UK Politics
The latest political news and updates from around the UK.
-
Northern Ireland's DUP says could help Britain's May reach majorityReuters UKThe prospect of no clear winner emerging from Britain's election is "perfect territory" for Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and they would be willing to negotiate with Theresa May's Conservatives, a senior MP said on Thursday
-
-
-
-
-
-
Sterling sinks after May seen falling short of majorityReuters UKSterling suffered its biggest fall in eight months, sliding more than 2 cents against the U.S. dollar after an exit poll unexpectedly showed Prime Minister Theresa May falling short of an overall parliamentary majority in Britain's election.
-
This election is a rejection of May and hard Brexit. A vote for one to go and the other to be revisited.10:51 PM - 08 Jun 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Could be messy for the United Kingdom in the years ahead. One mess risks following another. Price to be paid for lack of true leadership.10:20 PM - 08 Jun 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Turnout in Newcastle central 67%. It was 57.5% in 201511:10 PM - 08 Jun 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
This exit poll is a thunderbolt that leaves only two outcomes realistically in play: a slender Tory majority or a hung parliament. The exit poll’s biggest error in the last two decades was in 2015 when it under-predicted the Conservatives’ seats by 14. We see the risks to the seat projection as evenly balanced, given that its estimate was slightly too high in the four previous elections.
- Samuel Tombs, Chief UK economist, Pantheon Macroeconomics
-
Storm clouds over Westminster tonight https://t.co/bRCrg8qdX110:52 PM - 08 Jun 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
After the most intense flurry of activity I have ever witnessed in the Reuters UK Bureau, the noise level has dropped a bit. #GE201710:35 PM - 08 Jun 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
A hung parliament is the worst outcome from a markets perspective as it creates another layer of uncertainty ahead of the Brexit negotiations and chips away at what is already a short timeline to secure a deal for Britain."Now we move onto the results in the coming hours to see whether the exit polls do in fact accurately represent the voting. We should get the first result very soon and should it confirm what we’re seeing, it could be another very bad night for sterling.- Craig Erlam, analyst with brokerage Oanda in London
-
PHOTOS: THE SCENE AS POLLING STATIONS CLOSEETX Capital traders react as they watch the results for Britain's election in London. REUTERS/Clodagh KilcoyneParty activists wait at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Hastings. REUTERS/Kevin CoombsBallots are counted at a counting centre for Britain’s general election in London. REUTERS/Darren StaplesBBC Television centre is illuminated with the results for Britain's general election in London. REUTERS/Eddie KeoghA man carries a ballot box as ballots are counted at a counting centre for Britain’s general election in London. REUTERS/Darren StaplesBallots are counted at a counting centre for Britain’s general election in Kendal. REUTERS/Andrew YatesA ballot box is rushed into the counting centre for Britain's general election in Sunderland. REUTERS/Ed SykesBallots are counted at a counting centre for Britain’s general election in Kendal. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
1 of 8
-
The last two years have been so turbulent in politics. We thought tonight maybe there would be something predictable. This is the continuation of that turbulence and that unpredictability. This is an exit poll that nobody was expecting.
- Ed Balls, former Labour spokesman on economy
-
If this result is confirmed, Theresa May will have thrown away a bigger majority of 17 seats. There has got to be a good chance that she stands down as Prime Minister in this environment. The betting websites have Boris Johnson as 2:1 to be the next prime minister after Theresa May.
- Alan Clarke, Head of European fixed-income strategy, Scotiabank
-
Let's see some actual results to see if this is borne out - this is a projection, I think you made that clear, it is not a result. These exit polls have been wrong in the past, in 2015 they underestimated our vote. I think in a couple of elections before that they overestimated our vote. So we do need to see some actual results before we interpret this one way or the other.
- UK Defence minister Michael Fallon
-
It is early days. It's a poll. If the poll is anything like accurate this is completely catastrophic for the Conservatives and for Theresa May. It's difficult to see, if these numbers were right, how they would put together the coalition to remain in office. But equally it's quite difficult looking at those numbers to see how Labour could put together a coalition so it's on a real knife edge, and I think over the next few hours it's going to make a huge difference just a few ... seats because by my reckoning both parties have got coalitions which just fall short of an overall majority.- George Osborne, former UK Chancellor.
-
Shock exit poll suggests May fails to win majorityReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party will fail to win a parliamentary majority in Britain's election, according to an exit poll on Thursday, a result that would plunge domestic politics into turmoil and could delay Brexit talks.
-
-
Prime Minister Theresa May will win 314 seats in Britain's election, short of a majority in the 650-seat parliament, according to an exit poll released shortly after voting ended.
The nationwide exit poll conducted for major broadcasters predicted 266 seats for the opposition Labour Party run by socialist campaigner Jeremy Corbyn, 34 for the Scottish National Party and 14 for the Liberal Democrats.
-
-
Bear in mind that in 2015 the exit poll saw Cameron getting 316 seats. We remember that as very accurate, but it didnt forecast majority10:18 PM - 08 Jun 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
this is the pound rn https://t.co/3mNa4cVV4510:15 PM - 08 Jun 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
In 2015 the exit poll put the Conservatives on 316 and they ended up on 331. They could still get over the line #ge201710:11 PM - 08 Jun 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Vote counters eat snacks at a counting centre in Hastings, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs https://t.co/7cjCBkCvpZ4:52 PM - 08 Jun 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Not long to the exit poll at 10. Having worked since 7am our 300 interviewers (and me) are fascinated by the result… https://t.co/FAOriKLhfu9:26 PM - 08 Jun 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Factbox: How will the United Kingdom election work?ReutersThe United Kingdom votes on Thursday. Here is a guide to how the election will work.
-
Commentary: Here’s what will really decide the U.K. electionReutersOnce again Britain’s general election has been disrupted by a deadly attack on civilians. This weekend’s assault by jihadists at London Bridge and the Borough Market area will keep security issues at the fore in the final days of campaigning before the June 8 vote.
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces opened exit routes for hundreds of civilians to flee the Old City of Mosul on Saturday as they battled to retake the quarter from Islamic State militants mounting a last stand in what was the de facto capital of their self-declared caliphate. | Video