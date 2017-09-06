UK Politics
The latest political news and updates from around the UK.
Sturgeon says election 'disastrous' for MayReuters UKScottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon said the results of the election were disappointing for her party but were disastrous for Prime Minister Theresa May.
Prime Minister Theresa May faced calls to quit on Friday after her election gamble to win a stronger mandate backfired, throwing British politics into turmoil and potentially delaying the start of Brexit negotiations.
Below is a running total for how many seats each party holds.
Conservative - 256
Labour - 231
Lib Dems - 10
SNP - 32
Greens - 0
UKIP - 0
Other - 21
Unreported - 100
- The first results to be counted tend to be in geographically smaller urban constituencies, which often vote Labour.
Many larger rural seats, which tend to elect Conservatives, will not report results until after 0400 GMT.
Delighted to hear Sarah Jones has been elected in Croydon Central. @LabourSJ will be a brilliant MP for her communi… https://t.co/DKrSRdhoZ94:06 AM - 09 Jun 2017
'the whole Brexit approach will have to be rethought' says @vincecable
Couldn't agree more! https://t.co/ODJhmybaB2 #GE20173:49 AM - 09 Jun 2017
Just in from DUP leader:
Northern Ireland's DUP leader Foster says will need to reflect on what to do when results are clear; says no one wants to see hard Brexit.
DUP leader says has always found it very difficult to work with Labour leader Corbyn.
-
May says to provide stability if she wins most seatsReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May said Britain needed a period of stability and that she would take responsibility for delivering it if she won the most seats.
Corbyn calls for May to stand downReuters UKBritish Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said it was time for Prime Minister Theresa May to stand down after election results indicated she had lost votes, support and the confidence of voters.
May says we set out in this campaign we set out the priorities of getting the right Brexit deal.
May says my resolve is the same this morning as it has always been.
May says at this time the country needs stability.
2017 General Election Live ResultsPrime Minister Theresa May called for an early election to be held on June 8
FROM UK LABOUR LEADER CORBYN:
- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says politics has changed and it isn't going back in the box where it was before.
- Corbyn says PM May has lost her mandate; 'I think that's enough for her to go.'
- Says the participation in this election by many who haven't voted before shows determination for something different.
Stephen Kinnock of the Labour Party poses with his father Neil Kinnock, and his wife Denmark's former Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt at the count for his seat in Britain's general election in Aberavon, Wales, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Looking likely Alex Salmond (SNP) will lose his Gordon constituency.3:00 AM - 09 Jun 2017
Nick Clegg is gone #GE20172:49 AM - 09 Jun 2017
May's grip on power in doubt as UK election heads for stalemateReuters UKBritish voters punished Theresa May for her electoral gamble by denying her the resounding mandate she wanted to strengthen her hand in Brexit talks, casting doubt over her premiership and raising the prospect of a deadlocked parliament.
