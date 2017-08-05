UK Politics
The latest political news and updates from around the UK.
May reaffirms aim to bring down net immigration to 'tens of thousands' per yearReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May said on Monday her Conservative Party would keep its pledge to bring down net immigration to the United Kingdom down to "tens of thousands" per year if it wins an election next month.
Latest Westminster voting intention (4-5 May)
CON - 47%
LAB - 28%
LD - 11%
UKIP - 6%
UKIP - 6%

OTH - 8%
Facebook warns of fake news danger ahead of British electionReuters UKFacebook has launched a British newspaper advertising campaign to warn users of the dangers of fake news, in the latest drive by the social media giant to tackle malicious information ahead of a national election.
Labour pledges no tax rise for middle-income earnersReuters UKBritain's opposition Labour Party said middle and low earners would not face tax hikes to fund its spending plans if it wins next month's election, with the burden falling instead on the top five percent of earners and big business.
May maintains strong election lead in weekend opinion pollsReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May maintained her strong lead in opinion polls ahead of next month's national election, with one analyst saying she was on course for the kind of huge success Margaret Thatcher enjoyed over 30 years ago.
Conservatives maintain strong lead in ICM pollReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has an 18 percentage point lead over the main opposition Labour Party, implying a majority of at least 132 seats in a June 8 national election, according to an ICM poll for the Sun on Sunday.
Conservatives extend lead by 6 points ahead of June 8 election - YouGov pollReuters UKPrime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party extended its lead by six percentage points over the main opposition Labour Party in the past week ahead of a June 8 national election, according to a YouGov opinion poll for the Sunday Times.
Conservatives extend lead in ORB poll ahead of national electionReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party has extended its lead slightly over the main opposition Labour party in the past week, according to an ORB opinion poll on Saturday.
Conservative lead stays strong ahead of June election - Opinium pollReuters UKBritish Prime Minster Theresa May's Conservative Party is still a strong 16 points ahead of the main opposition Labour Party ahead of a national election on June 8, according to a poll by Opinium on Saturday.
Local polls boost May five weeks before UK general electionReuters UKBritain's Conservative Party made strong gains in local elections on Friday, suggesting Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy is winning over voters who should hand her an easy victory in a parliamentary poll on June 8.
Conservatives make gains in local electionsBritain's ruling Conservatives have gained more than 100 local council seats across England and Wales, early results showed, suggesting Prime Minister Theresa May could increase her majority in a June 8 national election.
UK regional elections expected to give taste of national vote next monthReuters UKBritons began voting on Thursday in local and regional elections expected to give a taste of how far Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May's dominance extends before next month's national election.
Corbyn suffers the curse of the election photo gaffeThey are a photographer's delight and a spin doctor's nightmare - advertising posters with a message that can inadvertently ruin a carefully planned election walkabout.
Brexit won't be a success, but can be professionally managed - senior EU official
Britain's exit from the European Union cannot be turned into a success, but it can be managed in a pragmatic way, a senior European Union official said in an interview with Politico on Wednesday.
Martin Selmayr, who is the head of cabinet for European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, also said British Prime Minister Theresa May was an impressive negotiator, which was good for Brexit talks.
"Brexit will never become a success, of course, because it is a sad and sorry event, but it can be managed in a professional and pragmatic way," Selmayr said.
"President Juncker said today that she (May) is an impressive woman and a very impressive negotiator. That is very good for negotiations, because we need a very strong negotiator, someone who unites the entire nation behind her," he said.
May says EU seeking to affect result of British electionReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May accused European politicians and officials on Wednesday of seeking to affect the outcome of the June 8 national election by issuing threats over Brexit.
Key excerpts from May's statement outside Downing Street:
"I have just been to Buckingham Palace for an audience with Her Majesty The Queen to mark the dissolution of this Parliament.
"The 2015 Parliament is now at an end, and in 36 days the country will elect a new Government and choose the next Prime Minister. The choice you now face is all about the future.
"Whoever wins on 8 June will face one overriding task: to get the best possible deal for this United Kingdom from Brexit.
"And in the last few days, we have seen just how tough these talks are likely to be. Britain’s negotiating position in Europe has been misrepresented in the continental press.
"The European Commission’s negotiating stance has hardened. Threats against Britain have been issued by European politicians and officials.
"All of these acts have been deliberately timed to affect the result of the general election that will take place on 8 June.
"By contrast, I made clear in my letter to the President of the European Council invoking Article 50 last month that, in leaving the European Union, Britain means no harm to our friends and allies on the continent.
"We continue to believe that no deal is better for Britain than a bad deal. But we want a deal. We want a deep and special partnership with the European Union. And we want the EU to succeed.
"But the events of the last few days have shown that - whatever our wishes, and however reasonable the positions of Europe’s other leaders - there are some in Brussels who do not want these talks to succeed. Who do not want Britain to prosper.
"So now more than ever we need to be led by a Prime Minister and a Government that is strong and stable. Because making Brexit a success is central to our national interest. And it is central to your own security and prosperity.
"Because while there is enormous opportunity for Britain as we leave the European Union, if we do not get this right, the consequences will be serious.
"And they will be felt by ordinary, working people across the country. This Brexit negotiation is central to everything.
"If we don’t get the negotiation right, your economic security and prosperity will be put at risk and the opportunities you seek for your families will simply not happen.
"If we do not stand up and get this negotiation right we risk the secure and well-paid jobs we want for our children and our children’s children too.
"If we don’t get the negotiation right, if we let the bureaucrats of Brussels run over us, we will lose the chance to build a fairer society with real opportunity for all.
"The choice the country faces now is very simple. Because there are only two people who can possibly be Prime Minister after the 8th of June to negotiate Brexit. It is a choice between me – and Jeremy Corbyn.
"With me you will get strong and stable leadership, and an approach to Brexit that locks in economic growth, jobs for our children and strong finances for the NHS and the country’s schools.
"Or you will get Jeremy Corbyn with a hung parliament and a coalition of chaos. Britain simply will not get the right Brexit deal if we have the drift and division of a hung parliament.
"Give me your backing to lead Britain. Give me your backing to speak for Britain. Give me your backing to fight for Britain. And give me your backing to deliver for Britain."
May says Brexit negotiating position has been misrepresented in European press, commission's stance has hardened + threats have been issued4:11 PM - 03 May 2017
"All of these acts have been deliberately timed to affect the result of the general election," May said in Downing St4:11 PM - 03 May 2017
Bad omen or opening bid? Brexit sparring begins with tales of delusion and disasterReutersIn the month since Prime Minister Theresa May submitted formal divorce papers, Brexit has been overshadowed by a public display of brinkmanship as Britain and the rest of the European Union set out their stalls for the tortuous exit negotiations.
-
FX strategists expect Tory landslide in UK vote; no big GBP move - Reuters poll https://t.co/muv91R6kk2 https://t.co/8aQo3y1So93:35 PM - 03 May 2017
May: "Britain’s negotiating position in Europe has been misrepresented in the continental press." https://t.co/HJXyb1yCl73:59 PM - 03 May 2017
Well, PM May has just accused Brussels and European politicians of trying to influence the general election. Blimey. #GE20173:54 PM - 03 May 2017
Highlights from May's speech:
- May said she has held an audience with the queen to mark the dissolution of parliament.
- She said that whoever wins on June 8 will face one overriding task of getting the best deal from Brexit for Britain, and that the events of the past few days show there are some in Brussels who do not want talks to succeed.
- May also said that Britain's Brexit negotiating position has been misrepresented in the press over the past few days, and that this was timed to affect the election outcome.
May has now finished her tea* with the Queen and is on her way back to Downing Street, where we expect her to make a short speech. *probably

