UK politics
The latest updates on the UK general election.
From landslide to upset defeat - scenarios for May's UK electionReuters UKBritish Prime Minister TheresaMay's narrowing lead in opinion polls ahead of the June 8election has weakened sterling and raised questions over whethershe will win the landslide predicted just a month ago.
YouGov sets out methodology for British election model
British pollster YouGov on Wednesday set out the methodology behind its model which produced a shock projection that Prime Minister Theresa May would lose control of parliament in the June 8 election.
In stark contrast to opinion polls that have until the past week shown May on course for a big win in the snap election she called, the YouGov model suggested May would lose 20 seats and her 17-seat working majority in the 650-seat British parliament.
The polling organisation said the model, developed by its data science team and London School of Economics Professor Ben Lauderdale, employed a technique called multilevel regression and post-stratification analysis to estimate the result in individual constituencies.
The polling company said it would update the first findings of the model later on Wednesday.
'How much will it cost?' Corbyn fumbles childcare policy launchReuters UKLabour's Jeremy Corbyn, the man running to oust Theresa May as British prime minister, was unable to say how much his plans to reform childcare would cost as he launched the policy on Tuesday, attracting strong criticism from rivals.
May could lose majority in parliament - YouGov study in The TimesBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of winning an overall majority of seats in parliament in a national election on June 8, The Times newspaper said on Tuesday, quoting research by polling firm YouGov.
Sturgeon insists Scots must be offered independence as Brexit opt-outThe Scottish National Party will push for a new referendum on independence as an alternative to Brexit, party leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday, as the SNP digs its heels in on an issue that may cost her party support in Britain's June 8 election.
May's election lead narrowing, sixth poll since Manchester attack showsReuters UKBritish Prime Minister Theresa May's lead dropped to six percentage points in a poll published on Tuesday, the latest major poll since the Manchester bombing to indicate the June 8 election could be much tighter than previously thought.
Scotland should have new choice on independence at end of Brexit - SNP policy documentReuters UKThe Scottish National Party is offering voters a new choice on independence at the end of Brexit process, leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.
May and Corbyn set out opposing EU 'no deal' stancesBritish Prime Minister Theresa May said she would walk away from divorce talks with the European Union without a deal if she had to, but her rival in next week's election, Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, said he would make sure an agreement was reached if he won power.
Battered oil fights back, sterling hit as May's poll lead shrinksBattered oil prices recovered some ground as investors looked past disappointment that an OPEC meeting did not produce bigger supply cuts, while sterling slid on a poll showing the ruling Conservatives' lead shrinking, two weeks before an election.
UK parties not giving full picture on likely tax rises - IFSReuters UKBritain's two main political parties are not giving the public the full picture about how much taxes will need to rise in order to support public services after next month's election, a leading think tank said on Friday.
After UK attack, voter confronts Rudd over police cutsReuters UKA British voter has angrily confronted interior minister Amber Rudd over police cuts, prompting her to deny that a suicide bomb attack in Manchester which killed 22 at a music concert was linked to falling police numbers.
UKIP chides May over Manchester attack as election campaign resumesReuters UKBritain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) criticised Prime Minister Theresa May's record on security after a bombing in Manchester as it announced its policy pledges on Thursday, restarting an election campaign which was suspended following the suicide attack.
Corbyn says May's police cuts increased terrorism riskReuters UKThe leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party will criticise Prime Minister Theresa May's police cuts and Britain's foreign policy on Friday, saying they increased the threat of terrorism, ending a political truce after the Manchester suicide attack.
May's lead cut two weeks before election, poll showsReuters UKBritain's opposition Labour Party has cut the lead of Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives to five points less than a fortnight before a national election, according to the first poll published since a suicide bombing killed 22 people.
Net migration to Britain 248,000 in 2016, down on previous year - official dataReuters UKNet migration to Britain was 248,000 last year, official data showed on Thursday, down 84,000 from 2015 but still more than double the government's target level.
UK economy slows more than expected in first quarter as inflation hitsReuters UKBritain's economy slowed more than previously thought in the first three months of 2017 as rising inflation boosted by last year's Brexit vote took a toll on household spending, official figures showed on Thursday.
Election campaign resumes after Manchester attackReuters UKBritain's anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) will unveil its policy pledges on Thursday, restarting an election campaign which was suspended after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens more in the northern city of Manchester.
