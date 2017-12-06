UK Politics
The latest political news and updates from around the UK.
Business confidence plummets as political crisis grips BritainReuters UKBritain's descent into political crisis just days before Brexit talks begin has sapped confidence among business leaders and infuriated bosses who were already grappling with the fallout from the vote to leave the EU.
'Hard Brexit' plan is dead in the water - Nicola SturgeonReuters UKSupporters of a so-called hard Brexit have been left "dead in the water" by British Prime Minister Theresa May's failure to secure a parliamentary majority in last week's election, Nicola Sturgeon, the head of Scotland's devolved government, said.
May's Brexit plan has not changed, her spokesman saysReuters UKBritain's plan for leaving the European Union has not changed, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Monday, despite an election last week which saw May fail to win a clear majority in parliament.
UK to delay Queen's Speech policy outline amid political turmoil - BBCReuters UKBritain's government will delay the Queen's Speech, in which it traditionally spells out its policy plans, because of the upheaval caused by Prime Minister Theresa May's failure to win a parliamentary majority last week, the BBC said on Monday.
Resolution Foundation survey shows half of firms expect free movement for all EU migrants with job offer after Brexit #Brexitjobs11:52 AM - 12 Jun 2017
Latest odds on another UK election from @Betfair - 2/1 this year (33% probability) and 3/1 next next (25% probabili… https://t.co/1pDHTkJfG011:32 AM - 12 Jun 2017
Irish PM designate says chance for a softer Brexit after UK election resultReuters UKIrish PM designate Leo Varadkar said on Monday that Theresa May's failure to win a majority in last week's election might result in a softer Brexit, as it leaves her more dependent on lawmakers who would favour such a deal.
UK single market membership not likely to be on table in Brexit talks - senior lawmakerReuters UKRemaining in the European Union's single market is not likely to be on the table in upcoming Brexit negotiations, a senior lawmaker from British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives said on Monday.
A Conservative pact with the DUP could be bad for Northern Ireland peace - and UK voters https://t.co/9GxM20TcQP10:34 AM - 12 Jun 2017
May to face Conservative MPs after election disasterReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May will try to convince lawmakers from her Conservative Party on Monday that she should remain as leader after a disastrous gamble on a snap election that weakened Britain's hand just days before formal Brexit talks.
Brexit talks to start next week but possibly not on June 19 - UK ministerReuters UKFormal talks on Britain's exit from the European Union may not begin on June 19 as that is the same date the government is due to set out its policy programme for the new parliament, Brexit minister David Davis said on Monday.
DUP leader says party seeking good Brexit deal for Northern Ireland in talks with MayReuters UKThe leader of the Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster will seek to strengthen the unity of the United Kingdom and get a good Brexit deal for Northern Ireland in talks with the Conservative Party, she said in a newspaper article on Monday.
Moody's sees Brexit talks delay after election, softer exit possibleReuters UKRatings agency Moody's said Britain's inconclusive election result is likely to delay negotiations about the country's exit from the European Union which could be negative for Britain's credit rating.
Political instability set to impact UK growth, says leading S&P economistReuters UKThe current political instability in Britain is likely to impact the country's economic growth this year, said Standard & Poor's (S&P) chief economist for the European, Middle East and African (EMEA) regions.
Economy wobbly even before political crisis - UK consumer spending falls for first time since 2013 https://t.co/7NhBDPBKtQ @david_milliken7:41 AM - 12 Jun 2017
May not sobbing over election, Brexit minister saysReuters UKBrexit Secretary David Davis said British Prime Minister Theresa May was not sobbing over last week's failed election gamble when he met her after the vote, Davis said on Monday.
UK business confidence slumps after election - IoD surveyReuters UKBritish business confidence has fallen sharply since last Thursday's inconclusive election that left Prime Minister Theresa May weakened ahead of Brexit talks, according to a survey by the Institute of Directors published on Monday.
Chance of smooth Brexit fades after British election chaosReuters UKTheresa May's insistence on starting Brexit negotiations next Monday is questioned by Britons who think the prime minister's calamitous election setback means she should now seek to stay in the EU single market.
May brings back foe, aiming to unite party before BrexitReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May reappointed most of her ministers on Sunday but brought a Brexit campaigner and party rival into government to try to unite her Conservatives after a disastrous election sapped her authority, days before Brexit talks begin.
Factbox - Key dates for May as she seeks deal to stay in powerReuters UKUK Prime Minister Theresa May reappointed most of her ministers on Sunday but brought a Brexit campaigner and party rival into government to try to unite her Conservatives after a disastrous election sapped her authority days before Brexit talks begin.
Commentary: Theresa May is right to stay. For now.ReutersBy John LloydMay must stay on, must form a government which can frame a negotiating strategy,
must calm the febrile political atmosphere.
Commentary: By staying in office, UK’s Theresa May courts disasterBy Peter AppsDespite her dramatic electoral upset, British Prime Minister Theresa May appears determined to stay in office.
May announces minority government after election debacle on eve of Brexit talksReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May announced a minority government she said would be backed by a small Northern Irish party after she lost an election gamble days before launching talks on Britain's departure from the European Union.
Corbyn quells rebellion in Britain's Labour with poll surgeReuters UKIt was always a long shot - "Kebab King" Ibrahim Dogus only stood as a Labour Party candidate in one of the richest parts of London to offer voters an alternative.
