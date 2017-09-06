General Election Update

- After a shock exit poll which showed Prime Minister Theresa May failing to get a parliamentary majority, 27 out of 650 election seats have now been declared in the UK's general election.

- So far, Labour have 19 seats, Conservatives have 7 and others have 1. Early results have historically favored the Labour Party.

-The exit poll predicted the Conservatives would win 314 seats in the 650-member parliament and the leftist opposition Labour Party 266 -- a "hung parliament" with no clear winner.

- Home Secretary Amber Rudd faces a recount in her seat of Hastings, according to ITV.

-The BBC reported that 76 seats appeared too close to call.