay of execution from her Conservative Party on Monday, winning support from disillusioned lawmakers after losing a parliamentary majority at last week's national election.
The rumble of appreciative desk banging from Conservative MPs very different to the floor-shaking roar that Cameron got in 20155:08 PM - 12 Jun 2017
Several rounds of desk banging coming from inside meeting of 1922 committee of Conservative MPs, which May is addressing5:19 PM - 12 Jun 2017
DUP leader says talks with Conservatives 'positive'Reuters UKTalks between Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and the Conservative Party of British Prime Minister Theresa May have been positive and are continuing, DUP Leader Arlene Foster said on Monday.