May was inside the palace for 38 minutes according to Reuters calculations.
May was inside the palace for 38 minutes according to Reuters calculations.3:38 PM - 03 May 2017
Prime Minister Theresa May is chatting to the Queen about the upcoming election. #GE2017 https://t.co/JTUzykZXRL3:31 PM - 03 May 2017
PM May leaves Downing Street to visit the Queen to mark the dissolution of parliament2:54 PM - 03 May 2017
.@theresa_may we should talk... https://t.co/rQolJH2mPl9:15 PM - 02 May 2017
Corbyn suffers the curse of the election photo gaffeReuters UKThey are a photographer's delight and a spin doctor's nightmare - advertising posters with a message that can inadvertently ruin a carefully planned election walkabout.
-
Rising #Brexit 'bill' raises negotiating stakes https://t.co/r9yHJryUK72:07 PM - 03 May 2017
Poll shows slightly smaller lead for ConservativesReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party holds a 19-point lead over the main opposition Labour Party ahead of a national election on June 8, down a couple of points from last week, according to an opinion poll on Tuesday.
-
UK Conservatives kick off formal election campaign with tax 'bombshell' posterReuters UKBritain's governing Conservatives sought to move the election campaign on to the economy on Wednesday, taking aim at opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn with a poster warning of a tax "bombshell" if his Labour Party wins next month's vote.
Britain must agree way of calculating exit dues - EU's BarnierReuters UKThe European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday that London and the bloc needed to agree on a clear way of calculating how much Britain owed before starting any talks about a future relationship.
UK's Brexit minister dismisses reports of rising Brexit billReuters UKBritain's Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday that he did not recognise any of the figures published in the media for the bill that Britain could face when it leaves the European Union.
Davis says it is not up to the EU27 to lay down every rule for the #Brexit negotiations

Hammond and Davis have a list of journos they are going to take qus from
Hammond and Davis have a list of journos they are going to take qus from
Hammond and Davis getting more questions on #Brexit than Labour's unfunded spending pledges
Davis says he does not recognise #Brexit divorce bill numbers banded around in the press
Davis says will do Brexit negotiations in the negotiating room, not via megaphone
